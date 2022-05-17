 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CityNews Toronto) Video Well there's something you don't see every day   (vancouver.citynews.ca) divider line
19
    More: Video, CityNews  
•       •       •

1032 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It certainly isn't.

/Still laughing
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underfarkingstatement of the year
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that, Chauncey?
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to keep a prey species as a pet don't be surprised when they're preyed upon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh poor little goosie - I bet it will not go outside again for months.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hunting pets and livestock without a proper license?

nerdist.comView Full Size


That's ill-Eagle!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Better luck next time, eagle.
 
ongbok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, I saw the neighborhood hawk attack a goose, but there wasn't any breastfeeding woman in underwear
 
Toxophil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Uh... well, I went falconry hunting the other day, so I guess this is relevant to my interests?

/Not my raptors.
//Going for rabbits.
///Crazy interesting way to hunt, but way too much work to get into.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you're going to keep a prey species as a pet don't be surprised when they're preyed upon.


Somehow, since they lost three chickens in the week prior I dont think they were surprised.

Are you surprised to hear about the 3 chickens?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This video brought to you by M. Night Shyamalan and David Lynch.
 
ar393
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Russ1642: If you're going to keep a prey species as a pet don't be surprised when they're preyed upon.

Somehow, since they lost three chickens in the week prior I dont think they were surprised.

Are you surprised to hear about the 3 chickens?


Were they choked?
Did they cross the street?

/Prey tell....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Russ1642: If you're going to keep a prey species as a pet don't be surprised when they're preyed upon.

Somehow, since they lost three chickens in the week prior I dont think they were surprised.

Are you surprised to hear about the 3 chickens?


I expected at most 2 chickens, so yeah, 3 chickens really shocked me.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, I've imagined it that way lots of days.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't think that an eagle would go after something so big.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.