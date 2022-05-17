 Skip to content
(Digg)   A roundup of all the Get Off My Lawn complaints the aged make us listen to, as compiled by Digg from posts on Reddit   (digg.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods drunk again?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A digg link about a reddit thread on TFD?

is it 2008 or something
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was gonna be jokier, but it's not unamusing/entertaining

'I do love the complaints about kids not playing outside anymore nowadays. Especially by people from the generation who did everything in their power to make just being outside aggressively terrible. Either through a large decrease in the number of places kids can play, an increase in the number of cars and just vehicles in general ...'
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically an article about people whining about people whining.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't nearly as cringe as I expected.  Except for the fact that all the info was stolen from reddit
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Basically an article about people whining about people whining.


I do dig the meta-commentary you've posted on Fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digg digging Reddit on Fark, how Meta
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Digg digging Reddit on Fark, how Meta


On TFD greenlit to mail.

All we need now is a tie in with 4chan and we can go back in time to the old internet
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised there wasn't some complaint about millennials and zennials being unable to drive a stick.
 
tomwi53092
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every younger generation ever has thought the old people were stupider. For every old person falling for a scam, there is a young person doing the choking challenge, or planking on the edge of a high rise building. I don't care how old you are, your generation is, on average, dumb as a box of rocks.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who greenlit this shiat?"

-- old people on Fark
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tide Pods are the new Werther's Originals. I saw it on TikTok.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: All we need now is a tie in with 4chan and we can go back in time to the old internet


I'd settle for Slashdot
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God I didn't see myself in the comments.

/Boomer.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Basically an article about people whining about people whining.


The author just wants to remind everyone that he's sooooooooooo put upon.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The circle of suck is complete.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, I'm familiar with Fox "News" programming.

Plus I got enough pointless biatching from my mother, I'm set.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come Home, We Want To Spend Time With You

Here I am anticipating the day where my three little farkers are leaving home, and people invite them back? Who writes this shiat?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you're so smart how come we have all the money?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I say precisely zero of those things.

Besides, my place has a xeriscape lawn, so not much to play on. The back yard has a patio surrounded by plenty of succulents, so you're welcome to hang out and drink.

/ nothing wrong with drinking and going to parties
// will pass on adding memory to the laptop - don't have the tools
/// like my phone (Pixel 6 Pro) - waiting for the Pixel Pro buds
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am an aged person and I don't give a fark what you people want to do. Just go do it and leave me alone. I don't even have a lawn. God damn humans.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
lads, this isn't helping to dispel stereotypes
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: A digg link about a reddit thread on TFD?

is it 2008 or something


Sept 1, 2010 at 2:48pm, my inbox got:

"We've Created A Monster - The New Digg Is Here"

I think within an hour I was gone.

But I saved that email. Sadly, I did not think to save whatever the image was that came from e.digg.com/blahblahblah.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's amazing, is that in a digg from reddit, there are valid points being listed.  That's right up there with Buzzfeed committing solid acts of journalism.

We do indeed live in interesting times.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I seriously considered tying an onion to my belt today
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: I thought it was gonna be jokier, but it's not unamusing/entertaining

'I do love the complaints about kids not playing outside anymore nowadays. Especially by people from the generation who did everything in their power to make just being outside aggressively terrible. Either through a large decrease in the number of places kids can play, an increase in the number of cars and just vehicles in general ...'


And that every cost money. And everything is owned by an ass. And it's legal to run over people as long as you don't leave.
And then there the slim bags that honk at people for no reason.  Those people should have to walk on Legos forever
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Basically an article about people whining about people whining.


And?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: I'm surprised there wasn't some complaint about millennials and zennials being unable to drive a stick.


I don't understand why we want people to learn stick! It has stopped a few car jackings.  It's like we're too stupid to appreciate a good thing.  We're stupid.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly. participation trophies have been around forever.   Civil War supporters/deniers were in full bloom even before the war ended.   I got a participation trophy in summer camp ... in 1965.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Found a lot of the listed anecdotes relatable.

I'm in my 60's. I'm not a complete idiot on the computer stuff, but my oldest son navigates it like a fish in water, so more and more I let him handle my IT problems for me. In return, I occasionally have to teach him (actually re-teach him) practical life skills and mechanical type skills he didn't care to really absorb in his youth, from how to tie a double windsor, to how to service his own damn car, to how to put up drywall or hang a picture frame, wire an electrical switch or lamp, or cook a meal or saw lumber or write a cogent report or resume'. This summer I'm teaching him how to sail, so he can take his girlfriend out on my boat for dates. So him resetting my wifi isn't a huge deal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tomwi53092: Every younger generation ever has thought the old people were stupider. For every old person falling for a scam, there is a young person doing the choking challenge, or planking on the edge of a high rise building. I don't care how old you are, your generation is, on average, dumb as a box of rocks.


Humans are in general ignorant.  The usefulness of any specific knowledge is fleeting.  Only stupid people don't grasp this fact. Which is completely different from being ignorant about any specific thing.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Found a lot of the listed anecdotes relatable.

I'm in my 60's. I'm not a complete idiot on the computer stuff, but my oldest son navigates it like a fish in water, so more and more I let him handle my IT problems for me. In return, I occasionally have to teach him (actually re-teach him) practical life skills and mechanical type skills he didn't care to really absorb in his youth, from how to tie a double windsor, to how to service his own damn car, to how to put up drywall or hang a picture frame, wire an electrical switch or lamp, or cook a meal or saw lumber or write a cogent report or resume'. This summer I'm teaching him how to sail, so he can take his girlfriend out on my boat for dates. So him resetting my wifi isn't a huge deal.


Wow. Meanwhile my mom gets mad because I want a six pack for fixing her never ending IT issues.  Which incurred she won't/can't update to a Windows version that hasn't been left in the dust.
Please adopt me.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Inchoate: This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!


All I want to know is why people can't buy green lights.  I'd be posting up Jezbel. Because fark jezebel.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man you boomers are so sensitive.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Inchoate: This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!


I used to get this from my own parents when I was a teenager. I just wanted to yell at them, "exactly whose fault do you think it is that I don't know [basic life skill]?!"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Inchoate: This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!

All I want to know is why people can't buy green lights.  I'd be posting up Jezbel. Because fark jezebel.


want an internet site to harass?

some farker's obvs got ermapay annedbay, and gone to town slagging us off...

https://www.sitejabber.com/reviews/fark.com
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Inchoate: This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!

All I want to know is why people can't buy green lights.  I'd be posting up Jezbel. Because fark jezebel.


you're cuckoo for cocoa puffs so I can only assume their sin was something like "posting on a Wednesday after Labor Day" or "being female"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I said 'internet site', like someone's nan
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Come Home, We Want To Spend Time With You

Here I am anticipating the day where my three little farkers are leaving home, and people invite them back? Who writes this shiat?


http://samfields8.blogspot.com/2010/11/mike-and-grass-raising-kids-by-erma.html?m=1

...Erma Bombeck?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: Inchoate: This is kind of a dumb greenlight, but the complaints are very sensible.  Especially the ones calling out elders who are upset that the kids they raised don't know skills that they didn't teach.  Gee!

All I want to know is why people can't buy green lights.  I'd be posting up Jezbel. Because fark jezebel.

want an internet site to harass?

some farker's obvs got ermapay annedbay, and gone to town slagging us off...

https://www.sitejabber.com/reviews/fark.com


Omg what are those people smoking?   Fark isn't fox. Fox is one sided.
Jezebel is a progressive echo chamber not fark. Did i just wake up in bizarreo world?
 
