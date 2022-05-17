 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If I'm in the US can I buy baby formula from Amazon in Canada? No, but yes. But don't, they don't have high standards like us 'muricans, and it could be flour in a can. I'm an expert and I know this stuff. Better to let your baby starve   (verifythis.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TLDR:
Amazon won't sell it to you, and if you buy from third party sellers be wary of scams.

Yeah so confusing and unreasonable.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why don't they just blend the weaker babies to feed them to the stronger ones?
 
jayphat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A)it won't get through customs.
B)see point A
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby is a farking moron. Those are perfectly valid reasons not to ship. Different countries have different regulations, and shipping food products is always dicey...
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Product of Canadian baby formula.

thehill.comView Full Size


You trust the Poutine Peteys at your own peril, mothers.
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jayphat: A)it won't get through customs.
B)see point A


Yup, you need special paperwork from the FDA for private packages.

For businesses there is a 17% tax on it bc its a protectist policy for us dairy farmers.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great, what am I supposed to do with that big bag of flour I've been trying to get rid of now?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jayphat: A)it won't get through customs.
B)see point A


So you take the kid to Canada, feed them there
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Great, what am I supposed to do with that big bag of flour I've been trying to get rid of now?


Go down to the seediest bar in your town and sell it to drunks as coke.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Great, what am I supposed to do with that big bag of flour I've been trying to get rid of now?


I've been wanting to make a bunch of biscuits.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I live close to Canada. I should just fill up my truck and sell it online like a bootstrappy American.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The issue with food products from countries like Canada or the UK has nothing to do with food safety. For example, Kraft Foods in Canada has separate assembly lines for products like boxed mac and cheese and powdered drink mixes because ingredients in the US-bound versions are banned in those countries. Even junk food-the ketchup in Canada "tastes funny" to Americans because it has actual tomatoes, sugar, and spices versus red goo, corn syrup, and 12-syllable "ingredients".

The issue comes down to trade agreements and protectionist economic policies. Made even worse by NAFTA, and then REALLY shiatty by TFG ripping up NAFTA, realizing he farked up, and then slapping together the USMCA. Importing baby formula and a lot of other products would actually offer American consumers greater variety and potentially lower costs, but that would cut into the profits of the monopolies that produces sub-standard, higher priced foods domestically. And that isn't what they paid those lobbyists for.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a delivery from Amazon.ca might look like
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The legitimate baby formula fulfilled by Amazon in Canada is perfectly safe, but for good reasons it can't be imported.

The stuff sold on the Amazon marketplace by third parties, whether in Canada or the U.S., is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and isn't something I'd ever put into my baby.

Ever buy an Amazon marketplace widget that is fulfilled by a third party?  Ever get something not as advertised or defective, or that was three year old stock that clearly hadn't been stored properly?  Now do it again, but with something your funneling into a newborn.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: Representative of the unwashed masses: Great, what am I supposed to do with that big bag of flour I've been trying to get rid of now?

Go down to the seediest bar in your town and sell it to drunks as coke.


Good advice.  But before you do that, change your will so I get all your cool stuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Subby is a farking moron. Those are perfectly valid reasons not to ship. Different countries have different regulations, and shipping food products is always dicey...


Canada allows Kinder Eggs to be sold to unlicensed civilians, if you can believe it. God only knows what they put in their baby formula. They probably don't even supply the FDA-recommended levels of antibiotics and bovine growth hormone.
 
