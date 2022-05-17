 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You're doing it wrong   (nypost.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But faster, it's the American way
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Them's some crazy eyes.

How TF do you swallow a several-inch-long swab?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's a stereotype?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Im going to go with "faked influencer bullshirt for $" Bob
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: What's a stereotype?


Bose
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barring a bath salts episode it's impossible to do this by accident.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Them's some crazy eyes.

How TF do you swallow a several-inch-long swab?


She's good at swallowing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The test involves putting the swab pretty far up the nose. I could see someone reflexively sneezing and the entire thing getting jammed awkwardly in the throat.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: kittyhas1000legs: Them's some crazy eyes.

How TF do you swallow a several-inch-long swab?

She's good at swallowing.


And apparently no gag reflex. Voted "most popular" in high school.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's the kind of girl you bring home to dad
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She can add the throat swab challenge medal to her collection of others- tide pods, milk crates, cinnamon, probably many others.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: That's the kind of girl you bring home to for dad.


/fixed
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Them's some crazy eyes.

How TF do you swallow a several-inch-long swab?


Lots of practice with similarly shaped objects?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It got cotton her throat."

I cant decide if this is a typo, or a bad joke..?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: thealgorerhythm: That's the kind of girl you bring home to for dad.

/fixed


You know what's hot
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet that lady is infected the COVID Linda Lovelace variant.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The stick twanged in my mouth

sigh...zip
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: That's the kind of girl you bring home to dad


The kind you don't take home to motherrrrrr
She will never let your spirits down
Once you get her off the street, oh girl
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Them's some crazy eyes.

How TF do you swallow a several-inch-long swab?


Practice, kid, practice.
 
