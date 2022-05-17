 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   China opens inconvenience store
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it doesn't sell liquor, talk about inconvenient
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it. Like, years and years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf3xwmXXDH8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the moral of this episode is:  never travel with a fool.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A more full version:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohBrYXsffMQ
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathroom is for employees only!  Stop asking!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
On the one had, it looks like he's got a whole lot of overhead.  On the other, the downside risk is enormous. On the gripping hand, thought, that's a truly scalable business model if ever I've seen one.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Bathroom is for employees only!  Stop asking!


Be like that, then! In 10 minutes, I'm going to poop on your roof.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: On the one had, it looks like he's got a whole lot of overhead.  On the other, the downside risk is enormous. On the gripping hand, thought, that's a truly scalable business model if ever I've seen one.


Bravo!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever fallen trying to get their money out? Has an employee ever fallen trying to hand over the bottle?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh. No Wi-Fi and they only have Pepsi
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, I thought that was the Everest of 'cliff climbing' cliffs, then noticed the rungs in close-up shot.

/I think the bathroom problem could be easily remedied
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The store doesn't make much money, but the tourists are very grateful for it, so we all feel like our jobs are very meaningful," a worker told the outlet.

You know, obvious snark aside - maybe it's the fresh air, or a problem with how my brain deals with dopamine, but that quote definitely stuck out as that of a good soul...
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's no bathroom, skip the bottles of lemonade.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I notice that it basically has a ladder installed on the side of that cliff - regularly spaced u-shaped steel rungs banged into the cliff
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x550]


Came here to post this or see if someone did.

/tiny fist bump
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: There's no bathroom, skip the bottles of lemonade.


The whole place is a bathroom.

You just have to ignore the outraged squawking of the climber below you.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a perfect spot to get Final Destinationed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Has anyone ever fallen trying to get their money out? Has an employee ever fallen trying to hand over the bottle?


You can see in the picture the employee is in a harness and attached to a rope.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know, seems mighty convenient to the climbers. Much easier than climbing all the way back down if you realize you left your Snickers in the car.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine having to commute to this job?
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: And it doesn't sell liquor, talk about inconvenient


To play devil's advocate, I wouldn't trust myself with liquor at that elevation.

Then again I wouldn't go to that elevation sober.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The only issue is having to use the toilet. It's exhausting to have to climb back down and up again to use the toilet, so we try not to drink too much water."

"Gardez L'eau!"
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I forgot my wallet. Do you take lengths of rope?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume they never drop their prices.
 
