(KHON2 Honolulu)   Danger noodle   (khon2.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now there's a callback headline if I've ever seen one.

I miss Snek.

:(
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pwease no swimmy
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look, as long as they stay off the planes, I think we'll be ok.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!


Wasn't Snakes on a Plane set on a jet taking a federal witness from Honolulu to LAX?
 
uberalice
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Baby Snakes
Youtube cepV5f2-MaU
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My pool noodles? But that's where my penis goes!!
 
culebra
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*clapclap-clapclapclap*
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!


TFA:

SALADO, Texas (KXAN) - A central Texas volunteer fire department is asking people everywhere to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes in pool toys.

Why is a Hawaii media outlet reposting a story from Texas? One can only wonder.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have we moved on from the plague of kindergarteners wolfing down their parents' edibles?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!

Wasn't Snakes on a Plane set on a jet taking a federal witness from Honolulu to LAX?


It was, how would that work?

Like Ireland Hawaii has no native snakes and you definitely are in trouble if you get caught trying to keep one as a pet. You would be in the evening news.

We have Gekos but that's really not the same since mine mostly try to sell me car insurance.

// although my mother in law once freaked out seeing one on her windshield while driving and hit a garbage bin.

///probably took a nasty hit on her insurance premiums for that.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!

TFA:

SALADO, Texas (KXAN) - A central Texas volunteer fire department is asking people everywhere to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes in pool toys.

Why is a Hawaii media outlet reposting a story from Texas? One can only wonder.


Slow news day?
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An ex's mother used to live in a condo complex in Florida and some of the more overly sensitive old coots got pool noodles banned from the swimming pool because they found them to be sexually suggestive. LOL
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Have we moved on from the plague of kindergarteners wolfing down their parents' edibles?


Right before grill brush particles ending up in your steak.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!


Local news stations here are horrible and often try to keep relevant by posting "national" news.   In other news, state with no snakes reports about state with snakes.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snakes? In MY noodles? The centipedes fester relentlessly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Have we moved on from the plague of kindergarteners wolfing down their parents' edibles?


I think we did that yesterday
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: foo monkey: Have we moved on from the plague of kindergarteners wolfing down their parents' edibles?

Right before grill brush particles ending up in your steak.


As long as they're not in my jenkem.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I can start asking if my snake fits in your noodle at the pool again?  I'll have to run that by the Judge at my next hearing.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Pwease no swimmy


Fun fact: rattlesneks are both adorable and incredibly talented swimmers, on par with water moccasins.

Water will not save you.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!

Local news stations here are horrible and often try to keep relevant by posting "national" news.   In other news, state with no snakes reports about state with snakes that issued a warning about an event that never happened and was fabricated by a volunteer fire dept.


It sounds like a VFD full of Karens. Think about the children
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone, please disable your ad-blockers and click-through every single possible option that was presented with this story.

If enough of us play ball, we could shift the narrative of American fear to the Pool-noodle rattlesnake menace.  Who put them there? George Soros? Big Noodle?

Actually, clicking things is too much work.  But it's a fun idea!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x773]


I want to party with that librarian.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: An ex's mother used to live in a condo complex in Florida and some of the more overly sensitive old coots got pool noodles banned from the swimming pool because they found them to be sexually suggestive. LOL


When you've been getting pounded for so long that a pool noodle looks like a sex toy... shivers
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it Neon?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: An ex's mother used to live in a condo complex in Florida and some of the more overly sensitive old coots got pool noodles banned from the swimming pool because they found them to be sexually suggestive. LOL


Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cautionflag: daveb0rg: AlgaeRancher: KHON2?

What is a Hawaii news station doing running a story about dealing with rattlesnakes?

/did someone import a bunch and then lose them? I have questions!

Local news stations here are horrible and often try to keep relevant by posting "national" news.   In other news, state with no snakes reports about state with snakes that issued a warning about an event that never happened and was fabricated by a volunteer fire dept.

It sounds like a VFD full of Karens. Think about the children


Venarial Foot Disease? That's some kinky shiat
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mock26: An ex's mother used to live in a condo complex in Florida and some of the more overly sensitive old coots got pool noodles banned from the swimming pool because they found them to be sexually suggestive. LOL

Also
[Fark user image 425x283]

Also
[Fark user image 425x283]


It's like a built in parachute!
 
