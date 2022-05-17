 Skip to content
(AP News)   But you fark just money, and it's all over the news (sic)   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Epidemiology, cases of the disease monkeypox, British health authorities, earlier cases of monkeypox, Rash, Chickenpox, Health, close contact  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shock the money tonight.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't taunt the dynamite money.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't fark with another man's money."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my circus
Not my monies
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: "You don't fark with another man's money."


Sounds like they're filthy commies and shared the money equally.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen those microbe analyses of money? Better wrap up your dongle first.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a barrel full of monies

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you fark ONE money


Ok, I pick cryptocurrency.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pounded in the Butt by a Ten Dollar Bill While it's Value Depreciates Due to Inflation, by Chuck Tingle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oohoohh
Aahaah
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Pounded in the Butt by a Ten Dollar Bill While it's Value Depreciates Due to Inflation, by Chuck Tingle.


Badmoodman: But you fark ONE money


Ok, I pick cryptocurrency.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would you like to touch my money?
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That is not what I meant all those times I said, 'you are so farking money'."
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Except for my family. I don't like anyone enough to touch them. So I guess I'm safe.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
KEEP YOUR DAM PAWS OFF ME!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just remember, there are substantial penalties for early withdrawal
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "You don't fark with another man's money."


Or monkey
 
kobrakai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this one submitter having a stroke or is it contagious today?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: But you fark ONE money


Ok, I pick cryptocurrency.


oooh kinky.  the masked orgy of money farkin'
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everybody's got something to hide except for me and my money.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You gonna get some sweet sweet loving !

Remember: never go tails to heads!
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brass money, that funky money.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But you fark just money, and it's all over the news (sic)


Did the Mods try and clean up the original headline? Cuz this is a different fail that has no relation to the link.
 
Supadope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you got the monkey, honey
We got your disease
In the jungle
Welcome to the jungle
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

