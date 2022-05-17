 Skip to content
(MSN)   To be fair, it was a black bear   (msn.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black bear in a white neighborhood.

Poor bastid never had a chance.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This happened one town over from me.

The shooter (a cop) had complained that a bear got in to his chicken coup and killed chickens. In CT bears are protected. You are NOT allowed to shoot them. You ARE allowed to up up barbed wire, or an electric fence, or something. He wanted the bear killed or relocated.

Next we here he shot the bear 7 times and orphaned two small cubs. Being a cop he knew how to testiLIE and claimed the bear charged his grandson.

Of course that doesn't explain why he was walking around his rural back yard packing heat, or why he let his grandson out to play where he recently saw bears. I sort of wonder if he yelled "It's coming right for us" before opening fire.

The lying sack of shiat will probably get away with it too.

Fortunately they just announced that they have captured the two cubs.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
to be faaaaaiiiiiiirrrrr
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: to be faaaaaiiiiiiirrrrr


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*hear*
 
