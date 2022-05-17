 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   How bad is the infrastructure in Detroit? It's so bad that a man fell 15 feet through a footbridge and onto the Lodge Freeway (with vertigo-inducing footbridge hole picture included)   (detroitnews.com) divider line
33
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is wile e coyote in Detroit?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a giant walking bruise right now," Hydes said.

On the plus side you'll never have to walk anywhere again after the huge payout coming your way.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could fill that pothole in with the erection I have for Gretchen Whitmer
/what can I say?
//I find her extremely attractive
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As for Hydes, he said that after he fell through the concrete, he got up and informed police of the issue before continuing on to the game. Hydes eventually went to the hospital a few days later.

This guy is a FAN. My (Texas Rangers) cap off to you, sir.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JESUS FUCKING CHRIST
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Serves him right for walking like he's better than me
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could fill that pothole in with the erection I have for Gretchen Whitmer
/what can I say?
//I find her extremely attractive


Bruh
 
Fereals
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if pants full of feces would cushion the fall. Like a natural airbag, but poo.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: As for Hydes, he said that after he fell through the concrete, he got up and informed police of the issue before continuing on to the game. Hydes eventually went to the hospital a few days later.

This guy is a FAN. My (Texas Rangers) cap off to you, sir.


Yeah but that might have been a mistake. You really gotta sell it and go get those back/neck x-rays immediately.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe that guy's first call wasn't to a lawyer.
 
Spego
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The Spruce pedestrian bridge was built in 1953 and based on its age and condition, it is on a yearly detailed bridge inspection that is due this month," spokeswoman Diane Cross said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The morning news showed the underside of that bridge. It hasn't been inspected since it was built.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: StevieRayPalpatine: As for Hydes, he said that after he fell through the concrete, he got up and informed police of the issue before continuing on to the game. Hydes eventually went to the hospital a few days later.

This guy is a FAN. My (Texas Rangers) cap off to you, sir.

Yeah but that might have been a mistake. You really gotta sell it and go get those back/neck x-rays immediately.


True. For health reasons and the guy may have himself walked away (pun intended) from a nice payday. That's a hardcore fan.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've had this irrational fear for years, especially given the fact my walk from a bus stop to my doctor's office involves walking on an overpass over an Interstate.  So now I guess it's not so irrational after all.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What am I looking at? Are the trees coming up from the below places? Did From Soft build this city?

We sure didn't build it with rock and roll.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As for Hydes, he said that after he fell through the concrete, he got up and informed police of the issue

the bridge was still open for the public to use as of Sunday May 15. It wasn't until the Detroit News reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation about Hydes's story that MDOT was made aware of the problem.

ACAB. ALL.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As for Hydes, he said that after he fell through the concrete, he got up and informed police of the issue before continuing on to the game. Hydes eventually went to the hospital a few days later.

Oh, HELL no. Call me the ambulance. It amazes me the things people do after they get hurt, and the range of things. Some guys get a paper cut and want a trip to a farking trauma center. Other guys traumatically amputate a finger and drive themselves back home before calling it in and going to a hospital.

"I'm a giant walking bruise right now," Hydes said.

I hope that's all it is.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kb7rky: JESUS farkING CHRIST


And Christ cried out "oh God yes!!!"
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: I find it hard to believe that guy's first call wasn't to a lawyer.


Perhaps it's because he IS a lawyer.

Another fun fact:  this is the guy who caught Pujols' record hit baseball and refused to sell it, donate it to the HOF, etc.

IIRC, he said he'd give it to Pujols for a handshake, but ultimately Pujols wasn't that interested in it.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
did his team win that day? because if they did, he has to now drop through the hole before every game
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm amazed that he walked away. He would not have. The smart move is always to go to the hospital. No game is worth it. He could have had internal injuries. He could have died that night in his sleep. I'm glad he is OK and I hope he gets a large settlement. This is Detroit, though, so he may just get whatever they have in their budget. He may be able to afford a band aid.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the plus side, he missed a Tigers game.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could fill that pothole in with the erection I have for Gretchen Whitmer
/what can I say?
//I find her extremely attractive



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: kb7rky: JESUS farkING CHRIST

And Christ cried out "oh God yes!!!"


...walked right into another one...
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do not look at the underside of that pedestrian bridge on street view... it looks like they use plywood and 2x4s to stop concrete from falling onto the highway.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: did his team win that day? because if they did, he has to now drop through the hole before every game


They did not. They were in the midst of a 3-16 stretch. They did win the next day, though. And lost also (doubleheader).
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would have just become lodged in the hole.  Being fat saves lives people.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I could fill that pothole in with the erection I have for Gretchen Whitmer
/what can I say?
//I find her extremely attractive


[Fark user image 487x729]


bad sweater + strange bangs = not even on a Tuesday

that's a problem which problems more than you can problem
 
great_tigers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the same guy that kept Pujols' 2000 RBI a few years back. Something about this sounds...... Fishy.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/mlb/tigers/2019/05/15/sons-death-tigers-fan-pujols-baseball/3683988002/
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

great_tigers: This is the same guy that kept Pujols' 2000 RBI a few years back. Something about this sounds...... Fishy.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/mlb/tigers/2019/05/15/sons-death-tigers-fan-pujols-baseball/3683988002/


He's an ANTIFA super soldier who hates America's Pastime
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

great_tigers: This is the same guy that kept Pujols' 2000 RBI a few years back. Something about this sounds...... Fishy.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/mlb/tigers/2019/05/15/sons-death-tigers-fan-pujols-baseball/3683988002/


How is it fishy?
Because he wouldn't get swindled out of a stupid baseball?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the image I'll now use to explain what spalling is:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: This is the same guy that kept Pujols' 2000 RBI a few years back. Something about this sounds...... Fishy.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/mlb/tigers/2019/05/15/sons-death-tigers-fan-pujols-baseball/3683988002/


Man who lives close enough to walk to the game might go to enough games to catch a milestone ball? Yes, definitely fishy.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jon787: Do not look at the underside of that pedestrian bridge on street view... it looks like they use plywood and 2x4s to stop concrete from falling onto the highway.


Sweet jebus - you weren't kidding.   That's terrifying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
