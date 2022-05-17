 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   The first shot was as accident, but we're not sure about the other eight   (mlive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patsy Montana - I Didn't Know The Gun Was Loaded (c.1949).
Youtube 9vSfqR3Hyxc
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, 911 asked him if he was sure she was dead...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, she got shot 9 times and lived?  Is her nickname Boris the Bullet Dodger?
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Well, 911 asked him if he was sure she was dead...


BLAM!  Yep
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues
Youtube pKbVo6n5Lws
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Damn, she got shot 9 times and lived?  Is her nickname Boris the Bullet Dodger?


Rasputina?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Testifying from a witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled the November morning she tussled with her roommate and "friend-with-benefits" during which she took a bullet to her abdomen.

I seriously question her choice of "benefits."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Survived being shot 9 fookin times. If I were her, I'd take get a sword and get practicing
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: Testifying from a witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled the November morning she tussled with her roommate and "friend-with-benefits" during which she took a bullet to her abdomen.

I seriously question her choice of "benefits."


It just depends on your interpretation of 'load'
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lived in Saginaw for 15 years, and this seems on-brand.
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: Damn, she got shot 9 times and lived?  Is her nickname Boris the Bullet Dodger?


$20 says she has high body fat, they were smaller caliber, lower velocity FMJs and the daughter called 911 immediately. She probably lives fairly close to a fire station and a hospital.

It's absolutely possible to survive as long as no vital organs or arteries are hit. The bullets do relatively little damage and sometimes cauterize the wounds, meaning little blood loss. If EMTs show up within minutes they can stabilize her quickly. Most trauma units are now very skilled at handling gunshot wounds, which when you think about it is a sad state of affairs.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [YouTube video: Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues]


Shot that bad biatch down
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As Billy Joe Shaver said "the devil made me do it the first time, the second time I done it on my own."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"See what you made me do?" the man asked her, before he shot her a second time. Running from her house with her daughter, the woman collapsed and slipped out of consciousness.

I wouldn't shoot you if I didn't love you so much.

/On the plus side, this sort of behavior makes abusive relationships really short
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oops!............oops, oops, oops, oops, oops, oops, oops, oops
 
