(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Not news: stealing metal to sell as scrap for money. News: metal in the form of a 15-foot angel statue?   (fox29.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame Doctor Who for my distrust of angel statues.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time for a photoshop !!!!!!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAKE DOWN ALL THE STATUES!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is hilarious.

"My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."

"And mine is Oxyacetylene, leveler of icons..."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Max to give up the sculpture and open that wonderful delicatessen.

/Obscure?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody thought this where angel dust comes from?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: "My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."

"And mine is Oxyacetylene, leveler of icons..."


"I'm oxycodone, inspirer of misdeeds. Howyadoin'."
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The police director seems to think it was sold for dugs. Probably didn't want to come right out and say what he thought the person looked like.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
vintagenodders.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: TheSubjunctive: "My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."

"And mine is Oxyacetylene, leveler of icons..."

"I'm oxycodone, inspirer of misdeeds. Howyadoin'."


"And I am Oxyclean, remover of evidence! The circle is complete. We ride at midnight!"
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fear the Clam: TheSubjunctive: "My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."

"And mine is Oxyacetylene, leveler of icons..."

"I'm oxycodone, inspirer of misdeeds. Howyadoin'."

"And I am Oxyclean, remover of evidence! The circle is complete. We ride at midnight!"


I am oxymoron, I'm not actually.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At what point do we start regulating the scrap yards that are buying this stuff?  I know things will slip through the cracks no matter what, but it seems like applying the same rules to the scrap yards that we do to pawn shops would at least put a sizeable dent in this sort of thing.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want this one
Fark user imageView Full Size

Difficulty- the Mormons are not going to let you just walk out of there with it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: The police director seems to think it was sold for dugs. Probably didn't want to come right out and say what he thought the person looked like.


I'm pretty sure all Dougs are white
 
emonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

12YearBid: I want this one


Old school beer bongs FTW.
 
alienated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

12YearBid: I want this one
[Fark user image image 220x331]
Difficulty- the Mormons are not going to let you just walk out of there with it.


That's why we have helicopters
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fear the Clam: TheSubjunctive: "My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings..."
"And mine is Oxyacetylene, leveler of icons..."
"I'm oxycodone, inspirer of misdeeds. Howyadoin'."
"And I am Oxyclean, remover of evidence! The circle is complete. We ride at midnight!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Neondistraction: At what point do we start regulating the scrap yards that are buying this stuff?  I know things will slip through the cracks no matter what, but it seems like applying the same rules to the scrap yards that we do to pawn shops would at least put a sizeable dent in this sort of thing.


Most places do
 
