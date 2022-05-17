 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MIT)   Everybody knows desalination requires too much electricity to be practical at small scales or solar-pow... uh, sorry, this just in, forget all that   (news.mit.edu) divider line
84
    More: Cool, Drinking water, Desalination, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Sloan School of Management, second-place, MIT News office website, new water desalination technology, MIT MBA candidate Bruce Crawford  
•       •       •

2112 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 May 2022 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody needs a patent lawyer
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered why this was supposed to be so difficult.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.


There already is, but okay.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.


We already have Republicans.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I always wondered why this was supposed to be so difficult.


It is, but I don't know why. Un-dissolving the salt?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.

We already have Republicans.


Salt all the Earth!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.


You stick your line in the water, bam, fish are already pre-salted. Squeeze the fish under the effluent stream, instant Red Boat sauce.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer


So it can be bought and buried.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter how dry it gets, there's lots of areas out west that won't tolerate liberal water being brought in.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, I was guessing it was cracking and recombining the water.

It's not.  Followed the link and found this tidbit, though.

"The resulting water exceeded World Health Organization quality guidelines, and the unit reduced the amount of suspended solids by at least a factor of 10. Their prototype generates drinking water at a rate of 0.3 liters per hour, and requires only 20 watt-hours per liter."

If the price was right I'd definitely consider picking one up in the future for prep purposes.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I always wondered why this was supposed to be so difficult.


Desalination is fighting thermodynamics. Gotta put in a good amount of energy to unscramble the egg of dissolution
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer

So it can be bought and buried.


Big Osmosis strikes again?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP to outlaw solar-powered devices in three, two, one...
The only way to make sure water is usable is to run it through 400 gallons of diesel fuel then pump it through a forest preserve and drown 2 kittens in it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer


They have one.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its for 10 people. Lots of ways you can desalinate something if you want to take 1 of those 10 people and make it their job for a few hours a day. Lets see how it scales, and lets ignore the other issues with wide scale desalinization before we consider the water issue solved.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
They'd have enough salt to last forever.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.


This is what we could call Strawman Sarcasm.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.

We already have Republicans.


As long as Fark has Star Trek threads, there is enough salt for Kentuky for generations.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to sheets of 20 mil plastic?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.


Don't worry. Technology is bad and the real solution is for the vast majority of people to die. But don't worry, I'm a humanist. There will be no jokes punching down about it.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They recently tried to make desalination a thing in California. They were just shot down because some plankton might get sucked into the pipes.

https://www.ksby.com/news/california-news/agency-unanimously-rejects-california-desalination-project
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So don't sell that house in California just yet, things are fine. Also everyone on the west coast should bring a glass of water to Nevada to pour it into Lake Meade. Why do I have to think of everything?
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I always wondered why this was supposed to be so difficult.



It's never been particularly difficult on the small scale, you can desalinate water with two containers, a sheet of plastic and a sunny day.

It's only moderately difficult on the macro scale because it takes a lot of power and people are scared of the nuclear boogeyman. If we'd stop being idiots about nuclear we'd have all the power we need.

Plus artificially making fresh water hard to come by makes it really easy for the power mongers to manipulate people.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer


Congratulations! This comment narrowly beats out "can I get that with extra cheese?" to win the coveted Most American Sentence Of The Day award!
 
Reyito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.


YEah, I was also struck by the level of difference between First and Second place.   Don't get me wrong, I imagine there is a wealth of AI and Social science application put into the second one.   But we really got "Give People Clean Water" and "Chat Bot Analyzer" as First and Second.    Maybe there was a business plan portion, which indicated how they planned on rolling it out?

The aren't compared as an apples to apples program equivalency.... But on intial read there is a HUGE disparity between those two.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's put thousands of these things along the west coast, we can pump in the newly fresh water to cure the drought, and taking it from the ocean reduces the sea level rise from climate change.  America saved, where's my money?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The much bigger problem is transporting it thousands of miles away and thousands of feet uphill.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company plans to sell its first units to sailors before moving into the emergency preparedness space in the U.S., which it estimates to be a $5 billion industry.

Either there are some thirsty astronauts, or a bottle of space water will be 100 million dollars.   Where else you gonna go?  You think that alien that looks like David Bowie is gonna sell you some water?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah this one again. Look, the tech might work out for things like life rafts but the Wh per L of cleaned water is terrible compared to traditional systems so it's not THE solution to desalination, it's not  even A particularly good solution for desalination. It's a fine solution for providing desalinated\disinfected water for a few people that are able to use solar power but unable to access a grid, but beyond that limited use case it's not going to change the world in any meaningful way.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: The much bigger problem is transporting it thousands of miles away and thousands of feet uphill.


If only we had any experience moving high volumes of fluid material around . . .
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer

So it can be bought and buried.


You do (or should before you make a bigger fool of yourself) that issued patents (and most patent applications after a certain period of time, even if not issued) are published and are available to be studied by the public. So the "buried" myth is just that a myth.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following the linked article with some actual specific energy numbers, they quote 20Wh/L. Wikipedia gives a range of 3-5kWh/m^3, equivalent to 3-5Wh/L for reverse osmosis, so it looks like they have a ways to go to compete with large scale plants. Since this device doesn't have much in the way of moving parts though, it's probably quite competitive for small, survival scale desalination gadgets where more mechanical systems do not scale down well.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ISO15693: stuffy: AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a patent lawyer

So it can be bought and buried.

Big Osmosis strikes again?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/inconsolable
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's been on Fark before, and recently. It's the ion concentration polarization, or ICP, tech we saw a few weeks ago. I think the second place team could have suggested finding a different name for their tech.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: microaggression, and condescension


HighZoolander: I just can't believe that this useless thing beat out the 2nd place finisher Inclusive.ly.

Who needs fresh, clean drinking water if you can't automatically detect discrimination, microaggression, and condescension in the workplace?

It even scans a range of communications and makes suggestions for improvement.

And what, people are thirsty? Please.


Microaggression and condescension detected. Exterminate! Exterminate!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: Ah this one again. Look, the tech might work out for things like life rafts but the Wh per L of cleaned water is terrible compared to traditional systems so it's not THE solution to desalination, it's not  even A particularly good solution for desalination. It's a fine solution for providing desalinated\disinfected water for a few people that are able to use solar power but unable to access a grid, but beyond that limited use case it's not going to change the world in any meaningful way.


Based on its size being a case of water, they have it sized around your off the shelf 20w solar panel. Obviously you can't stack them. I'd also wager the quantity they make gets you in at right about the required level for drinking water only for 10 people, and rather than say, "Hey this thing will make enough water for one person to practice the most basic hygiene, cook, and maybe have a tiny amount left to water a tomato plant" saying 10 people was more impressive.

It could certainly have a use, as they said, as an emergency device for sailors, outdoor activities, etc.

For purification, i wonder how important your source being saltwater is. They say it removes bacteria but don't go into detail.

At the same time, they got this as a prestigious thing from MIT, so i'm sure smarter people than me considered all of this, and it was more about a novel approach to an issue (which they hint at with how they handle pumping and osmosis) which can have other values.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boudyro: If we'd stop being idiots about nuclear we'd have all the power we need.


The price of solar farms (not individual retail cells or rooftop solar+inverter, I mean a big field of cells out in the scrubgrass) has dropped below a dollar a watt and will likely keep dropping. A thirsty person should do okay with about four liters of water, over let's say a twelve hour period of sun. The numbers above suggest a liter of drinking water needs about 20Wh over 3 hours, which is about 7W. That gets us to about $7 to install solar that would power an individual's drinking water supply every day, assuming everything else scales. I'd bet on solar.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: covfefe: And as a bonus there will be enough salt to last forever.

You stick your line in the water, bam, fish are already pre-salted. Squeeze the fish under the effluent stream, instant Red Boat sauce.

[cdn.shopify.com image 525x700]


Prefer bells and flower brand, but legit.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's been on Fark before, and recently. It's the ion concentration polarization, or ICP, tech we saw a few weeks ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What ICP tech may look like.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flucto: So don't sell that house in California just yet, things are fine. Also everyone on the west coast should bring a glass of water to Nevada to pour it into Lake Meade. Why do I have to think of everything?


Is Gatorade OK?  It's all I got in the fridge.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: It doesn't matter how dry it gets, there's lots of areas out west that won't tolerate liberal water being brought in.


This takes off, there are a lot of places out west that are going to lose the ability to sell the one resource (freshwater) they have.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's been on Fark before, and recently. It's the ion concentration polarization, or ICP, tech we saw a few weeks ago. I think the second place team could have suggested finding a different name for their tech.


Yeah, I saw a picture on their site that looked familiar, the prototype or whatever.  Big pelican case with all kinds of wires and electrical gizmos and hoses sticking out in a way that would definitely get you selected for secondary-and-then-some screening at the airport.

This finished product idea?  "Excuse me, your Bluetooth speaker is dripping water."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: It doesn't matter how dry it gets, there's lots of areas out west that won't tolerate liberal water being brought in.


Furthermore...
d1grq5ng0vix8v.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: robodog: Ah this one again. Look, the tech might work out for things like life rafts but the Wh per L of cleaned water is terrible compared to traditional systems so it's not THE solution to desalination, it's not  even A particularly good solution for desalination. It's a fine solution for providing desalinated\disinfected water for a few people that are able to use solar power but unable to access a grid, but beyond that limited use case it's not going to change the world in any meaningful way.

Based on its size being a case of water, they have it sized around your off the shelf 20w solar panel. Obviously you can't stack them. I'd also wager the quantity they make gets you in at right about the required level for drinking water only for 10 people, and rather than say, "Hey this thing will make enough water for one person to practice the most basic hygiene, cook, and maybe have a tiny amount left to water a tomato plant" saying 10 people was more impressive.

It could certainly have a use, as they said, as an emergency device for sailors, outdoor activities, etc.

For purification, i wonder how important your source being saltwater is. They say it removes bacteria but don't go into detail.

At the same time, they got this as a prestigious thing from MIT, so i'm sure smarter people than me considered all of this, and it was more about a novel approach to an issue (which they hint at with how they handle pumping and osmosis) which can have other values.


I'd think killing bacteria is the easy bit.  Pulling salt and such out of suspension/dissolution is the truly hard bit.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's been on Fark before, and recently. It's the ion concentration polarization, or ICP, tech we saw a few weeks ago. I think the second place team could have suggested finding a different name for their tech.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's been on Fark before, and recently. It's the ion concentration polarization, or ICP, tech we saw a few weeks ago. I think the second place team could have suggested finding a different name for their tech.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.