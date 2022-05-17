 Skip to content
(How-To Geek)   Anyone want to read a whole "article" explaining that the FBI wouldn't actually advertise their surveillance in their router name? OR WOULD THEY   (howtogeek.com) divider line
    Wi-Fi, Wireless LAN, Wi-Fi access point, Wireless access point, Hotspot, FBI Surveillance Van, Practical Joke  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live next to state game lands. So mine is "Game Commision Armed Response Team"
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I live next to state game lands. So mine is "Game Commision Armed Response Team"


We called ours, Not Yours.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I use 5G Corona Tracking Unit 99.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THere is a Wi-Fi router named "Flowers by Irma" near me, but the nearest florist is 2 miles away and no Irma works there.. they got a really strong signal
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer to call my router "Clown Porn Server".
 
Reverend J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My favorite I once saw in Sydney was, "Shout 'Penis' for password". I wonder if anyone ever got the password.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: vudukungfu: I live next to state game lands. So mine is "Game Commision Armed Response Team"

We called ours, Not Yours.


Someone set the office WAP guest network name to "Free Candy Van."

All the IT guys and engineers were like "LOL, good one" and had a nice chuckle.

When HR got wind of it, not so much.

The perp was never identified.

/wasn't me
//my go to is "USCSS Nostromo"
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why broadcast an SSID at all ?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No one has ever said a thing about it, but I've had my ESSID set to "NSA Surveillance 03" for 10 years.
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been using "FBI Pedo tracker Van #8" for over 20 years. The neighbors have asked if I ever saw one in our area, I just giggle like a little school girl (on the inside, sometimes on the outside too) and said NOOO! I never did.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL, guilty as charged.

I don't use the Wifi at home so much, so most people don't see it, but when they do, I like to think they notice and either chuckle or hurriedly shut down whatever they were doing. It's an apartment complex, so I don't doubt there's a lot of underage porn streaming and other shenanigans going on. Baby selling, murder for hire, who knows?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I actually pranked my best (OK, only) friend about a decade ago with this... I'd never seen one like this and thought of it while setting up my hotspot and trying to come up with a funny name. I ended up with "RCMPSurveillanceVanTor14" and forgot I left it on. At the time, weed was illegal and he was growing in his basement.

While visiting him one day, he suddenly left his computer and began madly shutting drapes and blinds and peering out. I asked him what was wrong and tried not to laugh when he told me. I played along for a few more minutes but that's all I wanted to put the poor guy through.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We also have a "FBI Surveillance Van" in my neighborhood.  The signal fades in and out, almost as if it was moving...
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wifi name is "FREE_PORN_HERE".
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I named mine "NSA Surveillance Unicycle"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At this point the FBI could publicly broadcast an SSID called 'We are the actual FBI' and everyone would try to connect thinking it's a joke
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kindms: Why broadcast an SSID at all ?


Because if you don't, then your mobile devices have to ping for it to find it.  Which they might do, even if you're off somewhere else and way out of range.  And it's not too hard for somebody else to set up a device that answers "oh yeah, that's my SSID.  Here's a connection, why don't you log into your banking account."
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lol. "FBI Surveillance Van 3" has been my WIFI name for 10 years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: No one has ever said a thing about it, but I've had my ESSID set to "NSA Surveillance 03" for 10 years.


How clever
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kindms: Why broadcast an SSID at all ?


Ahem, *person*cast
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: At this point the FBI could publicly broadcast an SSID called 'We are the actual FBI' and everyone would try to connect thinking it's a joke


You mean they're not?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bill Wi the Science Fi
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My FBI surveillance van uses SSID for the name.  You'll never guess the password.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This kind of thing can be useful. Years ago I went golfing with a big group of friends and the guy who made the reservation was named Dea, so it said "DEA" on the board. Everyone gave us a wide berth.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Unoriginal_Username: At this point the FBI could publicly broadcast an SSID called 'We are the actual FBI' and everyone would try to connect thinking it's a joke

You mean they're not?


I can neither confirm nor deny that we, I mean the FBI are currently using a meme SSID to gather information on the porn habits of Farkers at this time.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm afraid of doxxing myself, but there are two joke names posted in this thread that are in my neighborhood.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FBIvan1? No.

BobsSandwichCar1, yes.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who is this article for?
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My SSID is "GetyourownWIFIDoris"
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wage0048: My SSID is "GetyourownWIFIDoris"


farking Doris.  That biatch is such a mooch.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Who is this article for?


Us
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ex wi-fi took my money
 
