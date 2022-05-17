 Skip to content
(The Autopian)   What a town did about police corruption, 1916 edition   (theautopian.com) divider line
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They then ran the police out of town, and went even more bonkers, deliberately cajoling motorists to break all the laws they could.

I love stories with a happy ending!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2020 version.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give someone unrestrained power. Act shocked when they abuse it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: [Fark user image image 728x409]
2020 version.


Hm, Yes, I can see how killing someone holds the same weight as a busted tail light. Very insightful of you.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I engaged the archivist to help me find references to the archaic term "jar out,"

Huh....I knew what that meant.  I guess I must be older then I thought.

Actually I'm pretty sure "jar out" it a bit more vague then what the "archivist" suggest and not limited to oil lamps going out.
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a great article!  Callaboose. Never heard that word before!
Running crooked cops outta town.  Well done Jayhawks!!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I engaged the archivist to help me find references to the archaic term "jar out,"

Huh....I knew what that meant.  I guess I must be older then I thought.

Actually I'm pretty sure "jar out" it a bit more vague then what the "archivist" suggest and not limited to oil lamps going out.


I guess it takes some extrapolation. You can have a jarring experienced. Either through fright or a bumpy ride. I understood it.

The Pill Peel is something I only know from reading old novels. Calling somone a pill was to call them bitter. As most medicine didn't have candy coatings and disolved really quick, like a broken open asprin. So Pill Peel was probably a dickbag and his last name was Peel?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: 2020 version.


That's actually a celebration of the life of American hero George Floyd, who capped off a long crime streak by heroically robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint in front of her children. While he went on to commit a number of other crimes, this one may have been more memorable for some of the victims. Who knows what he could have achieved had his life not been cut short by a drug overdose?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oh No Joe!: I thought that was a great article!  Callaboose. Never heard that word before!
Running crooked cops outta town.  Well done Jayhawks!!


Yeah, the Autopian is turning into quite the good auto blog. Certainly better than whatever Jalopnik has turned into these days.

It helps that the author, Jason Torchinsky, is certifiably insane. This is the kind of shiat he writes about all the time.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Theaetetus: 2020 version.

That's actually a celebration of the life of American hero George Floyd, who capped off a long crime streak by heroically robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint in front of her children. While he went on to commit a number of other crimes, this one may have been more memorable for some of the victims. Who knows what he could have achieved had his life not been cut short by a drug overdose?


Maybe I'm not the most up to date on things, but I thought he was choked to death for supposedly trying to pass a fake $20.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

proteus_b: robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint in front of her children


It's questionable that he did that. The only identification of Floyd was by a 7-year-old, made months after the crime occurred. With what we know about eyewitness identification (it's wrong most of the time), he didn't have anything to do with that crime and took a plea bargain to avoid a longer sentence.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When brickbats are outlawed, only scallywags will have brickbats.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The mob, however, was not finished.... Someone suggested that they tear down the calaboose

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
