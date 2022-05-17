 Skip to content
(The Walrus (Canada))   Much like most "wine experts" can't tell the difference when blindfolded between red wine and white wine, most poetry fans can't tell the difference between poems written by humans and poems written by robots. And don't get me started on Vogons   (thewalrus.ca) divider line
55
•       •       •

55 Comments
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh freddled gruntbuggly, thy micturations are to me
As plurdled gabbleblotchits on a lurgid bee.
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes
And hooptiously drangle me with crinkly bindlewurgles
Or I will rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon.  See if I don't!

/Source: Infocom HHGTTG text adventure

Why not then? Moose.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T h e r e o n c e w a s a m a n f r o m N a n t u c k e t

W h o s e d i c k w a s s o l o n g y o u c o u l d s u c k i t

H e s a i d w i t h a g r i n ^J

A s h e w i p e d o f f h i s c h i n ^J

i f m y e a r w a s a coont I c o u l d fark i t ^J
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a far cry from the terminator robots I was looking forward to as a child.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I exuded a false statement to a number of graduate students
When I was asked to reply I laughed when they wondered why
I told them the sum of their education was worth nothing to me.

For some reason none of them laughed at my joke.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, but fark off. Let us be dumb and tasteless in peace.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a young lady named Bright,
Whose speed was far faster than light;
She started one day
In a relative way,
And returned on the previous night.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: T h e r e o n c e w a s a m a n f r o m N a n t u c k e t

W h o s e d i c k w a s s o l o n g y o u c o u l d s u c k i t

H e s a i d w i t h a g r i n ^J

A s h e w i p e d o f f h i s c h i n ^J

i f m y e a r w a s a coont I c o u l d fark i t ^J


You better fill up that swear jar, mister.

/Oh my god, what are you filling it with?!
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Cool, but fark off. Let us be dumb and tasteless in peace.


Am I not good enough for you?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poetry requires dreamers,
or an understanding of social demeanors.
An A.I. may write,
but it lacks such insight,
or the wit to make rhymes about weiners.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know but I've been told,
Deirdre's got a Network Node.
Likes to press the on-off switch,
Dig that crazy Gaian witch!"

(If you know where this is from, you are an old nerd)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are already writing movies that aren't too bad, relatively speaking

Sunspring | A Sci-Fi Short Film Starring Thomas Middleditch
Youtube LY7x2Ihqjmc
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AI is also starting to make its own art. Getting crazy out there

Open AI Dall-E

OpenAI DALL-E 2: Top 10 Insane Results! 🤖
Youtube X3_LD3R_Ygs
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Oh freddled gruntbuggly, thy micturations are to me
As plurdled gabbleblotchits on a lurgid bee.
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes
And hooptiously drangle me with crinkly bindlewurgles
Or I will rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon.  See if I don't!

/Source: Infocom HHGTTG text adventure

Why not then? Moose.


I could never get past the airlock.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it rhymes, Poetry is just bad prose.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shel Silverstein was the only poet who mattered.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about bourbon, is good expensive bourbon a scam like wine?

/Fark flamesuit on
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell the difference between red and white but am not an expert. *Shrug*
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Background keylogger
Sends credit card to thief
Bank won't restore you
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kind of depends on what red and what white.  I doubt I'd confuse the spiciness of a Zinfandel or a Malbec with the tooth-aching sweetness of a Moscato or a Riesling.

Now if you gave me a chilled glass of Burgundy and a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc, I'd probably not be able to tell the difference.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This submission is sponsored by "Love, Death + Robots".
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one examines the subtextual paradigm of narrative, one is faced with a choice: either reject postconceptualist nationalism or conclude that the law is intrinsically meaningless. If the subsemantic paradigm of narrative holds, we have to choose between the subtextual paradigm of narrative and cultural deconstruction. But the subject is interpolated into a deconstructivist discourse that includes art as a totality.

"Society is used in the service of class divisions," says Marx; however, according to Hamburger[2] , it is not so much society that is used in the service of class divisions, but rather the rubicon, and hence the absurdity, of society. Von Ludwig[3] implies that we have to choose between the neotextual paradigm of reality and semantic Marxism. Thus, the ground/figure distinction which is a central theme of Rushdie's Midnight's Children is also evident in The Moor's Last Sigh.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Unless it rhymes, Poetry is just bad prose.


In better times, it can melt off your mom's clothes.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been an arts administrator for over a decade, managing art galleries, museums, performance art theaters and open-mic venues of various sizes and note. Art is an intrinsic part of the human existence and I doubt that machines will ever be able to replicate the breath and depth of human experience to create moving pieces of art. Yeah, we can train an Ai to generate images or arrange words together to create coherent sentences or stylized pictures, but you can also train a dog or an ape to put pieces together to create something new. Does that make it art? I don't think so. Art is deeper than that, it is the manifestation of an individual human's soul, and the great artists among us are able to capture that entirety of lived experience into their work, whether it be simple or abstract contemporary art, or a complex musical performance.

The only way I can see this becoming a headache is now Art teachers have to figure out if their kids homework is Ai generated as well as being plagiarized.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like most "wine experts" can't tell the difference when blindfolded between red wine and white wine

Hey, I want to be participate in that test. No, I am not a wine expert. I just want some free alcohol.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ode To Spot' Star Trek: The Next Generation
Youtube SySZdvsFYt4
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Asimov penned long ago
The Three Laws that all robots know
Had Star Wars shown then
The fourth would have been
"A robot must not steal the show."
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: I can tell the difference between red and white but am not an expert. *Shrug*


I once held a party to see if wine enthusiasts could identify different types of red wines. Myself and 1 of my 10 guests could reliably differentiate between merlot, cabernet, zinfandel, and syrah. On the other hand, nearly everyone (without knowing what it was) said the zinfandel was their favorite. I guarantee, an actual wine expert can tell the difference between red and white.

/I drink for Science!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art is the expression of the artist's experience.  "Good" art is able to relate that experience to others so they understand the artist and/or subject from the artist's perspective.

"Great" art is able to transcend time and space, and relate the experience across generations even after the original context has fallen by the wayside.

E.g.  Beethoven's 9th will likely last as long as musical composition can be appreciated regardless of time or place.

As will the painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: They are already writing movies that aren't too bad, relatively speaking



The ping is returning from 127.0.0.1, exit the shell!
 
flondrix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before computers were capable of such things, academics pulled similar stunts involving assembling cut-out lines of text at random and publishing the results as "undiscovered" poets.  The literary field is rather gullible.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if you can't tell a red wine from a white wine while blindfolded you are not a wine expert.

I'd even go farther and say if you can't tell the difference while blindfolded and holding your nose shut you are not a wine expert.  The differences are large even without visual cues or retronasal olfaction.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NewWorldDan:

/I drink for Science!

Dude, this is Fark. You don't have to make up an excuse for drinking.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: Bandito King: I can tell the difference between red and white but am not an expert. *Shrug*

I once held a party to see if wine enthusiasts could identify different types of red wines. Myself and 1 of my 10 guests could reliably differentiate between merlot, cabernet, zinfandel, and syrah. On the other hand, nearly everyone (without knowing what it was) said the zinfandel was their favorite. I guarantee, an actual wine expert can tell the difference between red and white.

/I drink for Science!


Sure, your party trick is better than that done by researchers at wine competitions.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bandito King: I can tell the difference between red and white but am not an expert. *Shrug*


Yeah I don't know what dolts they use for these tests but it is shockingly untrue. Like their testers would have trouble telling Orange Nehi from Dr Pepper, I guess.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Eat shiat and die
Got nuthin else
 
apathy2673
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Headline Brah
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: Bandito King: I can tell the difference between red and white but am not an expert. *Shrug*

Yeah I don't know what dolts they use for these tests but it is shockingly untrue. Like their testers would have trouble telling Orange Nehi from Dr Pepper, I guess.


The classic experiment is to put a blindfold on an expert and tell them to identify the red wine they have in front of them, while giving them a white. Do not tell them that it might be white wine. Even better is to simply dye white wine red. The expectation of red wine really screws up their perception. It might actually work better on experts than noobs.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSS: My dad was a wine distributor (a wine "expert") and did a tasting where they drank out of black glasses and couldn't see the wine color. Basically everyone failed.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ng2810: I've been an arts administrator for over a decade, managing art galleries, museums, performance art theaters and open-mic venues of various sizes and note. Art is an intrinsic part of the human existence and I doubt that machines will ever be able to replicate the breath and depth of human experience to create moving pieces of art. Yeah, we can train an Ai to generate images or arrange words together to create coherent sentences or stylized pictures, but you can also train a dog or an ape to put pieces together to create something new. Does that make it art? I don't think so. Art is deeper than that, it is the manifestation of an individual human's soul, and the great artists among us are able to capture that entirety of lived experience into their work, whether it be simple or abstract contemporary art, or a complex musical performance.

The only way I can see this becoming a headache is now Art teachers have to figure out if their kids homework is Ai generated as well as being plagiarized.


If a painting done by elephant doesn't count as art, could you argue that someone setting up a scenario where an elephant paints counts as performance art?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/or a fan of avacados
//Why not both?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tasteme: This is a far cry from the terminator robots I was looking forward to as a child.


Still, we can't let our guards down. We need to take this time to secure our razor blades, depeche mode, and make sure to stock up on antidepressants...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If your wine "expert" can nail most reds vs whites, you should probably source your expert better than at the olive garden.

Sure there is plenty of stuff out there that may be a challenge if you select specifically for "this is a hard wine to tell if its red or white"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Pocket Ninja: T h e r e o n c e w a s a m a n f r o m N a n t u c k e t

W h o s e d i c k w a s s o l o n g y o u c o u l d s u c k i t

H e s a i d w i t h a g r i n ^J

A s h e w i p e d o f f h i s c h i n ^J

i f m y e a r w a s a coont I c o u l d fark i t ^J

You better fill up that swear jar, mister.

/Oh my god, what are you filling it with?!


He cant hear you. For some reason the Nantuckety Ninja went deaf sudden;ly
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: If your wine "expert" can nail most reds vs whites,


racist
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

browntimmy: If a painting done by elephant doesn't count as art, could you argue that someone setting up a scenario where an elephant paints counts as performance art?


At one point i owned a picture painted by an elephant. It was small, maybe 6x6" (the painting. The elephant was substantially larger). Was part of some charity thing our zoo was doing. I think i paid like 200 bucks for it and mildly impressed the girl i was seeing at the time by doing so.

It wasn't particularly good, but was kind of neat when someone would look at it and you would be, "oh, that? yeah. get this. a farking elephant did it" and then their opinion would change, and suddenly everyone was staring at it trying to figure out what the elephant was telling us. When i was single it was kind of one of those things that was cool to have around where someone would notice it and then you had a conversation starter.

ANYWAY, it got misplaced a few moves ago. The elephant has since moved on to the great.....Serengeti? I'm not going to pretend to impose religion and afterlife on an elephant, but whatever, its dead.

And when i saw the news, i was "Oh crap, that painting must be worth a fortune" and started hunting the basement for it and what have you. Turns out its worth slightly less than 200 bucks.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give me enough red and white wine and I'll come up with poems no self-respecting AI machine would admit to.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At the other end of the spectrum: I was attending a wine tasting at a convention and the winery owner presented his table blend along with pieces of paper. He asked us to list what varietals were in the blend. One woman got all three correct and in the order by percentage (not that she listed percentages).  He told her she was welcome to apply for a job, she responded that he probably couldn't compete with the software company she worked for, but she'd consider it for a retirement position.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: LineNoise: If your wine "expert" can nail most reds vs whites,

racist


Am not. My sommelier's native name is "Crazy Talk".....we are all a little worried about him....but man does he spot a bargain on the list.
 
