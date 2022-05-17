 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Big Country, The B-52's, and Peter Murphy. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #343. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
63
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by, from Canada! I did something this weekend I hadn't done in 7 years, I dj'd!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Standing by, from Canada! I did something this weekend I hadn't done in 7 years, I dj'd!


Nice one.
Did you play Violator?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Standing by, from Canada! I did something this weekend I hadn't done in 7 years, I dj'd!

Nice one.
Did you play Violator?


I did not lol. I played a cover of Leave in Silence by Marsheaux though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picked up the new Say Sue Me album this weekend & have to say, after my first skim through, in which I thought it was a bit meh, I gave it a proper outing on Saturday (at volume) and it's really farking good.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the Joy Division ones, but not seen this one yet
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary (LEGO Music Video)
Youtube OLvvdSvwvZ4


The Astbury figure is brilliantly done
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.


It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I've seen the Joy Division ones, but not seen this one yet
[YouTube video: The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary (LEGO Music Video)]

The Astbury figure is brilliantly done


The size of that microphone kills me!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.

It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)


So looking forward to more of the same basically?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.

It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)


If only we could have swapped weather for the weekend...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.

It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)

If only we could have swapped weather for the weekend...


I would've taken that trade. (My gf calls me Lizard Boy)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.

It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)

So looking forward to more of the same basically?


Pretty much
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey everyone! Welcome to Tuesday.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Sup yall
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, does SCNW have a voice after that game?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.


and?
Was good?
Dep and eyeliner?
 
dougermouse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My favorite Big Country trivia is that the after their big hit, one of the band members went BACK into the military (want to say it was RN subs).  I come from a family of submariners (Scottish too).  I don't think that's a sensible decision, but respect the hell out of it.  Takes commitment to walk away from the glitz (and ladies) of the rock and roll lifestyle and go back to the silent service.

Big Country is also fun like the Proclaimers in that you can hear their accent in the singing, where people like Shirley from Garbage tends to drop it off a bit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Claudia handover time.
Will it go smoothly or will it get all snarled up in VLC?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all! Back from the outer hotscape of Cruel World. My feet still hurt.

It was wet and dreary here in Vancouver. (I head back to Seattle today)

If only we could have swapped weather for the weekend...


Saturday's weather was supposed to be overcast and in the mid-70s. When I got back to my car after hiking 9 sunny, hot, and humid miles, I was audibly growling.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dougermouse: My favorite Big Country trivia is that the after their big hit, one of the band members went BACK into the military (want to say it was RN subs).  I come from a family of submariners (Scottish too).  I don't think that's a sensible decision, but respect the hell out of it.  Takes commitment to walk away from the glitz (and ladies) of the rock and roll lifestyle and go back to the silent service.

Big Country is also fun like the Proclaimers in that you can hear their accent in the singing, where people like Shirley from Garbage tends to drop it off a bit.


I saw this dude Howlin' Wilf in a downstairs pub in London in like 1990
He walked up to the Mike, all decked out in silver etc, and said hi in an accent that was farking impenetrable - "awriigh, ere weeahhh gain furranothuh beeyoutihfoe night i'init?"
And then proceeded to sing and play rockabilly with perfect enunciation in a US southern drawl - like he was in from Tennessee
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LOL

YNWA
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: WTF


It's a Liverpool thing
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get the sense that the weekend's sportsball was pleasing to our host.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: WTF

It's a Liverpool thing


worst Beatles song I've ever heard
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: WTF


Someone is a little happy about a sportsball thing.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: WTF

Someone is a little happy about a sportsball thing.


no outside issue, imho
Just new wave from the hamburger train
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well I needed that dose of Wendy to brighten up my day
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That last song (Transvision vamp, not tubeway army) could work in a stage musical production, imho
Like a beauty school dropout type thing
Just an observation
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

Someone is a little happy about a sportsball thing.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Numan!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank you for the boost!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
Does that new tune played at the very beginning count in for the EOYC 2022?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Squeeze Time!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!
Does that new tune played at the very beginning count in for the EOYC 2022?


I can almost hear him adding it to the list now
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just dawned on me that I have no clue whatever happened to all my music cassettes from youth, which included the Squeeze 45 Singles compilation with the 3D style (like blue/red) writing and doodle.  Haven't seen my records on cassette in decades.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Just dawned on me that I have no clue whatever happened to all my music cassettes from youth, which included the Squeeze 45 Singles compilation with the 3D style (like blue/red) writing and doodle.  Haven't seen my records on cassette in decades.


I think I still have my cassette of pretty hate machine
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Hi everybody!
Does that new tune played at the very beginning count in for the EOYC 2022?

I can almost hear him adding it to the list now


Anything is possible today?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: Lioness7: Hi everybody!
Does that new tune played at the very beginning count in for the EOYC 2022?

I can almost hear him adding it to the list now

Anything is possible today?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


Let's not get too carried away
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Haven't seen my records on cassette in decades.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pc_gator: west.la.lawyer: Haven't seen my records on cassette in decades.

[pbs.twimg.com image 201x251]


Shiat, I'm old.
 
