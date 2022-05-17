 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man receives rare meme-related Darwin award   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furkin ijit
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They at least rescued the woman so that's a plus.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gor furkined
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As god as my witness..I thought Turkish people could swim...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: They at least rescued the woman so that's a plus.


At least they are staying true to their source material.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Look! I'm flying, Jack. Aaaaa!"  *splash*
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminds me that the weekly swimming lessons for my kid are worth it.
 
Anim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was room for both of them on the door
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "Look! I'm flying, Jack. Aaaaa!"  *splash*



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But there was plenty of room on the door for Furkan!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait.  So this lady is single and sad? Packs bags 🎒 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🛫🛬🔥🍆🍆🍆🍆
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?


Can't be, she got wet
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait.  So this lady is single and sad? Packs bags 🎒 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🛫🛬🔥🍆🍆🍆🍆


you could just hang out in front of a local veterinarian and wait. save you the airfare
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: waxbeans: Wait.  So this lady is single and sad? Packs bags 🎒 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🛫🛬🔥🍆🍆🍆🍆

you could just hang out in front of a local veterinarian and wait. save you the airfare


Hell, just pay Drew $10 and hang out in TFD.

/kidding
//goes to get asbestos underpants anyway
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
props for sticking to canon
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?


Can't be -- the woman got wet.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was room for two on that pier, just sayin'.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beyefendi Ciftci, I knew Jack Dawson. Jack Dawson was a friend of mine. You, Beyefendi Ciftci, are no Jack Dawson!
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 300x168]
Beyefendi Ciftci, I knew Jack Dawson. Jack Dawson was a friend of mine. You, Beyefendi Ciftci, are no Jack Dawson!


I'm trying to figure out why this was printed up as a story. Someone wrote this piece.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: bucket_pup: [Fark user image 300x168]
Beyefendi Ciftci, I knew Jack Dawson. Jack Dawson was a friend of mine. You, Beyefendi Ciftci, are no Jack Dawson!

I'm trying to figure out why this was printed up as a story. Someone wrote this piece.


Also, I have no idea why I cited your comment. I should probably drink less.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?


Not anymore
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?


A friend told me the woman looks like Sasha Grey...
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Ms Dinar managed to grab onto the end of one of the fishermen's fishing road and was eventually pulled to safety."

Stay classy, Daily Fail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Cortez the Killer: bucket_pup: [Fark user image 300x168]
Beyefendi Ciftci, I knew Jack Dawson. Jack Dawson was a friend of mine. You, Beyefendi Ciftci, are no Jack Dawson!

I'm trying to figure out why this was printed up as a story. Someone wrote this piece.

Also, I have no idea why I cited your comment. I should probably drink less.


I'm still wondering if you are in the right thread
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: kindms: waxbeans: Wait.  So this lady is single and sad? Packs bags 🎒 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🏃‍♀ 🏃‍♂ 🛫🛬🔥🍆🍆🍆🍆

you could just hang out in front of a local veterinarian and wait. save you the airfare

Hell, just pay Drew $10 and hang out in TFD.

/kidding
//goes to get asbestos underpants anyway


Do not touch my underpants.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Cortez the Killer: bucket_pup: [Fark user image 300x168]
Beyefendi Ciftci, I knew Jack Dawson. Jack Dawson was a friend of mine. You, Beyefendi Ciftci, are no Jack Dawson!

I'm trying to figure out why this was printed up as a story. Someone wrote this piece.

Also, I have no idea why I cited your comment. I should probably drink less.


Or you're not drinking enough.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: is it me...or does that dude look like Ben Shapiro?


We're not that lucky.
 
davynelson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AND NOW....

King of Nothing
Youtube FhiCCcHkBVE
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Reminds me that the weekly swimming lessons for my kid are worth it.


This.

Every time I want to complain about the cost I think about how much I'd regret being cheap if one of my kids drowned.
 
