(MSN)   New Yorkers calmly carry on in the face of intense Russian shellfire... wait, back up
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, White House press secretary: the russians are now attacking New York.  What support does Ran Paul offer them?
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.....
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mennonites. Amish lite.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Yes, White House press secretary: the russians are now attacking New York.  What support does Ran Paul offer them?


You too..

You offer?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Yes, White House press secretary: the russians are now attacking New York.  What support does Ran Paul offer them?


I'm sure AynRand Paul would pay someone to see the U.S. New York shelled
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they have a fifth avenue?

Maybe that's what Trump meant.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Yes, White House press secretary: the russians are now attacking New York.  What support does Ran Paul offer them?


No You....

Can you fight?  Can you do anything beyond being a mouthpiece???
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New York Ukraine the town so nice they only named it once
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These are strange days when Ja Rule was oddly prophetic
Ja Rule - New York (Official Music Video) ft. Fat Joe, Jadakiss
Youtube X4yDzAMOGqI
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frkking savages. Not enough russians can die to compensate for their butchery.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If Putin can invade it there, he can invade it anywhere, it's up to you, New York, Ukraine!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Send in Snake Plissken!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It'll really rustle some jimmies when they shell Dallas, Ukraine.
 
