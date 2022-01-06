 Skip to content
Whacking off? That's a whacking
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well color me surprised from everything I have seen when a woman sees a man whacking off to porn invariably it turns into a porn scene.  That is doubly true if they have some type of step/mother/sister relationship.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then, come on, baby! I'm ready.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never end a sentence with a preposition!
Youtube Q4XCZfkGF8k
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have just shouted "Go away, batin"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's methed up.

21 year age difference, which famous actor/how wealthy was the victim?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Davis claimed to have struck her spouse with the belt to "protect herself" during a short struggle with the victim.

This line is getting a lot of action lately.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After Davis "discovered some sort of communication between the victim and someone on the website Reddit," police reported, a "verbal altercation ensued.""

I bet he was communicating with someone from r/trashy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the straights okay?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hon...that's not the kind of beating off I was thinking of...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was beating off, so she beat him back on again.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angela Davis frowns on your porn shenanigans.

history.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Davis claimed to have struck her spouse with the belt to "protect herself" during a short struggle with the victim.

This line is getting a lot of action lately.


Meanwhile, he claimed to have struck his penis to protect himself during a short struggle with the victim.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [YouTube video: Never end a sentence with a preposition!]


I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.

Also:

Whacking Day
Youtube Ef10KbypviU
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this isnt the first time she's told him?

Or something
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Commiserates.

/not funny at all
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, "Oh, hi Honey!  Wanna help?" doesn't work.

/not on mrs bughunter, anyway
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 360x202]
Commiserates.

/not funny at all


She shiat in his bed?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: That's methed up.

21 year age difference, which famous actor/how wealthy was the victim?


This was in Summerfield, which is one of those dead-end Central Florida towns.  The victim was not wealthy to me or you, but the victim was wealthy to her.  It was as wealthy as she could get.

I enjoy reading "villages-news.com" which all of the crimes from America's craziest place - The Villages retirement community and the surrounding towns that provide the workers that service it.  There are a lot of "younger girlfriend beats up older man" stories.

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/01/06/35-year-old-girlfriend-arrested-in-alleged-attack-on-75-year-old-beau/
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a pretty sad mugshot.

"All I did is not like porn..."

I dunno, if a woman can wrap a belt around her fist and deliver a beatdown, you gotta respect that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 360x202]
Commiserates.

/not funny at all

She shiat dropped a grumpy in his bed?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: maxandgrinch: That's methed up.

21 year age difference, which famous actor/how wealthy was the victim?

This was in Summerfield, which is one of those dead-end Central Florida towns.  The victim was not wealthy to me or you, but the victim was wealthy to her.  It was as wealthy as she could get.

I enjoy reading "villages-news.com" which all of the crimes from America's craziest place - The Villages retirement community and the surrounding towns that provide the workers that service it.  There are a lot of "younger girlfriend beats up older man" stories.

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/01/06/35-year-old-girlfriend-arrested-in-alleged-attack-on-75-year-old-beau/


I salute your insider knowledge of dead end florida towns. I would like to subscribe to your digest of these articles as I expect the schadenfreude will be delivered
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: maxandgrinch: That's methed up.

21 year age difference, which famous actor/how wealthy was the victim?

This was in Summerfield, which is one of those dead-end Central Florida towns.  The victim was not wealthy to me or you, but the victim was wealthy to her.  It was as wealthy as she could get.

I enjoy reading "villages-news.com" which all of the crimes from America's craziest place - The Villages retirement community and the surrounding towns that provide the workers that service it.  There are a lot of "younger girlfriend beats up older man" stories.

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/01/06/35-year-old-girlfriend-arrested-in-alleged-attack-on-75-year-old-beau/


Here's a great one that is very, very Florida:  https://www.villages-news.com/2021/05/31/villager-enters-plea-in-alleged-golf-club-attack-on-much-older-husband/

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 32, has pleaded not guilty in the May 6 attack in which she allegedly wielded a golf club during an altercation with her 69-year-old husband at their home at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. Her ex-husband, who retreated and then pulled out a gun, asked the native of the Philippines to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was "actually going to shoot her," the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute.

A woman who witnessed the altercation, confirmed that Fraser kept walking toward her ex-husband, who filed for divorce in February, and was swinging the golf club, even as he pointed the gun at her.

They bring a golf club, you bring a gun.  That's The Villages way.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about internet comment sections, but they always deliver

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did her pants fall off when she removed her belt, come on Smoking Gun, I'm almost there!

Whacka!  Whacka! Whacka!  indeed.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: puffy999: [YouTube video: Never end a sentence with a preposition!]

I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.

Also:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ef10KbypviU]


Came for this and that, feeling satisifed. 

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Republicans have found their next Secretary of HHS.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Young crazy wife you'd think he'd put two and two together.
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It would be cromulently ironic if he had been whacking it to S&M porn.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's methed up.

21 year age difference, which famous actor/how wealthy was the victim?


Giving an oldster a reach around for a roof over your head is the Florida way...
 
miscreant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here she is with him in better times

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A Florida Woman is facing felony charges for allegedly beating her husband with a belt after she "caught him watching pornography on his cell phone and masturbating,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skinink: "After Davis "discovered some sort of communication between the victim and someone on the website Reddit," police reported, a "verbal altercation ensued.""

I bet he was communicating with someone from r/trashy.


This never happens in the Fark Hockey Threads.

/although the Missus is disappointed when I shout "Bondage!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*click on article*

*sees mugshot*

*sighs, unzips....*

OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW! OW!
 
strutin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

miscreant: Here she is with him in better times

[Fark user image of Robin Williams as Popeye and Shelly Duval as Olive Oil 850x637]


At least it's pretty clear he's ambidextrous.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Her knee sharpener gets used quite a bit, no?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not porn she's mad about. It's the communication with someone on Reddit. That's the cheating. I'm not saying he deserved it... But I understand.
 
interwoven
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man all for free?? That kinda fun costs money where I am from.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bailiff! Whack his pee pee!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ace in your face: It's not porn she's mad about. It's the communication with someone on Reddit. That's the cheating. I'm not saying he deserved it... But I understand.


The article doesn't even specify what kind of "communication" it was.

My physically abusive ex would demand to see my phone to see who I talked to. Despite me not cheating on him. To this day someone trying to take my phone from my triggers a panic response.

You're sympathizing with the wrong party here if you think talking to someone online and jerking off justifies physical violence. Stop blaming the victim here. Jesus.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The victim said Davis "became angry and asked to see his phone," and that he complied with her request.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Browse: The victim said Davis "became angry and asked to see his phone," and that he complied with her request.

[Fark user image 284x177]


Sure, one sec...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: I Browse: The victim said Davis "became angry and asked to see his phone," and that he complied with her request.

[Fark user image 284x177]

Sure, one sec...

[c.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have a kid.  He has his own phone now, but for a while, my phone had more of his games on it than mine.

So I don't use my phone for porn or, hell, even games.

/that's what my 17" laptop is for
//who wants to look at porn on a crappy little 5" screen anyway?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*shrug* she looks like she would clean up decently

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

