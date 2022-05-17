 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Retired Russian colonel gives damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine on state TV, should stay away from open windows, underwear, and drinking tea for the foreseeable future   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting  
1798 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 May 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhh, DAMN!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is he would be activated and sent to the front to lead the next pontoon bridge crossing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume that he has some friends to protect him, or that he's got a pair about half the size of Zelenskyy's.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a miracle he was allowed to do that. A miracle!
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I can only assume that he has some friends to protect him, or that he's got a pair about half the size of Zelenskyy's.


Pre-existing terminal cancer might be another possibility.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, someone linked this with subtitles in yesterdays' thread. Fully expect him to have an accident before too lone.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is the first step in replacing Putin, start to sow doubt into his leadership. If something happens to this guy more people will step up and talk or just start getting pissed and violent.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have a regime-controlled media and still there is dissent in the media, you might have a problem.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


I'm thinking that it may be like the reaction a relly devout, Republican pair of parents would have finding out their child is gay.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the while Putin warns of 'irreversible' damage if Europe bans Russian oil. I wonder if his syphilitic mind forgot all about that war he started.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BIG question isn't whether or not Putin approved, if this pundit's patron approved, or if state tv is less restrictive than we thought. It's how the Russian public handles this news.

If the public shrugs or keeps to grumbling behind closed doors, it gives Putin breathing room to continue doing whatever the fark he wants.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: The BIG question isn't whether or not Putin approved, if this pundit's patron approved, or if state tv is less restrictive than we thought. It's how the Russian public handles this news.


Well, even Hannity had his Colmes.  Wait, Colmes is dead - scratch that.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


Probably about the same as a Red Hat hearing about Jan 6th. 1) It's not really that bad or 2) It's some form of conspiracy that is designed to discredit their dear leader.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


They're kinda used to being lied to by their own government.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to remind everyone here that yes, the Daily Mail is far more reliable than what the Russian government says, and certainly far far more reliable than any Farker that supports the current Russian government and its actions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a source for this other than the Daily Lies?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Maybe this is the first step in replacing Putin, start to sow doubt into his leadership. If something happens to this guy more people will step up and talk or just start getting pissed and violent.


This seems like the opposite to me. It sounds like he's saying "this isn't a fault of leadership, it's that you all don't want to win badly enough."
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. You don't ascend to his level and then spout that shiat openly within a culture of murder, intimidation, and blackmail unless you know your ass is covered.

If you know anything substantive - and I mean anything substantive about Russian political culture and history - you know goddamn good and well that Putin's days are now quite clearly numbered in the single digits.

"Money talks and bullshiat walks."

                -Bobbi Flekman, AR rep.. Polymer Records
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is now micro-managing the war effort - taking decisions that are typically left to colonels as his battleplan falters.

When dictators start pretending they're generals the rot has settled all the way in. "Only I can fix it."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


Same as the average American Trumper: Protection of world view through denial of truth. Most will not be swayed by this. Their brains are washed and set to "do not overwrite". Humans are funny like that.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.


They won't believe him. He's so going against any Russian narrative that has been hammered down their throats for decades that from the average Russian's perspective he looks like Galilei or Darwin. Or both.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: The BIG question isn't whether or not Putin approved, if this pundit's patron approved, or if state tv is less restrictive than we thought. It's how the Russian public handles this news.

If the public shrugs or keeps to grumbling behind closed doors, it gives Putin breathing room to continue doing whatever the fark he wants.


Thing is, here on Fark, the "average Russian mindset " is apparently tuned to expect never ending misery from birth to death.

Therefore, I can easily see that if someone is wholly resigned/nihilistic enough, they wouldn't give a fark about being honest in front of the cameras.

Worst that happens is death.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Putin is now micro-managing the war effort - taking decisions that are typically left to colonels as his battleplan falters.

When dictators start pretending they're generals the rot has settled all the way in. "Only I can fix it."


The next stage is typically "dead in a ditch covered in burning petroleum" but let's just see how this goes.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds suicidal.  I expect he'll shoot himself twice in the back of the head soon.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todorojo: you know goddamn good and well that Putin's days are now quite clearly numbered in the single digits.


This was said about Trump, many, many times.  While Trump never farked up on Putin's level, I will never underestimate people's ability to watch terrible things happen and do absolutely nothing.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's like... the opposite of Tucker Carlson... a Bizarro Tuck, if you will.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't find any retired generals to interview for some reason.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.

They won't believe him. He's so going against any Russian narrative that has been hammered down their throats for decades that from the average Russian's perspective he looks like Galilei or Darwin. Or both.


I suspect that the average Russian is just as skeptical of their news media as we are about ours.
They certainly have better justification for not trusting Pravda....
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: JohnnyApocalypse: The BIG question isn't whether or not Putin approved, if this pundit's patron approved, or if state tv is less restrictive than we thought. It's how the Russian public handles this news.

If the public shrugs or keeps to grumbling behind closed doors, it gives Putin breathing room to continue doing whatever the fark he wants.

Thing is, here on Fark, the "average Russian mindset " is apparently tuned to expect never ending misery from birth to death.

Therefore, I can easily see that if someone is wholly resigned/nihilistic enough, they wouldn't give a fark about being honest in front of the cameras.

Worst that happens is death.


Check out the concept of "learned helplessness". It explains why Russians tend to act like they do. They have accepted - to a high degree - that they are not truly the masters of their own fate. Once you accept that everything is beyond your own control, why bother? Why lean up against the tsar system? Nothing will change so when they hear that soldier, their first reaction will be to change the channel.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Worst that happens is death.


I suppose the worst that could happen would be getting forced to take an eternal bus ride where you get to see your family and friends tortured, to the point where you become so numb to it that you're persuaded to become the torturer yourself
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: JohnnyApocalypse: The BIG question isn't whether or not Putin approved, if this pundit's patron approved, or if state tv is less restrictive than we thought. It's how the Russian public handles this news.

If the public shrugs or keeps to grumbling behind closed doors, it gives Putin breathing room to continue doing whatever the fark he wants.

Thing is, here on Fark, the "average Russian mindset " is apparently tuned to expect never ending misery from birth to death.

Therefore, I can easily see that if someone is wholly resigned/nihilistic enough, they wouldn't give a fark about being honest in front of the cameras.

Worst that happens is death.


The Russian guy I knew was resigned to doing what his wife said for the rest of his life.

Pretty close to the Fark assessment, when you think about it.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Paddy: Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.

They won't believe him. He's so going against any Russian narrative that has been hammered down their throats for decades that from the average Russian's perspective he looks like Galilei or Darwin. Or both.

I suspect that the average Russian is just as skeptical of their news media as we are about ours.
They certainly have better justification for not trusting Pravda....


As I just posted in reply to another comment, they might have thought that once but most of them simply don't care anymore as they don't see there's a chance to change things. It's what decades of political brainwashing does to people.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Putin is now micro-managing the war effort - taking decisions that are typically left to colonels as his battleplan falters.

When dictators start pretending they're generals the rot has settled all the way in. "Only I can fix it."


Spiffy! How soon before Putin goes to the front line and gets taken out by a Ukrainian sniper?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to trip and fall down elevator shaft on to bullets. Just hope no family to fallow.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1526329765065539592
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The true believing Putin lovers won't believe a word of what he's said. He must be a foreign agent.  I've seen the MAGA reaction to the unfiltered truth. It doesn't make a dent in their propaganda Armour and if it does, the dents are soon smoothed out and forgotten with a return to their regularly scheduled lying propaganda consumption.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wager the basic citizenry of Russia has some (quiet) doubts about the verisimilitude of their State Media, and has for a long time.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.

I'm thinking that it may be like the reaction a relly devout, Republican pair of parents would have finding out their child is gay.


My dad took it like a champ, after prayer, denial, and saying it was just a phase.

/not me
//When three of your sons listen to Blue Oyster Cult, Led Zeppelin, and Mahogany Rush, and the fourth listens to Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar, it's kind of obvious.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fullyautomatic: I'd wager the basic citizenry of Russia has some (quiet) doubts about the verisimilitude of their State Media, and has for a long time.


That's like saying Fox News viewers don't believe Fox News. Anything that doesn't match the narrative is discarded.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm hypothesizing that maybe President Putin is just out of it enough that he can't exercise his usual oversight or give the kind of top-down orders that get things done in Russia, and people are testing what they can get away with, basically testing the waters for a coup.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Smoking GNU: Muta: I wonder what it is like to be an average Russian and hear the unfiltered truth for the first time.

I'm thinking that it may be like the reaction a relly devout, Republican pair of parents would have finding out their child is gay.

My dad took it like a champ, after prayer, denial, and saying it was just a phase.

/not me
//When three of your sons listen to Blue Oyster Cult, Led Zeppelin, and Mahogany Rush, and the fourth listens to Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar, it's kind of obvious.


I was thinking more along the lines of shouting the kid out of the house and completely writing him/her out of the family (Not my child situation). Glad to hear it went pretty OK in comparison with your family.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Todorojo: you know goddamn good and well that Putin's days are now quite clearly numbered in the single digits.

This was said about Trump, many, many times.  While Trump never farked up on Putin's level, I will never underestimate people's ability to watch terrible things happen and do absolutely nothing.


"Interior and exterior paints are both the same because they're both paint!"

Pro Tip: Russian and American political cultures are not the same. Everything you understand about western political culture and currency does not apply equally to Russian political culture and currency. If you don't believe me and are somehow convinced that you know better, ggod on'ya, professor. But I would suggest you find yourself an scholar of Russian history, philosophy, or civics and learn something. I'm not saying this to hurt your feelings or to start a flame war. But you are very, very clearly not an expert.

So, the recap: Russian political culture and American political culture are not the same.

Good luck.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: https://twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1526329765065539592


Thanks for this.

I have to say, in the first half I thought he was arguing -- in a round about way -- for the nuclear option. But the host kept trying to argue that "professionalism" = "willingness to die", which is very weird.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Todorojo: But I would suggest you find yourself an scholar of Russian history, philosophy, or civics and learn something. I'm not saying this to hurt your feelings or to start a flame war. But you are very, very clearly not an expert.


There's an expert on Russian history and philosophy on YouTube.

I am an expert in SNAFUs and FUBARs.  All we have to do is set a counter.  You said Putin's days were numbered in the single digits, so we can call this "Day 9."  In nine days if Putin is toast, you were right.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: anuran: Putin is now micro-managing the war effort - taking decisions that are typically left to colonels as his battleplan falters.

When dictators start pretending they're generals the rot has settled all the way in. "Only I can fix it."

Spiffy! How soon before Putin goes to the front line and gets taken out by a Ukrainian sniper?


My money would be on one of those fancy Ghost Phenix kamikaze drones.
 
korteks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://nvo.ng.ru/realty/2022-02-03/3_1175_donbass.html

He's basically Russian Cassandra
 
dkimball
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they hoarding track suits?
 
