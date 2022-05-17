 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Sorry for your Wendy's dinner order being delayed. A couple of our employees were stabbing each other. Your dinner order will be ready soon   (wral.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will it have blood in it?

/because I specifically requested that
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's an old story from the Four Seasons (Hotel not the Landscaping company).
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ftfa:  "School administrators issued a shelter-in-place order for Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, both of which were close to the restaurant."

I'm sorry this action seems stupid and unnecessary. It's a dumb knife fight between co workers. What do they they think the rage of the fight is going to spill over and the fast food employee is gonna out of nowhere start randomly stabbing kids?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, they attempted conflict resolution without firearms!
Baby steps, etc.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
School administrators issued a shelter-in-place order for Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, both of which were close to the restaurant.

Were the cops afraid the suspects were going on a stabbing spree in cheap food places and school cafeterias were a likely next target?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Hey, they attempted conflict resolution without firearms!
Baby steps, etc.


Yeah..pssshhhh...ametuers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Plenty of pee in the pickle barrels. Enjoy your meal.
 
chewd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Ftfa:  "School administrators issued a shelter-in-place order for Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, both of which were close to the restaurant."

I'm sorry this action seems stupid and unnecessary. It's a dumb knife fight between co workers. What do they they think the rage of the fight is going to spill over and the fast food employee is gonna out of nowhere start randomly stabbing kids?


Yeah it would be stupid and unnecessary in any other country.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you make square shaped burger patties. It attracts flat-earthers, the geometrically handicapped and other degenerates

Wendy's. Not even once
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Hey, they attempted conflict resolution without firearms!
Baby steps, etc.


That's a damn good point. No innocent bystanders hit, nobody dead. With knife fights you gotta really want it to get up that close.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those plastic knives can cause a lot of damage.  Not as much as a spork, but a good amount.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everything feels too tense right now like it's going to explode in a worse way than just another mass shooting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Those plastic knives can cause a lot of damage.  Not as much as a spork, but a good amount.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: oldfarthenry: Hey, they attempted conflict resolution without firearms!
Baby steps, etc.

That's a damn good point. No innocent bystanders hit, nobody dead. With knife fights you gotta really want it to get up that close.


Chris Rock knives for guns
Youtube xr8PQDoZXSo
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?  These things couldn't cut a Frosty.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you're in the drive-thru, have paid for your meal at the first window, see the knife fight when you come to the second window to collect your meal, to you patiently wait for them to sort it out, place wagers with your carmates, or do you just get out of there?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess they needed more meat for the chili.
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Wendy's. Not even once


Say what you will about the tenants of square meat, but the honey butter chicken biscuit is effin delicious. If I happen to be in the area during the morning (closest Wendy's is about 20 miles away from me) I always grab one.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The two stab victims were most likely arguing about the vast complexity of the the American corporate conglomerate and its influence on our political system.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cookiefleck: Everything feels too tense right now like it's going to explode in a worse way than just another mass shooting.


Oh, it is. We're all just waiting on it.

My money's on a chlorine gas attack. Simple, cheap, and any idiot could do it.

There's a lot of fkin' idiots out there.


What's your bet? Maybe a redux of the 2002 beltway sniper attacks? Oh! We could go back a bit further, maybe tap into that anthrax scare from the year before.

Although, with "manifesto" being the hot media word of the week, I gotta say, another unabomber would be pretty marketable, wouldn't it?

And you might notice I'm not taking this seriously. Well. It's either laugh, or cry, baby! I'm done being angry about it. We'll roll the dice when we gotta. Because nothing's gonna change. This is just the nation we live in!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Will it have blood in it?

/because I specifically requested that


Our blood is always fresh, never frozen
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did it go down something like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This is what happens when you make square shaped burger patties. It attracts flat-earthers, the geometrically handicapped and other degenerates

Wendy's. Not even once


Um, the square hamburger patty shows that there is more meat than the bun can cover.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Walker: Will it have blood in it?

/because I specifically requested that

Our blood is always fresh, never frozen


"Is it Wendy's blood?"
"Well yeah, we drained it from her earlier"
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"WHAT'S THE BEEF?"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 419x500]

"WHAT'S THE BEEF?"


Now there's a trip down memory lane.  For the young'uns, this was one of the more memorable commercials of the 1980s:

Original "Where's The Beef!?" Wendy's Commercial, January 10, 1984
Youtube R6_eWWfNB54
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: RandomInternetComment: Ftfa:  "School administrators issued a shelter-in-place order for Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, both of which were close to the restaurant."

I'm sorry this action seems stupid and unnecessary. It's a dumb knife fight between co workers. What do they they think the rage of the fight is going to spill over and the fast food employee is gonna out of nowhere start randomly stabbing kids?

Yeah it would be stupid and unnecessary in any other country.


No, it wouldn't
 
