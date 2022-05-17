 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)   You know how hard it is to kill someone with a butter knife?   (union-bulletin.com) divider line
29
    More: Sick, Police, Sheriff, Christopher R. Calvert, Benton County, Washington, Crime, Kennewick, Washington, Constable, violent death of Clayton Wick  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 11:31 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that hard.
Trying going in through the eye socket or just under and behind the ear.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the cholesterol do its work.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I learnt how to defend myself against ban assailant armed with a banana.

images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: No, but I learnt how to defend myself against ban assailant armed with a banana.

[images2.fanpop.com image 200x150]


What about a pointed stick?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People are terrifying
It was better when you psychos were all locked inside your homes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh look what happens when you judge your self worth on having a job. Sweet.
 
Count_0
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should  try a rusty wooden spoon.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You know how hard it is to kill someone with a butter knife?" Not nearly as hard as using a plastic spork I would imagine!
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 850x467]


There can be only one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes. Yes I do.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There must be  million ways you could do that. You could fill up a plane with as many butter knives as it could hold and then fly high above the beach during spring break and dump out the knives . You could coat grandma favorite butter knife with polonium and wait for her to make toast.

A milion ways
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Not that hard.
Trying going in through the eye socket or just under and behind the ear.

[c.tenor.com image 320x240]


It can't be that hard to kill someone with a butter knife. Just get them to drop them butter knife
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it Cutco, because those things will jump out of the utensil drawer and slit your face?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: "You know how hard it is to kill someone with a butter knife?" Not nearly as hard as using a plastic spork I would imagine!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: "You know how hard it is to kill someone with a butter knife?" Not nearly as hard as using a plastic spork I would imagine!


I'm not sure what's more farked up:
- that someone asked this question
- that someone answered it with specific steps
- that it got 4 likes
- that I googled 'murder weapon plastic spork' in the first place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know how easy it is to kill someone with butter? Lots of it can cause a heart attack.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cream cheese spreaders are better.
End Credits Scene | Deadpool 2 (2018) Time Travel Funny Scene
Youtube lDrCCef6n-U
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SpectroBoy: Not that hard.
Trying going in through the eye socket or just under and behind the ear.

[c.tenor.com image 320x240]

It can't be that hard to kill someone with a butter knife. Just get them to drop them butter knife


What he was doing in my pajamas I'll never know!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's why I use a poop knife.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hitchcock said he filmed this scene specifically to show how difficult it is to kill a person. From Torn Curtain.


alfredhitchblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Not that hard.
Trying going in through the eye socket or just under and behind the ear.

[c.tenor.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not even. As long as you have a mallet around anywhere not too bony is a good place to use it
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cutting meat with a butter knife is very rude !
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The arms industry is going after big butter because they don't need the competition. We will all have to spread our jam with the back of a spork that breaks if you eat anything tougher than consomee.

Fortunately we will have lots of guns and giant stockpiles of bullets to shoot someone who looks like they might be to blame for our having to eat french fries with our fingers because nothing is sharp enough to cut them, even our politicians and web influencers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blondambition: Hitchcock said he filmed this scene specifically to show how difficult it is to kill a person. From Torn Curtain.


[alfredhitchblog.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


I recognize George Bush Jr., but who's the woman trying to kill him? I didn't know he had an ex-wife.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Must be Laura.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did you ever go to make a pork sausage and find it's got hairs all over it?
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He was arrested in Wick's car in Skamania County on Thursday"

24 HEAVY SKANKING TRACKS!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.