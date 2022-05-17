 Skip to content
(Air Force Magazine)   Who watches the watchmen? Dunno, but we're going to watch whoever it is   (airforcemag.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dog in alley way, tire tread on burst stomach. This city is afraid of me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SpOC?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh for fark's sake.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thinking, we don't need Luke blowing up the Death Star right now.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SpOC?

[Fark user image image 410x272]

Oh for fark's sake.


I believe the Trumpers pointed out that both symbols were influenced by the same old timey symbol. Some dweeb will be along shortly to explain it better.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SpOC?

[Fark user image image 410x272]

Oh for fark's sake.


I don't see what you're getting at. This happens in music all the time. Just ask Vanilla Ice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I should really re-watch the HBO Watchmen series.
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If more people watched Space Force then we would know what Lisa Kudrow did to end up in jail!!!
 
tennyson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I should really re-watch the HBO Watchmen series.


It's really good. Very timely... spookily so. Does an amazing job of subverting the original books.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Reposted because Fark doesn't have a quick-edit function.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
reenied.wpengine.netdna-cdn.comView Full Size


/we want the Funk
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Possessing "all the the operational capability in the Space Force," SpOC, as it's known for short, also serves as the Space Force's component within U.S. Space Command-the combatant command's largest and most fascinating component assigned there from any of the military services.
Describing SpOC's work, Whiting said, "Think of missions like space domain awareness, electromagnetic warfare, missile warning, operational-level command and control, the Kobayashi Maru simulator, defensive cyber capabilities, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, satellite communications, precision, navigation, and timing, orbital warfare-and then we also run the bases from which we operate, because the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.