 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Justice Dept. grabs the armrests and attempts to lever their collective ass out of the chair they've been sitting in for the past year. Will something happen? We'll see   (thenewzealandtimes.com) divider line
56
    More: News, United States Department of Justice, House committee, Justice Department, United States Attorney, United States Capitol, Mr. Polite, Prosecutor, United States Congress  
•       •       •

2015 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 6:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't hold your breath.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Justice Department grabbed the armrests and lifted itself up to let loose that building fart it's been sitting on for the last few years.  Now that that's done, they can go back to tormenting immigrants on behalf of ICE.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll see it when I believe it!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garland's aide: Sir, the people are requesting we do something
Garland: Tell them these things take time and we don't want to rush
Garland's aide: They're not buying it
Garland: Fine, request transcripts from the 1/6 committee
Garland's aide: And then...?
Garland: Tell people we need time to study them in detail.  That should shut them up for a while
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S MUELLER TIME
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of that back and forth information between channels in various agencies made me momentarily think of all the layers of security clearances and checks that must happen for all of that, then I realized that lol. No it doesn't. Not anymore.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [c.tenor.com image 498x275]


I see my work here is done.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The House committee has interviewed more than 1,000 people so far, and the transcripts could be used as evidence in potential criminal cases, to seek new leads, or as background text for further interviews by law enforcement officials. enforcement of federal laws.

lebowski.leads.gif
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?


I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?

I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...


You may not have to guess
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?

I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...


It actually was up there. But then I got high. And stayed high for a several years.

And I really haven't been following politics outside of Ukraine.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of "I do not recall"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, but I'ma hold my applause til they actually do something.  Good on em for taking the first step I guess?
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [c.tenor.com image 498x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thank you.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't want to be bitter about this, and I'd like to be patient.

However.

The longer these treasonous farks are in office, the more irreparable harm they do, not only to our country, but also our election process, and basic human rights. So while I understand these things "take time," I'd really wish these "business as usual" farkers would at least ACT like they're moving forward. It's hard enough to believe anything good will come from this when politicians so very rarely get held accountable for their crimes, and add on to that the little thing where Republicans just like to change or flat out make up rules as they go along. fark, in four years time they may make January 6th a national holiday memorializing the brave treasonweasels.

So yeah...I'd love for this to go somewhere, but apparently, it's too much to expect criminals that brag about being criminals get their comeuppance and get charged.

I guess ain't nothing gonna happen.

Especially when you're rich.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An imitation of action.

Just ask Steve Bannon.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's asking for transcripts from the Jan. 6th committee? Isn't he performing his own investigation, or was that smoke being blown up our asses?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wE hAvE tO sLoW waLk aLL tHe tHiNgS
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Cool, but I'ma hold my applause til they actually do something.  Good on em for taking the first step I guess?


yes, taking the first step after *checks watch* WOW so timely
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After having "carefully reviewed" all documents submitted by the Jan. 6 Committee, the "Justice" Department would rather suck the Nazi cock than pursue charges against the conspirators."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: IT'S MUELLER TIME


Oh, that brings back memories of a long lost, more innocent time.....

From Russia with Love (Mueller Time)
Youtube hEG41O5Y9-k
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is the Jan. 6 committee isn't leaking so the GOP is using other means to try and find out what they know.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But.. her emails
The border
Open the pipeline
SMOLLETT

/make this go virtual (sic)
//bet you wont share this
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: IT'S MUELLER TIME


Speaking of Mueller, when's his book coming out?...
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: King of Monkeys: IT'S MUELLER TIME

Speaking of Mueller, when's his book coming out?...


Before or after Bill Barr edits it and then holds a press conference the morning of the release where he fellates a game show host.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be the final nail in the box of nails that is sitting on the shelf.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The optics of the months since Biden has taken office make it look like the position of the democratic party is to conserve the GOP. To conserve the conservatives if you will. It's almost like they do it just to maintain a moral superiority. Just so they can have something to point to and say "See? At least we're not as shiat as that."

But what they don't realize is if you are in fact not doing something about the shiatty people and shiatty policies enacted by said shiatty people in government, then you ARE in fact that shiatty. Maybe even shiattier.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?


No, DoJ is part of the executive branch.
 
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: BurghDude: Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?

I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...

It actually was up there. But then I got high. And stayed high for a several years.

And I really haven't been following politics outside of Ukraine.


Well considering the three branches of government haven't changed, I doubt that.
 
August11
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: King of Monkeys: IT'S MUELLER TIME

Speaking of Mueller, when's his book coming out?...


When they figure the difference between a blowjob and ten counts of obstruction of justice.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Garland's DOJ makes an entmoot seem hasty.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't want to be part of the "nothing's gonna happen" crowd, but is the New Zealand Times the only source for this story?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With a moral compass as badly warped as that of our current justice department, I'm surprised they don't get lost in their own fking offices.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Cool, but I'ma hold my applause til they actually do something.  Good on em for taking the first step I guess?


In solidarity with the movement at the DOJ, I am very slightly lifting my left hand in a manner which might at some point leas to a clap.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MacWizard: Don't want to be part of the "nothing's gonna happen" crowd, but is the New Zealand Times the only source for this story?


New York Times broke it, I assume the link was because Fark doesn't like paywall links.
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Requests the committee's transcripts?
What's kinda depressing is that congressional committees can issue decent reports.  Both the Financial Crisis Inquiry Report: Final Report of the National Commission on the Causes of the Financial and Economic Crisis in the United States and the 9/11 Commission Report were chock full of plain factual evidence on responsibility.  And they were both very readable in a book on your nightstand kind of way.

Still, Americans could read the 9/11 Commission report and learn that OBL came from Saudi Arabia and that 19 of the 21 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia and that the extremist Islam that radicalized them was funded by and even promoted by the government of Saudi Arabia.  And then go gung ho into attacking Iraq, a decision that affects the world to this day.

And Americans could also read the Financial Crisis report, and learn about predatory lending, 2nd home, 3rd home foreclosures and find out that the majority of home loan failures were due to subprime lenders and yet, still buy the rhetoric that it was the fault of a program that lended to lower income people, loans that did indeed fail, at 1/4 the rate of subprime loans, with such a low value that the total cost of their failure was 1/8 of the total of failed loans during the crisis.  Why did they fail at such a low rate? Because they were actually farking regulated.  Anyway, they got blamed for it all anyway.

America can be farked up.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MacWizard: Don't want to be part of the "nothing's gonna happen" crowd, but is the New Zealand Times the only source for this story?


I got an NYT alert for it earlier. I no have link, sorry
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't start sucking each others' dicks just yet:

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1526684374065893382

New: Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tells CBS that they won't turn over transcripts to DOJ right now: "They made a request. We told them that as a committee, our work product was ours, and we're not giving anyone access to the work product."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You guys can post this "nothin gonna happen" stuff all you want but at this point there are pretty well confirmed sources on tiktok indicating that later this year the DOJ will be issuing a preliminary report recommending that the White House consider establishing an investigative panel to advise on the need to gather evidence in relation to discrepancies in the 1980 presidential election.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Garland's DOJ makes an entmoot seem hasty.


As the saying goes, "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind to a halt." Or something like that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Justice Department, while sitting on their asses doing nothing, somehow managed to prosecute more than 700 January 6th insurrectionists.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Need the transcripts to figure out how to derail the process so nothing happens.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

revrendjim: The Justice Department, while sitting on their asses doing nothing, somehow managed to prosecute more than 700 January 6th insurrectionists.


That's a lot of slapped wrists!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BurghDude: Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?

I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...


Wait, why do we care about Hondas so much?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aungen: BurghDude: Axeofjudgement: We are talking about the group of people that's thinking of overturning roe vs wade?

I'm guessing that civics wasn't your strongest subject in school...

Wait, why do we care about Hondas so much?


Because it's close to Guatemala and that's important to our chip-and-dip industry.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: Requests the committee's transcripts?
What's kinda depressing is that congressional committees can issue decent reports.  Both the Financial Crisis Inquiry Report: Final Report of the National Commission on the Causes of the Financial and Economic Crisis in the United States and the 9/11 Commission Report were chock full of plain factual evidence on responsibility.  And they were both very readable in a book on your nightstand kind of way.

Still, Americans could read the 9/11 Commission report and learn that OBL came from Saudi Arabia and that 19 of the 21 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia and that the extremist Islam that radicalized them was funded by and even promoted by the government of Saudi Arabia.  And then go gung ho into attacking Iraq, a decision that affects the world to this day.

And Americans could also read the Financial Crisis report, and learn about predatory lending, 2nd home, 3rd home foreclosures and find out that the majority of home loan failures were due to subprime lenders and yet, still buy the rhetoric that it was the fault of a program that lended to lower income people, loans that did indeed fail, at 1/4 the rate of subprime loans, with such a low value that the total cost of their failure was 1/8 of the total of failed loans during the crisis.  Why did they fail at such a low rate? Because they were actually farking regulated.  Anyway, they got blamed for it all anyway.

America can be farked up.


tl;dr
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.