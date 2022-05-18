 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Jack Stands is a good guy. Make sure you get a hold of Jack Stands before you work on your car. Jack Stands just may save your life   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Northampton County man, Death, Lehigh Valley, Automobile, Privacy, Northampton County, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you spend the money to get just one quality tool, make it the jack stands.  I also like to leave the jack under the car while it's on the stands as a back up if the stands do fail.
I have personally seen a jack fail suddenly. Luckily the guy was only changing a tire so no part of him was under the car.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a thief stealing car parts, please forget about jacks, thanks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Jack Stands was supposed to be there and wasn't it sounds like negligence to me.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Daily Darwin™
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: If you spend the money to get just one quality tool, make it the jack stands.  I also like to leave the jack under the car while it's on the stands as a back up if the stands do fail.
I have personally seen a jack fail suddenly. Luckily the guy was only changing a tire so no part of him was under the car.


I also tend to leave a wheel (one I've removed or a full sized spare) under the car if I can.

Which to be fair it wouldn't matter so much in the wrong position, but if I'm lying flat under the car it would save my life, even though I'm kinda fat.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look.  The jack itself does the hard work.  It earns the right to hold the car up on its own.  When I'm driving on a steep dirt road in an icy sleet storm and I need to remove a tire and get under there to appreciate that All-American ingenuity, the jack is all I need.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That'll hold 'er!

swapmeetdave.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been there, and thats terrifying.

I was changing the downstream O2 sensor on my old mitsubishi, and was taking a second to relax before I straight up sawed the exhaust off the car trying to remove the sensor out of rage, and I noticed that the engine and transmission were right there, inches above my chest. If the jacks had failed then, there would have been no way for me to get out, and it wouldn't have killed me right away, I would have had all my ribs cracked and slowly suffocate to death while trying to thrash around and get someone's help.

It sucks having that thought in general, it really sucks to hear that it wasn't just unfounded anxiety.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That'll hold 'er!

[swapmeetdave.com image 555x416]


The next frame in that sequence is a 6 year old girl walking by and sneezing really hard
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Work with out Jack Stands? Not even once. That guy really holds up when the pressure is on.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That'll hold 'er!

[swapmeetdave.com image 555x416]


That's safer than using only a jack ironically.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did my brakes over the weekend and I also adhere to the "leave the jack under the car while it's also sitting on a jack stand" method because it's 2 tons of car and why would I trust one point of contact.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The rescue company way..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a feeling if the sans jack didn't kill him, this coming winter running an indoor heater and dying of carbon dioxide offing his whole family would be next, so Darwin was actually doing him a favour.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Work with out Jack Stands? Not even once. That guy really holds up when the pressure is on.


We need a new safety campaign.  I recommend, "JACK IT HARDER AND KEEP IT UP!"
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: The rescue company way..

[Fark user image image 259x194]


That's fine, multiple points of contact, even if a couple get knocked out of position the rest still hold it up, it's resistant to transverse loads, etc. Honestly that is almost as good as a single large object.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.