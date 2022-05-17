 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   More than half of people looking to move to southern Maine are Bostonians trying to get away from all their fellow Bostonians... who are trying to do the same. This will end well   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Florida?
Because this is how you get Florida.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a lovely snippet of an article.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good, get up there and vote out "very concerned" Susan Collins.
 
ar393
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As a newer Vermonter (12th year now), but from NYC, I understand this all too well.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everything from Augusta south is, "North Boston."

Hell, district 1 is something like 1/8 the size of District 2. One of our their reps once bragged that he travelled the entire district routinely to take care of his constituents.

/I'm apparently not allowed to call myself a Mainer anymore.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Everything from Augusta south is, "North Boston."

Hell, district 1 is something like 1/8 the size of District 2. One of our their reps once bragged that he travelled the entire district routinely to take care of his constituents.

/I'm apparently not allowed to call myself a Mainer anymore.


Only visited a couple times in my life.  Sure is beautiful there.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I knew it, we're surrounded by Massholes!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Massachusetts is just reclaiming what was theirs...

"Until 1820, Maine was a part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Among other issues, Maine was disappointed in Massachusetts' lack of protection during the War of 1812. So, in 1815, the people of Maine began pushing for statehood, which came to a head in 1819, just as Missouri was campaigning for their own statehood."

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Good, get up there and vote out "very concerned" Susan Collins.


<BROW FURROWING INTENSIFIES>
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Good, get up there and vote out "very concerned" Susan Collins.


If these are the same type of Mass residents that moved up to NH over the years then you're gonna get someone worse than Susan Collins.
 
