(ABC News)   The China Eastern jet crash that killed 132 people when the craft slammed into a mountainside in March was murder in the sky   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, National Transportation Safety Board, Air safety, China Eastern Airlines plane crash, Airline, Flight data recorder, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Air China, U.S. officials  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pilot:

"Hmm. Just lost my life savings at the casino last night. Might as well barrel right into the side of a mountain."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The plane slammed into the ground with such force that it created a 66-foot deep hole in the ground, according to Chinese officials.

Wow.

Early data showed the airliner plunged from 29,000 feet to 8,000 feet, leveled off and then went into a freefall. One video showed the plane nose-diving into the ground.

Fighting with the Copilot over the plane? Or blacked out from G-forces and automatic systems took over?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's farking horrific.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The plane slammed into the ground with such force that it created a 66-foot deep hole in the ground, according to Chinese officials.

Wow.


At least it left plenty of room to bury the survivors
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It happens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oW-ZxlcnSUc
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Said this from day one - the control pressure required to maintain that attitude left no other possibility than an intentional act.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've flown that route with that airline. Yunnan is an amazing place to visit.

/if you ignore the genocide and horrific plane crash
//neither of which were obviously relevant when I visited about 20 years ago
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Said this from day one - the control pressure required to maintain that attitude left no other possibility than an intentional act.


Yeah there was a lot of people calling it from the beginning. Not sure it makes flying more of less scary at times: problems like the computer system with Boeing or a suicidal pilot? Both are equally horrifying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: Pilot:

"Hmm. Just lost my life savings at the casino last night. Might as well barrel right into the side of a mountain."


Simple fix pay people to sit in their hotel room and masturbate. But. No. Freedom and money. Well. Fine. Die. 🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🤷‍♂🛬
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you read about the absolute and total control of every aspect of a Pilot's actions, words, and deeds, you will realize there is no other conclusion. Even the entire cockpit conversation is uploaded to the cloud (over the objections of Boeing) in real-time, reviewed by government proles and can retroactively impact a pilot's life. Finding the CVR was an act for the public.
.
The older pilot was screwed over, punished and was flying with the GUY that screwed him over! The further down this rabbit hole you go, the more that you realize life in China is worth nothing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(._.)

Kinda surprised China admitted this. The evidence must have been overwhelming.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: (._.)

Kinda surprised China admitted this. The evidence must have been overwhelming.


They haven't. Probably never will.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Smelly Pirate Hooker: (._.)

Kinda surprised China admitted this. The evidence must have been overwhelming.

They haven't. Probably never will.


OK, duly noted. I didn't read far enough down, I guess.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My heart goes out to 131 of the families effected. For the one family, I hope they find closure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No different than the mass shooters. Some grievance motivates them to kill the innocents.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Charlie Freak: Said this from day one - the control pressure required to maintain that attitude left no other possibility than an intentional act.

Yeah there was a lot of people calling it from the beginning. Not sure it makes flying more of less scary at times: problems like the computer system with Boeing or a suicidal pilot? Both are equally horrifying.


The plane was a Boeing 737-800.

/Easier to blame the pilot than Boeing
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I highly doubt the Chinese aerospace regulation agency will report on this unless its favorable to the Government there.
 
