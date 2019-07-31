 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A conflict between a South African trophy hunter and local subsistence hunters has been resolved with a large donation to support indigenous wildlife   (sonyaz.net) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was delicious.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where his local tracker was while all this was going on.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good news, but...

31 July 2019 - 21:30

This is why I go to Fark to hear the latest news.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trophy hunters and poachers all deserve this kind of end.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder where his local tracker was while all this was going on.


Watching, laughing, then saying "oh shiat, I better disappear.  My meal ticket just turned into an arrest warrant."

Also F the Zimbabwean government.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Forensic experts are currently testing whether the remains belong to Mr van Zyl.

If they do, does he get them back?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: Also F the Zimbabwean government.


What, like cancer?
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder where his local tracker was while all this was going on.


I don't.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All trophy hunters should donate their bodies to conservation.
Fark user imageView Full Size

In lighter news, Snopes titled this image trumps-son-tiger-kill.webp
 
gunsmack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*cking tragedy.

/ play stupid games...etc
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Forensic experts are currently testing whether the remains belong to Mr van Zyl.

If they do, does he get them back?


Not much left after the croc tax
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just forwarded this email story to my good buddy who hunted sheep and gazelles in Africa. Still not great but hes no elephant shooter.  Anyway a few years ago his guide was dragged into the same river, the limpopo, and eaten by crocks. Crazy. Although, apparently, there is now some talk about maybe he was pushed in. Definitely eaten as they opened a few up around where he was last seen and found a leg or something. Anyway, hopefully this guy was pushed in as well.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those fake Dutch bastards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
haha
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OMG! He just hit me back!! This is the guy. I forgot Fark is five to eight years behind on news.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Trophy hunters and poachers all deserve this kind of end.


Like it or not, Trophy hunters contribute significantly to conservation efforts. Paradoxically, selectively killing endangered animals does more for that species than not killing them.

You don't have to like it, but its true.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the he was eaten by mr crocodile, the end🐊🐊🐊
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
