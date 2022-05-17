 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Happening now: Congress holding first public hearing on UFOs in over 50 years. Pentagon officials are testifying before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee about how the Defense Department is organizing reports of these mysterious objects. Good luck staying awake   (youtube.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's the YT selection list for this:

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=live+public+hearing+on+UFOs
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found no intelligent life.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kudayta:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Almost as hypnotic as listening to the hearing.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Adam Schiff as the Chairman, I don't expect anything fruitful to come out of this.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By government standards, totally admitting the entire thing in a minor side-note on page 439 of appendix B, subsection Z-29239 wouldn't be out of the question....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hearings on daily mass shootings: Too soon!
Hearings on Marvin the Martian: WE NEED THAT SH*T! BOOK IT!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of aliens are you hoping for?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of dipshiats who lack even a basic understanding of physics decide waste government time and money.

/although to be fair if they were not wasting on on this they would be wasting it on something else.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Infrastructure, climate, renewable energy, homelessness, budget, voting, pandemic, Russia, trade - ain't nobody got time for that. My constituents want to know what we're doing about the UFO issues!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.


Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: By government standards, totally admitting the entire thing in a minor side-note on page 439 of appendix B, subsection Z-29239 wouldn't be out of the question....


The evidence has been on display this whole time, in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet in the basement of the Pentagon.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What kind of aliens are you hoping for?
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 425x318]


Gordan Shumway really seems to be the most realistic one on that list. That's unexpected.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult - Take Me Away
Youtube y1NYhbiiiFw
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What kind of aliens are you hoping for?



horrornews.netView Full Size

mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"There is some stuff that is our own stuff, and we can't say which it is because that will tip off people to our capabilities. These is some stuff that is other folks stuff, and we know what it is, or have a good idea, but don't want to let them know we know. There is some stuff that is most likely people screwing with our stuff that we are still trying to understand, and there is some stuff that is just weird phenomenon that we are looking into but don't think its a concern or people from another planet. We checked with those guys, and they promised us it isn't them."
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A bunch of dipshiats who lack even a basic understanding of physics decide waste government time and money.

/although to be fair if they were not wasting on on this they would be wasting it on something else.


What else should they discuss? Gun control or health care???
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What kind of aliens are you hoping for?
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Layla!!!..... Futurama
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?


I wish people would stop making assumptions about what these things are.

Yes, the things are there, no, we don't know what they are, end of sentence.

Find out. Speculation doesn't help.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?


apparently. hell, we took one down at roswell in the 40's. radar guided AA fire, or it got hit by lightning? maybe an EMP? standard airforce response used to be a violent interception, until we lost too many planes and pilots. now it's just observation.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Exhibit A: A streetlight.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?

apparently. hell, we took one down at roswell in the 40's. radar guided AA fire, or it got hit by lightning? maybe an EMP? standard airforce response used to be a violent interception, until we lost too many planes and pilots. now it's just observation.


lol.

I can never tell if you're a farking crackpot or if this is just a bit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What kind of aliens are you hoping for?
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Layla!!!..... Futurama


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


I could go by "Nibbler"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
UFOs are cool and all but how about health care? Global warming? Gun violence? Our failing democracy?

Good to know they're on the big stuff.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?

I wish people would stop making assumptions about what these things are.

Yes, the things are there, no, we don't know what they are, end of sentence.

Find out. Speculation doesn't help.


Most people think UFO= aloen when it actually means something in the air that we don't know what it is.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.


I saw one of these with a jet flying no more than 5 jet lengths behind it on the civilian outskirts of the Barry Goldwater Range, about a mile from Wellton, AZ.  It was definitely allowing the pilot to get as good a look at it as one could get from the cockpit of a plane.  As I was watching it, another plane came screaming over the mountain at what had to be top speed.  When the second plane fell into formation with the first, the whatever it was changed speed, doubling or tripling its distance before skipping--for lack of a better term--to the edge of my visibility in an instant.   I'm assuming that it did this to spare the pilot from whatever happens if a plane flies through the spot where the speed change happens because the pilot pulled off as soon as he hit the spot where the first change in speed occurred.

Also, I didn't use the word acceleration because there was none.  To my eyes, the thing changed its speed the way a whistle changes pitch.  You are free to believe it or not.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?


Why not? Is Murphy's Law strictly a human thing?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kudayta: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 332x153]


There is quite clearly a UFO in the bottom right of that picture.  It's even leaving a vapour trail!
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
UFOs - Nuclear Tampering / Part 1
Youtube UDu3FlK-mI0
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As much as I want this to be about little green men (and women), the gov. is mostly concerned with UFO's in the sense of it could be a drone from China or Russia.

/I still want to believe
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rfenster: With Adam Schiff as the Chairman, I don't expect anything fruitful to come out of this.


I couldn't even imagine what anything fruitful might be.  A big waste of time and money.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1) aliens are visiting us and hanging out in the east and west coast Navair training areas.

2) the usn is testing some highly advanced, 22nd century type tech, and some aviators without clearance have seen it

3) usn Intel has released convincing, generated footage of 22nd century type tech knowing that the Chinese, etal, will assume 1 is false and 2 the more likely scenario

Time to start shaving, Mr Occam
 
culebra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great use of time!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've seen enough J J Abrams to know what the answer is: lens flare.
 
munko
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: With Adam Schiff as the Chairman, I don't expect anything fruitful to come out of this.


maybe it's just another Schiff-show in hopes of deflecting from the Sussman trial going on this week.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anytime you're listening to a government hearing and someone says "known unknowns" it should be our constitutional right as Americans to go find the nearest beer and chug all of it
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of the many billions of stars in our galaxy, and the many more potential billions of worlds, the chances that we're alone in the universe are zero, or as close to zero as is practical.

That said, the vast majority of life that we're ever going to detect is likely to be microbial, not "Mars Attacks" or "Independence Day" kind of life.

*sigh
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What could it be?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: What kind of aliens are you hoping for?


[horrornews.net image 400x508]
[mtv.mtvnimages.com image 800x600]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x551]

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 380x612]


the green one. so hot
 
rfenster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 320x240]


Oh boy.....
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.


Are you referring to Earth in general or specifically here on Fark?  Because there are some Farkers whose reasoning and communication ability are so bizarre that I'm convinced they are actually aliens using their version of Google Translate to communicate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?

I wish people would stop making assumptions about what these things are.

Yes, the things are there, no, we don't know what they are, end of sentence.

Find out. Speculation doesn't help.


Ufo / God SSDD

Two realities:
1. It's arrogant to think they would bother with us.
2. We made them up because that's how arrogant we are about how special we are.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thank goodness that Congress has it's priorities straight.  I hope they deal with the space lasers causing global warming soon, to say nothing of the mutant Star Goat.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: some_beer_drinker: if this is the bullshiat you idiots make fun of, why is the govt taking it seriously? i have been telling you for years, we are being visited, watched and farked with. wake up.

Yes, a super advanced civilization exists that has mastered faster than light travel and is willing to come to our planet to monitor us like alien anthropologists, but they are not able to keep us from seeing them?  Their tech is just not that good?


We have monitored primitive tribes living in remote jungle locations and didn't care at all if they saw our aircraft or trucks.  We have walked among them and recorded them with cameras and then showed them the pictures.  There are plenty of researchers who don't care about cultural contamination so long as they are able to record the moment.

UFO enthusiasts are just a cargo cult.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The aliens that entered our solar system came here looking for the biological waste they ejected into deep space millions of years ago. When they discovered where it landed and what happened to it, they hauled ass out of our solar system and declared this section of the galaxy to be off limits.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think making contact with an alien race would be interesting. I would like to hear what their music sounds like, how they design their cars, kitchen appliances, make food, etc...

But what would probably happen is humans would just have another race to hate and blame things on.
 
