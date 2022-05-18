 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   Old news: school shootings. Louisiana news: school alligatoring   (nola.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Tort, University of Florida, High school, foot alligator, Slidell Animal Control officer, Police, The Wild, English-language films  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 1:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm hoping lobster rage fists become the new tiktok trend for the kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pool Alligatoring
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Personally, I'm hoping lobster rage fists become the new tiktok trend for the kids.

[Fark user image image 460x603]


Too expensive, hard to hide, it's imitation crab meat mitts for the younguns
 
Toxophil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PROGRESS!!!
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly I think that gator has a better claim to that land.  Family been there millions of years versus a scant twelve thousand* for the hominids.

*Maybe more, probably not
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I, for one, advocate for more alligators in schools, This was a transspecial educator there for the sole purpose of Pythagorean geometry. They don't even teach that to kids anymore. This alligator was a misunderstood hero
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Put a stick through it and fry it up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gator trifecta now complete
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Put a stick through it and fry it up.

[Fark user image image 427x640]


1) Yes!
2) Alligator is delicious.
3)  But it lives up to the "tastes like chicken" cliché.
4)  And it it definitely more expensive than chicken.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x383]


Great now i guess you expect us to smoke you a kipper.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.