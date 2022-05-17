 Skip to content
(Today)   Remember the passenger who landed the plane in Florida after the pilot had a medical issue? The second miracle is the pilot survived an aortic dissection   (today.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have never heard of anyone surviving an aortic dissection occuring outside of a hospital.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude survived 2 widowmakers in a day. He should buy a lottery ticket.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: I have never heard of anyone surviving an aortic dissection occuring outside of a hospital.


*raises hand*

I was going to the movies, and we stopped by an arcade, and suddenly a mule kicked me in the chest, and apparently I flew backwards. EMTs absolutely freaked when they got to me, and raced to the hospital, and then got me in, they packed me into ANOTHER ambulance and got me to Bay State Medical and literally the surgeon who saved my life was on his way to his car when his beeper went off. He'd already done a 10 hour day, and then he did 16 and half hours on me, replacing the valve that tore when the aorta blew like a bad tube, and then took a four hour nap, where nurses essentially poured blood products into me because I was still bleeding pretty badly. As I was alive when the surgeon woke up from his nap--after a 26 and change day previous--he did another 6 hours of surgery on me to get everything closed up.

I have an artificial valve, a synthetic ascending aorta, and a scar on my chest that means that I have to be real careful in the summer.

Surviving a dissection is a tiny club. If I recall, in 1996 there was like ONE other guy who survived a dissection, in the whole country, and that old bastiche was a tough li'l sum'b*tch. We wrote back and forth until he passed at somewhere around 86 years old.

It's a tiny club, but if you can get folks in quick enough--before they bleed so much that it sort of crushes the heart--you've got a much better survival rate nowadays. Not great by any means. I mean, the aorta is sort of big vessel and you kind of want it intact, and people die from them pretty damn often, but if you can get folks to a hospital soon enough, the odds improve greatly. The problem is pain, followed by unconsciousness, and if you don't get to a hospital soon, it's lights out. Lost a waitress to one last year, and she collapsed at work, and tried to pass it off as a dizzy spell, but she died of post surgery complications, not the aneurysm itself.

I got another aneurysm about six years ago, but this one they caught before it blew, which was nice. This time they replaced the section and then put in stents around all the neighboring vessels and threw in a sort of bypass with a piece of my vena cava to lower the pressure load. Oddly enough, the guy who did my second surgery was the son of the guy who had done my first. They also brought him last year when I went in with pseudo-endocarditus and they weren't sure if they were going to have to go in and clean out the infection, and even he wasn't looking forward to going back in because the whole thing is kind of a weird mess. Luckily, the infection responded really well--or badly since it keeps dying off--to antibiotics.

Good on him for making it. Like I said, we're a real tiny club.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weird thing: both times I had those aneurysm surgeries, I had a weird Vagus nerve hitch, which caused me to pass out if my head and neck cocked too far to one side at an angle. Be fine, and then suddenly just pass out. And then wake up immediately, because the pressure on the nerve was released, but trying to figure out WTF happened. Cleared up as the swelling had gone down in a few days post surgery, but weird that you can look at something wrong and pass out.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a reason I pay $59 a year for flight for life insurance. Getting to a trauma center in under an hour really matters when needed and the only way that happens from my house is by helicopter. Hopefully never need but I do know a couple of cardiac surgeons that I would want to do the work.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gawd damn

That's incredible.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dayum man!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was just stopping in to see you were still with us. I remember that story, and the headline immediately brought it back.
Rock on.
Keep your knives sharp.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is very good news. I wish both Men the best.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not miracles. Events that have been planned for and engineered by humans, and have happened multiple times, proving how possible they are.
 
