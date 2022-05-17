 Skip to content
(AP News)   An Ohio schoolboard member has been censured over a typo that directed people to a porn site. Oh foinf   (apnews.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article didn't say what the typo was. Was is whitehouse.com instead of Whitehouse.gov (back when that was a thing) or gayblacktransteens.com instead of family values.org?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Foinf dot com? That's hard core.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Foinf is the new covfefe
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two girls, one foinf

/That's hawt
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see subby has decided to foinf around.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information about porn is good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NKURyan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously though, this biatch is crazy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had a good internally generated meme/cliche for a while. I like it.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole foinf thing, in convenient linky form. Foinf!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So porn is thing. And somewhat legal. But never discuss it. Especially not by accident?
We're stupid
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what people expected to find at darbiboddy.com but I'd just assume it's some weird shiat.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame a staffer, like Tex Cruz did when he liked a porn Tweet.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: or gayblacktransteens.com instead of family values.org?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Boddy had demonstrated "gross negligence" and "reckless conduct."

Uhm, yeah. Opposing masks? Opposing teaching the truth? etc. Clearly negligent and reckless.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foinf is so over.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foinf is the new pricipal caught sayof.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"she said, was a site about sexual education for teens."

That should work very well for the visual learners.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boddy was elected in November on a platform opposing the teaching of mask mandates, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, the New York Times Magazine issue which centers on slavery in American history and was subsequently published as a book.

Yeah, so fark her. No sympathy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your foinf to yourself, Subby.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOINF YOU, FOINF YOU, YOU'RE COOL, AND FOINF YOU!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a projectors demo, they were so proud of their super-large-screen bright high-res thingamabop for how legible the text was. I said "I teach chemistry, maybe we could look at some graphics?" Demo-guy said "Sure, what's a good chemistry web-site? Oh I think I know one" and projects 8' tall chemistry.com.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this "porrn" thing? I am new to the Internets. Please post many examples.for my clarification.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pressing "ctrl-v" before realizing what you hit "ctrl-c" on is kind of a typo. Close your goddamned browser tabs and windows. I'd bet folding money this person saves all their files to their desktop.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next thing coming: high schools adapting Larry Clark movies to school plays.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
April 28, 2022

This was on Fark almost 3 weeks ago when it happened.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She hot?
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Boddy was elected in November on a platform opposing the teaching of mask mandates, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, the New York Times Magazine issue which centers on slavery in American history and was subsequently published as a book.

Yeah, so fark her. No sympathy.


Many magat parents in the Lakota district.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: The whole foinf thing, in convenient linky form. Foinf!


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did he ever eventually foinf the cable?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, buys, what's oging on in this....

OH LAWD
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Hey, buys, what's oging on in this....

OH LAWD


shiat, wroong thread.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In another Facebook post that also has been removed, Boddy said that while the link was a "typo," it is "representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children."

Ah yes, the tried and true republican strategy of getting caught saying something demonstrably false and responding, "Yeah, but it wouldn't surprise me if it were true."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
foinf.com is now a thang. It just redirects to iWastrel.com. Ignore security messages if you get them, I'm getting a certificate that I don't need.

Eric
http://www.foinf.com
http://www.iWastrel.com
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lysdexic: lysdexic: Hey, buys, what's oging on in this....

OH LAWD

shiat, wroong thread.


Well now I need to know what oging is, and I'm not sure what foinf is either. This web site is getting too hard.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: foinf.com is now a thang. It just redirects to iWastrel.com. Ignore security messages if you get them, I'm getting a certificate that I don't need.

Eric
http://www.foinf.com
http://www.iWastrel.com


Elon Musk just offered $8.4 billion for foinf.com, as long as they can prove no more than 5% of the accounts there are bots.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: In another Facebook post that also has been removed, Boddy said that while the link was a "typo," it is "representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children."

Ah yes, the tried and true republican strategy of getting caught saying something demonstrably false and responding, "Yeah, but it wouldn't surprise me if it were true."


What impresses me (in terms of how breathtakingly stupid it is) is how they'll never admit responsibility for the vile garbage they post online.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Well now I need to know what oging is, and I'm not sure what foinf is either.


If you want to know what the heck foinf is, follow this here link. I have no idea what oging is.  If you meant "ogling", then you could ogle some redheads at this NSFW image gallery. Excelsior!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: In another Facebook post that also has been removed, Boddy said that while the link was a "typo," it is "representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children."

Ah yes, the tried and true republican strategy of getting caught saying something demonstrably false and responding, "Yeah, but it wouldn't surprise me if it were true."


Could be her fetish as well.
 
