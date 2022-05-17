 Skip to content
(MSN)   I'm fine. How are you?   (msn.com)
28
    More: Silly, MSN  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
acollectivemind.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet no OK Computer.

Odd, that.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [acollectivemind.files.wordpress.com image 800x450]


I think this thread is fine.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Yet no OK Computer.

Odd, that.


Palo Alto - Radiohead
Youtube 21TmsT1qsPo
I'm OK
How are you
Thanks for asking thanks for asking
I'm OK
How are you
I hope you're OK too
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm totally freaking out, man.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just feelin' a bit glonky.
best interview ever
Youtube 4_X1rhOq6BU
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's because the real headline writers got laid off years ago. The ones left behind are too busy to give a fark.

But more likely someone somewhere discovered that formula did well on Google searches.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Quick, someone check on Oklahoma!
 
Spikescape
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This magazine isn't just OK, it's OK!
magazinesubscriberservices.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby you say that you are OK, but you have dyed your hair a shocking pink color and have chosen to use the same therapist as your father. Just to upset your mother enough to pay a little attention to you.
 
mconde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://fb.watch/d3JZ1Ahtv8/
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Quick, someone check on Oklahoma!


Um, you don't want to do that if you value your sanity.

/Lives in Oklahoma
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hadn't noticed this clickbait.  I'm currently more irritated that news aggregators (MSN in particular) are overloaded with 'reacts' headlines.  Donald Trump is back on Twitter, the world reacts.  Tom Brady signs broadcasting contract, the NFL reacts.  etc, etc, etc.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Arkanaut: Quick, someone check on Oklahoma!

Um, you don't want to do that if you value your sanity.

/Lives in Oklahoma


Username checks out
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Yet no OK Computer.

Odd, that.


Fitter Happier
Youtube O4SzvsMFaek
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
notesfromachair.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
barnorama.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
