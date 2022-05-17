 Skip to content
(CNN)   FDA approves 5G booster for children ages 5 to 11   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Vaccination, booster dose of Pfizer, recent CNN analysis of CDC data, BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, New York State Department of Health, US Food, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, Public health officials  
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young punks sucking up my bandwidth.....
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids spend too much time on their damn phones anyway....why should we boost their signal?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great and all, but get the f*cking vaccine ready for under 5!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news!  I live near a grade school.  Soon, I should have full bars on my cell phone.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do under 5.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do under 5.


I found Matt Gaetz's account!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: That's great and all, but get the f*cking vaccine ready for under 5!


They are trying, but the science is obviously very tricky with that age group, and the risk from covid to the kids in that group is almost negligible, so it makes sense to be cautious.

Yes, they can be vectors for spread, but if you are compromised, or not adequately vaccinated, avoid licking 3 year olds, which just seems like good life advice in general, and you will be fine.

Yes yes, i know your cousin's college roommates neighbors aunt has a 4 year old that she can only send to a group day care, and can not be vaccinated, yet somehow never leaves the house for anything else and any other cold a kid brings home isn't a serious risk for her.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do under 5.

I found Matt Gaetz's account!


... well played.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm doing the math now in my head to see if it's time for my son. He got his second shot at the start of December
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sources say the new seats will allow children to reach the xbox more easily, while ensuring parents never have to worry about their children ever reaching proper developmental milestones....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5G jokes are getting pretty stale no?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: 5G jokes are getting pretty stale no?


6g smiles in the wings...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: 5G jokes are getting pretty stale no?


no
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Karma Chameleon: 5G jokes are getting pretty stale no?

6g smiles in the wings...


6G will make you biologically wired into the Internet of Things.

/you'll get over it
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Uh...I'm not sure the point you're trying to make withh your post, but I'd like to see a cite for this as well an data analysis.


He is leaving out additional data.

It doesn't mean the vaccine is only 50% lesser in preventing death. It just means regardless you have a population that is a stiff breeze away from dying, and even the mildest case of covid which you and i wouldn't notice, will take out 95 year old 2 pack of smokes a day Granny who is already on supplemental oxygen, and a slip in the shower or a shocking moment in matlock away from kicking the bucket. Or Fatty McFatterson, or whatever.

The higher vaccination rate would have reduced spread, but a good number of those folks would have still died in that time frame.

To make the claim that the vaccine in that time range is only 50% effective in preventing death, you need to break out the data much further, look at excess death rate numbers, adjust for co-morbidities, etc.

Yes, its probably only 50% as good in specific high risk people, but even that is pretty damn good. For someone not in that group, its vastly more effective.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Good news!  I live near a grade school.  Soon, I should have full bars on my cell phone.


Sorry, 5G wavelengths have a range of about 1,000 feet, so I don't think you're allowed to get that close.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Destructor: Young punks sucking up my bandwidth.....


Fat guy's talking to me trying to steal my sandwich...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Destructor: Young punks sucking up my bandwidth.....

Fat guy's talking to me trying to steal my sandwich...


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Harry Freakstorm: Good news!  I live near a grade school.  Soon, I should have full bars on my cell phone.

Sorry, 5G wavelengths have a range of about 1,000 feet, so I don't think you're allowed to get that close.


5G is a poorly defined standard. There's 5G UW, which gets you the obscene bandwidth. Then there's 5G low band, which is a minor upgrade to 4G but it also goes out pretty far.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At last...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well..I made it nearly 2 years w/o getting covid.  Got it on a work trip to floriduh.
This shiat is legit...it kicked my ass...I am vaccinated and already feeling better after 2 days.
Get your crotch fruit vaccinated.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And i know you cherry picking your data and saying its only 50% effective makes it seem like covid is that scary and we need to be careful about it and whatever, and you think you are helping, but really what you are doing is giving fuel to other people bad at math who the vaccine would be highly effective for, who will now go, "well what is the point".
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: That's great and all, but get the f*cking vaccine ready for under 5!


I'm not sure you want these signal booster guys doing that work.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: IRestoreFurniture: Karma Chameleon: 5G jokes are getting pretty stale no?

6g smiles in the wings...

6G will make you biologically wired into the Internet of Things.

/you'll get over it


Get over it?  More like don't threaten me with a good time!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As if my nephews and nieces don't already spend enough time online.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: IRestoreFurniture: Uh...I'm not sure the point you're trying to make withh your post, but I'd like to see a cite for this as well an data analysis.

He is leaving out additional data.

It doesn't mean the vaccine is only 50% lesser in preventing death. It just means regardless you have a population that is a stiff breeze away from dying, and even the mildest case of covid which you and i wouldn't notice, will take out 95 year old 2 pack of smokes a day Granny who is already on supplemental oxygen, and a slip in the shower or a shocking moment in matlock away from kicking the bucket. Or Fatty McFatterson, or whatever.

The higher vaccination rate would have reduced spread, but a good number of those folks would have still died in that time frame.

To make the claim that the vaccine in that time range is only 50% effective in preventing death, you need to break out the data much further, look at excess death rate numbers, adjust for co-morbidities, etc.

Yes, its probably only 50% as good in specific high risk people, but even that is pretty damn good. For someone not in that group, its vastly more effective.


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: And i know you cherry picking your data and saying its only 50% effective makes it seem like covid is that scary and we need to be careful about it and whatever, and you think you are helping, but really what you are doing is giving fuel to other people bad at math who the vaccine would be highly effective for, who will now go, "well what is the point".


💯
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: IRestoreFurniture: Uh...I'm not sure the point you're trying to make withh your post, but I'd like to see a cite for this as well an data analysis.

He is leaving out additional data.

It doesn't mean the vaccine is only 50% lesser in preventing death. It just means regardless you have a population that is a stiff breeze away from dying, and even the mildest case of covid which you and i wouldn't notice, will take out 95 year old 2 pack of smokes a day Granny who is already on supplemental oxygen, and a slip in the shower or a shocking moment in matlock away from kicking the bucket. Or Fatty McFatterson, or whatever.

The higher vaccination rate would have reduced spread, but a good number of those folks would have still died in that time frame.

To make the claim that the vaccine in that time range is only 50% effective in preventing death, you need to break out the data much further, look at excess death rate numbers, adjust for co-morbidities, etc.

Yes, its probably only 50% as good in specific high risk people, but even that is pretty damn good. For someone not in that group, its vastly more effective.


Thanks.  I understand there are different outcomes for vaccination based upon certain factors.

What I was trying to do was to get the OP to verify that he looked at his posted chart and said "See!  Vaccines are only 50% effective"

Because that's not how that works.  That's not how any of that works...
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great news! Now I'm wondering if it's best to wait until end of August so they'll be all primed and ready for the new school year, instead of getting it now and have it wane just in time for fall
/ I have no 5g joke
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
serious question: what's the deal with a 4th dose for adults?

seems like they're fairly confident that your immunity declines after about 4 or 5 months. I'd wager most booster folks got their booster before Christmas time.. so if the late summer surge hits like it did last year with delta... wesa gonna die? Feel like there should be more info out about this but google is not my friend on the topic.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got my fourth shot yesterday. I have to admit I'm a bit disappointed it didn't make me sick. I would have enjoyed a day off.

First shot did nothing to me other than cause me to wake up in the middle of the night hot and covered in sweat. I was fine an hour later. Second shot made me sick as hell. Third shot gave me a headache. Fourth shot...nothing it seems.
 
