Child's eardrum explodes when his AirPods Pro suddenly receive an Amber Alert
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else is the kid supposed to know when he has to save the baby?

How They Expect You to React When You get an Amber Alert
Youtube Q_Ek1nWndTg
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they need to make those a lot quieter.  In about a month I'm kicking off a kidnapping spree.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, occasionally some children are going to have to get hurt if we're going to protect children.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: How else is the kid supposed to know when he has to save the baby?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q_Ek1nWndTg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That really brightened up my afternoon.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those damn things always seem to go off when I'm sleeping. I found having the phone in automatic DND mode keeps it to just vibrating at least. Only way to disable on android seems to be rooting it and manually editing a config file.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: How else is the kid supposed to know when he has to save the baby?

[YouTube video: How They Expect You to React When You get an Amber Alert]


That was well worth the watch. Thank you. 🤣
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that hasn't happened up here yet where every alert goes out at the presidential where's all gonna die in nuclear hellfire level.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone is not good at making up stories, eh?

/sorry, no law$uit for you!
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have two phones. One was personal and the other for work.  One night I was dead asleep and both went off with an Amber Alert. I then realized you can turn that "feature" off. It has been off ever since.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is not the time to talk about earbud control.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the old-fashion method. More traumatizing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot


That happened to me, but the kidnapping occurred about 1300 miles away.

They caught the perpetrator (with child) in my town.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've said before, there's absolutely no excuse for those things to be lumped in with emergency alerts. They are not any sort of emergency for the recipients of the message. Nobody is going to leap out of bed and run outside with binoculars to look for a kid who was abducted on the other side of the state.

Send them at a normal notification priority, respecting any mute or do-not-disturb settings. One regular ding, then pop up a sticky alert window with a click-to-dismiss button to make sure that nobody misses it. That is just as effective, and will result in fewer people turning the damn thing off entirely.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never once found any cars in my bedroom at 2am so, sorry Amber.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frieque: berylman: I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot

That happened to me, but the kidnapping occurred about 1300 miles away.

They caught the perpetrator (with child) in my town.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Did you bring the Mike's Hard Lemonade?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Look, occasionally some children are going to have to get hurt if we're going to protect children.


Rise of the Guardians (2012) - Easter Egg Land Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube mpBQ883QIUs
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you love your kid, protect his or her hearing and get them one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size


The pizza joint owner will let them know when it's too loud.
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And they only describe the perpetrator's car, which seems like it would just lead to a carjacking
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot


I had a similar experience. I had turned off Amber Alerts but this was an "emergency alert" from 400 miles away. My cellphone company said I couldn't turn off emergency alerts. Solution: landline. Screw this stupidity.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: As I've said before, there's absolutely no excuse for those things to be lumped in with emergency alerts. They are not any sort of emergency for the recipients of the message. Nobody is going to leap out of bed and run outside with binoculars to look for a kid who was abducted on the other side of the state.

Send them at a normal notification priority, respecting any mute or do-not-disturb settings. One regular ding, then pop up a sticky alert window with a click-to-dismiss button to make sure that nobody misses it. That is just as effective, and will result in fewer people turning the damn thing off entirely.


Came here to say the same thing. I would not turn off Amber Alerts in my phone if they were just normal notifications.

The EBS sounds should ONLY be used for situations where the owner of the phone might die if they ignore the severe weather warning and/or nuclear attack warning. Don't use the alert because a husband and wife are a having a nasty custody dispute.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Those damn things always seem to go off when I'm sleeping. I found having the phone in automatic DND mode keeps it to just vibrating at least. Only way to disable on android seems to be rooting it and manually editing a config file.


Nah, can just turn them off.  It's a basic setting in a submenu within Notifications.  Can even specify what you want to receive:

Extreme threats
Severe threats
AMBER alerts
Public safety messages
State and local tests

You can even set the alerts to pop in Spanish!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why I turn off all alerts except Presidential alerts....which you can't turn off, cause maybe Trump needed to send out a message "I NEED HAMBERDERS!"
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why I turn off all alerts except Presidential alerts....which you can't turn off, cause maybe Trump needed to send out a message "I NEED HAMBERDERS!"


"THE ELECTION WAS KIDNAPPED!!"
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 425x239]
Never once found any cars in my bedroom at 2am so, sorry Amber.


Sadly, this doesn't work here in Canada. They send the alerts at the maximum priority which can't be disabled. And god help you if you suggest that this is ridiculous and the system is broken. "Possibly saving one child is worth scaring the absolute crap out of everyone in the province!"
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, that shiat is annoying and it's never even in the same farking state as me. At least it's generally only one alert per incident, though. The inclement weather warnings for tornadoes, however, are run in 15 minute intervals. So if there's a thunderstorm at midnight, I'll get "tornado advisory in effect until 12:15. Seek shelter."
And at 12:15, another one that goes until 12:45. Then another until 1. And it will continue until the storm has passed the weirdly-long County where I live, sometimes taking 4 hours or more.
Sometimes, I'd rather just die
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's weird when in the PreCovid days these would pop off in meetings. A whole room with maybe half the people's phones going off. Who do you root for? The tech savvy child haters? The tech savvy, but guilt ridden folks who leave alerts on?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

berylman: I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot


I get 10 of these for every one that's anywhere nearby. I understand that they could have driven closer, or whatever, but c'mon.

Consequently, I mostly ignore them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: Yeah, they need to make those a lot quieter.  In about a month I'm kicking off a kidnapping spree.


Or let ppl opt out. WTF
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just checked.  My Amber alert is on off.

I guess I'm a monster
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not an amber alert or on my phone but AT&T would do random emergency alert tests on their TV service. They were loud as fark and would freak out my dog. They didn't do them on a particular day at a particular time. It was just whenever. Sometimes it was multiple (3-4) times a day.

I'd be sitting there watching a show and the alert would come on BLASTING on the tv. It was annoying as hell.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My alert notifications got turned off after the very first one.  Fk that noise.

MFW everybody at work rips out their earbuds at once:

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: As I've said before, there's absolutely no excuse for those things to be lumped in with emergency alerts. They are not any sort of emergency for the recipients of the message. Nobody is going to leap out of bed and run outside with binoculars to look for a kid who was abducted on the other side of the state.

Send them at a normal notification priority, respecting any mute or do-not-disturb settings. One regular ding, then pop up a sticky alert window with a click-to-dismiss button to make sure that nobody misses it. That is just as effective, and will result in fewer people turning the damn thing off entirely.


Post this tame and reasonable observation on a news site post-alert and you'll get swarmed by helicopter parents telling you what an azole you are for not wanting to be terrified awake at 3am on a work day when you already have insomnia by a nuclear war alert that you can't turn off being misused to tell you one in the next province had a domestic dispute you need to watch out for even though you work from home and only have a bicycle.

In Canada they actually forced the smartphone companies to bake it into the OS so that it can't be turned off or down or muted.
 
emtwo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: My alert notifications got turned off after the very first one.  Fk that noise.

MFW everybody at work rips out their earbuds at once:

[reactiongifs.com image 250x250]


What kind of work do you do where everybody has earbuds in? And if everyone wearing earbuds all the time doesn't interfere with work, then why the fark don't y'all just work from home?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trialpha: Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 425x239]
Never once found any cars in my bedroom at 2am so, sorry Amber.

Sadly, this doesn't work here in Canada. They send the alerts at the maximum priority which can't be disabled. And god help you if you suggest that this is ridiculous and the system is broken. "Possibly saving one child is worth scaring the absolute crap out of everyone in the province!"


If you have a rooted android you can yeet the file responsible for those alerts into the sun.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thing is, if Amber Alerts were used the way they were intended, to inform us when a child has been abducted into a dangerous situation, I wouldn't mind them.  However, every stat I have ever seen shows that the vast majority of them if because two separated parents got into a fight, one of the parents then took of with the kids, while they were in his lawful custody, and the other parent called the police, because she is pissed that they are not in her lawful custody, and meanwhile the kids are never in any actual danger.
 
pheelix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fallingcow: berylman: I was suddenly awoken by an Amber alert at 3am. Turns out the incident was 500 miles away. Thanks a lot

I get 10 of these for every one that's anywhere nearby. I understand that they could have driven closer, or whatever, but c'mon.

Consequently, I mostly ignore them.


I've also received alerts for things happening hundreds of miles away. It's getting to the point where I'm considering turning my alerts off. Seems like I get 50 for every 1 that's either nearby or might possibly be in the case if an abducted kid in a car. Hell, just a little while ago as I was getting out of my car my iPhone went batshiat crazy over a silver alert. An 83 year old guy, on foot, 30 miles away from me, last seen walking in the opposite direction from where I was when it went off.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
{AmberHeardPoopJoke.txt}
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 425x239]
Never once found any cars in my bedroom at 2am so, sorry Amber.


THANK YOU
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Lars The Canadian Viking: Those damn things always seem to go off when I'm sleeping. I found having the phone in automatic DND mode keeps it to just vibrating at least. Only way to disable on android seems to be rooting it and manually editing a config file.

Nah, can just turn them off.  It's a basic setting in a submenu within Notifications.  Can even specify what you want to receive:

Extreme threats
Severe threats
AMBER alerts
Public safety messages
State and local tests

You can even set the alerts to pop in Spanish!


You can turn off amber alerts here, but they don't send them as amber alerts, they send them as a presidential alert which can't be disabled normally.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Those damn things always seem to go off when I'm sleeping. I found having the phone in automatic DND mode keeps it to just vibrating at least. Only way to disable on android seems to be rooting it and manually editing a config file.


My Samsung Galaxy has it in settings

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Naido: Yeah, they need to make those a lot quieter.  In about a month I'm kicking off a kidnapping spree.

Or let ppl opt out. WTF


For android:
Settings>
Safety and security>
Wireless emergency alerts>
From here you can toggle everything except National Alerts.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Thing is, if Amber Alerts were used the way they were intended, to inform us when a child has been abducted into a dangerous situation, I wouldn't mind them.  However, every stat I have ever seen shows that the vast majority of them if because two separated parents got into a fight, one of the parents then took of with the kids, while they were in his lawful custody, and the other parent called the police, because she is pissed that they are not in her lawful custody, and meanwhile the kids are never in any actual danger.


That and getting alerts for places hundreds of miles away (I get it, they're in a car, but c'mon) is why I've turned mine off.

I'm just at home in my neighborhood like 90% of the time anyway. Not on a highway or near a gas station. They won't be here, unless it's someone who lives in this neighborhood.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I disabled Amber Alerts on my phone for two reasons.

1. At 3am, I don't need to know about a missing child 400 miles away.
2. The police abused the system and used it for stuff that had nothing to do with missing children.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: I used to have two phones. One was personal and the other for work.  One night I was dead asleep and both went off with an Amber Alert. I then realized you can turn that "feature" off. It has been off ever since.


Yep.  That was one of the features I disabled on my android. Never open an Apple product, though, but I'm guessing there is a way to disable it on their devices too.

I do realize that Amber Alerts are important, but I'd be of little to no help.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Never once found any cars in my bedroom at 2am so, sorry Amber.


Got mine turned off too.  Took just one alert when I was sleeping.  Sorry about your kid's bad luck, but I stayed up too late playing Horizion Forbidden West.
 
