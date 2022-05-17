 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The final dance number from Dirty Dancing, but with the Muppet Show theme song instead   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)
 
OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)


A goodly amount of popular music share a bare handful of timings.  As long as two songs do, you can synch them pretty much automatically.  Or, in this case, synch choreography of one to the other's music.  Kind of like how that dancing Spider Man gif will flawlessly dance to 95% of pop songs.
 
That was more entertaining than it had a right to be.
 
Definitely an improvement over the original.
 
phalamir: A goodly amount of popular music share a bare handful of timings.


David Mitchell Sings Procol Harum to the tune of the Muppets Show theme
Youtube RFxc5Vd-fBM
 
OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)


I had to look, there was some cutting done to the film footage to make it line up.
 
Going to show this to the wife. It will shatter her image she had for the movie and she'll resent me for it for the rest of our lives. But still, I gotta do it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

I had to look, there was some cutting done to the film footage to make it line up.


And that's AOK. Bloody brilliant! After reading the Ukraine war thread, this was much needed.

Thank you subby!
 
phalamir: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

A goodly amount of popular music share a bare handful of timings.  As long as two songs do, you can synch them pretty much automatically.  Or, in this case, synch choreography of one to the other's music.  Kind of like how that dancing Spider Man gif will flawlessly dance to 95% of pop songs.


Giggle...
Axis of Awesome - 4 Four Chord Song (with song titles)
Youtube 5pidokakU4I
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

I had to look, there was some cutting done to the film footage to make it line up.


It did seem rather short... thats the conclusion of the whole movie, pretty sure its longer than 30 seconds.
 
She never should've gotten that nose job.
 
OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)


it's easier than you think to match music with video.  In film school, one of our assignments was to randomly pick a film reel and a music track and pair them together.  Without editing a frame, a good portion on the work looked like it all belonged together.
 
That last toot when he lifts her
 
I got "dirty-dancing" (shoe-scuff) underpants larfing at that!
 
Mega Steve: That last toot when he lifts her


Squirty Dancing
 
That may have been better than this.

Maybe.

He-Man and Skeletor Dancing | Money Supermarket Commercial
Youtube -PgTjhx1VLw
 
Should have edited in a visible bit of gas emitting from Jennifer Grey's ass on that last little toot.
But they didn't, so 6/10 is the best I can do
 
farkitallletitend: She never should've gotten that nose job.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

/seriously, you're right
 
ar393: phalamir: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

Giggle...


Something similar...
Life on Mars - The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Youtube nW0ACEOEq6w
 
Now they need to take footage from the "ballroom dancing" skit (where the couples tell jokes)..
And set it to techno or something...


/ I wonder if that song had a name.. (da deee da-da-  da dah da dahh)
// going to  find out..
/// a one ah-two ah three...
 
This one is still the gold standard

Old Movie Stars Dance to Uptown Funk
Youtube M1F0lBnsnkE
 
Mr. Shabooboo: Now they need to take footage from the "ballroom dancing" skit (where the couples tell jokes)..
And set it to techno or something...


/ I wonder if that song had a name.. (da deee da-da-  da dah da dahh)
// going to  find out..
/// a one ah-two ah three...


According to Muppet Wiki, it was composed specifically for the show.

https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/At_the_Dance
 
Mr. Shabooboo: Now they need to take footage from the "ballroom dancing" skit (where the couples tell jokes)..
And set it to techno or something...


/ I wonder if that song had a name.. (da deee da-da-  da dah da dahh)
// going to  find out..
/// a one ah-two ah three...


Be my lover?
Around the world?
 
I'm proud to say I have never seen Dirty Dancing
 
Joe Stapler: That may have been better than this.

Maybe.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-PgTjhx1VLw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I imagined that last toot coming outta her butt.
 
The Exit Stencilist: Should have edited in a visible bit of gas emitting from Jennifer Grey's ass on that last little toot.
But they didn't, so 6/10 is the best I can do


I'd give it a solid 5/7
 
Derek Force: The Exit Stencilist: Should have edited in a visible bit of gas emitting from Jennifer Grey's ass on that last little toot.
But they didn't, so 6/10 is the best I can do

I'd give it a solid 5/7


Wow - a perfect score!?!
 
ar393: phalamir: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

A goodly amount of popular music share a bare handful of timings.  As long as two songs do, you can synch them pretty much automatically.  Or, in this case, synch choreography of one to the other's music.  Kind of like how that dancing Spider Man gif will flawlessly dance to 95% of pop songs.

Giggle...
[YouTube video: Axis of Awesome - 4 Four Chord Song (with song titles)]


That's pretty great 😄
 
Hawk24: Mr. Shabooboo: Now they need to take footage from the "ballroom dancing" skit (where the couples tell jokes)..
And set it to techno or something...


/ I wonder if that song had a name.. (da deee da-da-  da dah da dahh)
// going to  find out..
/// a one ah-two ah three...

According to Muppet Wiki, it was composed specifically for the show.

https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/At_the_Dance


Just checked that out...Ya..Joe Raposo wrote a lot of great songs for both the Muppet Show and
Sesame Street... He wrote  "Bein' Green", "C is for Cookie" and "Do the Pigeon" and even
the "Sesame Street Theme" for god sake! He should be given a (sadly posthumous)  Presidential Medal..
There probably isn't a kid born in the last 50 years who hasn't heard those.
 
phalamir: OldRod: Not sure if there's video farkery afoot... but that matches up pretty well :)

A goodly amount of popular music share a bare handful of timings.  As long as two songs do, you can synch them pretty much automatically.  Or, in this case, synch choreography of one to the other's music.  Kind of like how that dancing Spider Man gif will flawlessly dance to 95% of pop songs.


This is a good example:-
Dave Brubeck - Golden Brown
Youtube 2Qs1J612nZs
 
farkitallletitend: She never should've gotten that nose job.


I understood that if she hadn't, she would have suffered long-term health effects from her deviated septum which was inhibiting her ability to breathe.
 
Russ1642: This one is still the gold standard

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1F0lBnsnkE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]



Thank you for posting that. So many stars that I loved to watch dance. I have to go back and watch some of those movies again.
 
Not bad, but this one is still the best


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avII64VA0WQ

-sorry, it wouldn't let me post the video preview thingy here
 
Zizzowop: Not bad, but this one is still the best


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avII64VA0WQ

-sorry, it wouldn't let me post the video preview thingy here


Embedded:

rage against Soul Train
Youtube avII64VA0WQ
 
mrshowrules: Zizzowop: Not bad, but this one is still the best


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avII64VA0WQ

-sorry, it wouldn't let me post the video preview thingy here

Embedded:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/avII64VA0WQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


God DAMN I should have been a cool Soul Brother in the 70s. Was there ever a cooler species on this Earth???
 
EasilyDistracted: farkitallletitend: She never should've gotten that nose job.

I understood that if she hadn't, she would have suffered long-term health effects from her deviated septum which was inhibiting her ability to breathe.


I was also presented the option of rhinoplasty along with my necessary deviated septum fix in the late 80s. I was still young and hated my appearance and my nose and really struggled with whether or not I should do it. I didn't ultimately because I was scared opting to stick with the devil-nose I knew.

I have no idea if hers was a concurrent surgery or if the necessary septum fix actually impacted the external appearance too, but as a person of that era and especially as an actress, I wouldn't fault her or anybody else for making that decision no matter how it turned out.

(But perhaps MJ of course. You gotta know when to fold 'em.)
 
