(Phys Org2)   New equation allows for twice as much hydrogen fuel for fusion experiments in a tokamak. Tl;dr fusion power is now just twenty years away   (phys.org) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much of a meme as this has become. The reality is that it's never been x number of years away. It's x number of technological breakthroughs away and x is getting  smaller. That being said access to fuel is not an issue that has been slowing the advances in fusion. Truth is we have been able to achieve fusion for quite some time but getting out more energy than you put in has not been possible, and if we know how long that will take we would know what it would take and we would be there. Fact is it might not be possible on earth. Probably would be easier in space where you already have vacuum and less gravity.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And you take it all away from the sun which needs it more, and then everything goes dark.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fusion power ... just 20 years from tomorrow!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twenty years? Sweet, I'll get my flying car too, at last.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh yah, dere, me and da boys would head up to Tokamak once a month or so, get a couplea cases of Hamms and head out on da lake and fish for da sturgeon. Good times in Tokamak, yessiree bob.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Won't be needed.  In "20 years" polar caps will be melted and what's left will utilize hydroelectric power.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?


Yes.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And you take it all away from the sun which needs it more, and then everything goes dark.


Starkiller Base charges its weapon
Youtube WYtRuOz4Wvw
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fusion power ... just 20 years from tomorrow!


Fusion Power, because if we do crack it, it will really change everything.  It's worth the investment, but using electromagnet bottles to duplicate the effects of 1 solar mass worth of gravity for a sustained period is a little tricky, but it is getting closer.  If you insist on asking how long or are we there yet, the answer "twenty years," means, "I don't bloody know how close but getting closer - I still need grants.  Quit asking me that."
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as it doesn't blow up my SimCity like that damned microwave power plant did, fine by me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: "fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.


1975 for me. I loved reading the Futurist.
 
patowen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And when it's ready in 20yrs it will be super cheap too.  Right?  right....?

We need to invest in geothermal.  The core of the earth is hotter than the surface of the sun, way closer and you don't have to create a star in a bottle.  Just drill baby
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: "fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Dustin_00: "fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.

1975 for me. I loved reading the Futurist.


Omni, here :)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?


Yes.
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was never able to unlock the fusion power plant in SimCity 2000.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 850x637]


But it does sort of reflect a bureaucratic belief that results are made by spending money on something, even if we don't know how to do it.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: edmo: Dustin_00: "fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.

1975 for me. I loved reading the Futurist.

Omni, here :)


1960s Popular Science.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More fuel so we get a bigger bada  boom?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?


It's like fusion power is avoiding us.  Maybe fusion power is just not that into us.
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?


The wake-up call might be a Nobel prize. Is this a wake-up call?

To be honest I don't know. I couldn't tell you right from wrong in my own field of study.
 
ar393
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: PartTimeBuddha: edmo: Dustin_00: "fusion power is now just twenty years away"

Wow... thanks, subby, for making it feels like 1990 all over again.

1975 for me. I loved reading the Futurist.

Omni, here :)

1960s Popular Science.


1990s pop sci here
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tokamak is a dead-end. Physics out front shoulda told ya.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: Is this a repeat from 20 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?  Or 40 years ago, when fusion power was just 20 years away?


Full funding was never provided and keeps getting cut.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
30 years ago, 30 years away.  Bask in the sad light of my 30-yr-old college/grad school textbooks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
