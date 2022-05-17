 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Schunk and Hobby just doesn't roll off the tongue like Smith and Wesson   (wtnh.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Machine gun, Assault rifle, Firearm, Weapon, Handgun, Rifle, Kerry Schunk, Clayton Hobby  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 11:38 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer Burleigh and Stronginthearm

/nothing is obscure on fark
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the Supreme Court will outlaw this eventually and pretty much outlaw all restrictions on any kind of weapons   Cletus playing with his Claymores is going to be a good time
 
Lifeless
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Schunk is kind of like the noise a jail cell makes
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How dare he make more weapons when there are so many in the foster care system waiting for a forever home.
 
Shryke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I expect the Supreme Court will outlaw this eventually and pretty much outlaw all restrictions on any kind of weapons   Cletus playing with his Claymores is going to be a good time


You have no grasp of SCOTUS' function or power.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

urger: I prefer Burleigh and Stronginthearm

/nothing is obscure on fark


Give me The Peacemaker
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a rifle an ancestor made for the Revolutionary War but I don't think that's quite the same thing.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All of Schunks dreams not come true! Hobby guy betray me! Schunk feel hurt like never before!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...Smith and Wesson, and me...."

Smith and Wesson and me.flv
Youtube TQMcpFY4K-g
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
what about... Fleez n Wurmz ?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have a rifle an ancestor made for the Revolutionary War but I don't think that's quite the same thing.


Depends, is it an assault flintlock?

/wonder if they had tacticool morons back then?
//"Clyde, why do you have a 4 foot bayonet on your rifle?  We're hunting turkey
///"You never know, and check out this this new foldable ramrod it turns into a gun cleaner and an emergency spear!"
 
synithium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All the charges get amped when you have a copy of the Anarchist Cookbook on your PC.  *snerk*
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would he go to the cops?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The Irresponsible Captain: I have a rifle an ancestor made for the Revolutionary War but I don't think that's quite the same thing.

Depends, is it an assault flintlock?

/wonder if they had tacticool morons back then?
//"Clyde, why do you have a 4 foot bayonet on your rifle?  We're hunting turkey
///"You never know, and check out this this new foldable ramrod it turns into a gun cleaner and an emergency spear!"


lol. reminded me of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.