 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Listen I know the tank in front of us hit a mine but there's NO way there could be a mine next to it - let's roll   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Russia, Ukraine, RUSSIAN tank, eastern Ukraine, third of its ground force, 13-second clip claims, piece of heavy-duty military kit, hapless Russian troops  
•       •       •

1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 12:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it Ruskies
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a Darwin Award nominating committee that this can be submitted to?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to leave a mark...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never follow Leroy into a minefield
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am rolling, on the floor laughing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are invading the Dumbass region.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how they gunned it enough that their momentum carried them into 2 more mines after they've already blown parts hundreds of feet in the air.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wave after wave
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I love how they gunned it enough that their momentum carried them into 2 more mines after they've already blown parts hundreds of feet in the air.


Wasn't sure if that was more mines or just the ordinance in the vehicle...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had stopped the tank, they would have been executed for insubordination.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a how-to!
I'm Sending In More Trains
Youtube v5JiPj9c98Y
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like swerving to avoid a Michigan pothole, only to hit another two potholes!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vlad just keeps feeding that meat grinder. Good. Kill 'em all.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anfrind: If they had stopped the tank, they would have been executed for insubordination.


Time to put a brick on the accelerator and jump.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drive faster.  It'll work.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got $5 that says they had an officer who was safely tucked miles away screaming at them to go around the tank that just blew the fark up.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: anfrind: If they had stopped the tank, they would have been executed for insubordination.

Time to put a brick on the accelerator and jump.


And a certain spot on the Speed score starts playing through my mind.
 
ar393
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's like swerving to avoid a Michigan pothole, only to hit another two potholes!


Ugh.....I mean I know my CV axle needed replacing but that pothole shattering it is not what I needed 2 months ago....but alas it happened.

/Roads are actually pretty decent in VT
//Was turning into a sure-pack lot
///Speed may have been a factor.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's like swerving to avoid a Michigan pothole, only to hit another two potholes!


Sounds like PA turnpike


Also did anyone else have LEEROY JENKINS!!! go through their head when he drove that tank full speed ahead?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putting the "Field" in "Mine Field"....

What are the odds that those mines were laid by Russians in the first place?? They seem to really
love using land mines.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but...

My son had a friend who was KIA that way in the sandbox.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Warning:
Contains scenes some viewers might find distressing.

NOPE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This new Minecraft DLC is totally metal.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: "Vladimir Putin's troops have been woefully unprepared for conflict" (emphasis mine)

Ya fucking think?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2nd explosion is most likely the weapons going up. 3rd explosion could be another mine, or more weapons.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: anfrind: If they had stopped the tank, they would have been executed for insubordination.

Time to put a brick on the accelerator and jump.


Yes, because what you saw on the a-team is exactly how things work in real life.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Send more tanks!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Keep driving Poitr, there's no way they could have enough mines to kill ALL of us!"

It's thinking like this that got them over that pesky river. Only cost them a tank battalion and change, but eventually  30 some odd got over a bridge in 8 or 9 attempts. At the same spot.

Don't get me wrong, these guys are showing incredible bravery in the face of suicidal orders, but you'd think that self preservation might kick in, and maybe get them to throw things in reverse and look for a way around.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The World According to Putin

The World According to Garp - The Plane Crash - The bastard son of Jenny Fields -use your phone 80s
Youtube AyecklLMuI4
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Keep driving Poitr, there's no way they could have enough mines to kill ALL of us!"

It's thinking like this that got them over that pesky river. Only cost them a tank battalion and change, but eventually  30 some odd got over a bridge in 8 or 9 attempts. At the same spot.

Don't get me wrong, these guys are showing incredible bravery in the face of suicidal orders, but you'd think that self preservation might kick in, and maybe get them to throw things in reverse and look for a way around.


Self preservation is kind of a moot point when the Russian commanders have ordered you to cross a minefield, and the penalty for disobedience is death.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: That's going to leave a mark...


It will buff right out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I for one am glad that the american military never ever ordered vehicles down roads which they knew contained explosive devices.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.