 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Drug smuggling tunnel with rail system uncovered on US-Mexico border. Not a repeat, it's just really that common   (theguardian.com) divider line
65
    More: Obvious, Smuggling, underground smuggling tunnel, US authorities, Border, federal criminal complaint, Border control, California-Mexico border, drug stash house  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why we need the wall.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planes
Trains
Automobiles
??
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, of only we had known about these things for decades...
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.


Are football fields measured in cop math now?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.


Sorry, 100 yards, which is almost an entire city block.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.


The Boring Company?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.


Or annex Mexico?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cartels run a better subway than the San Diego municipal transit authority.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.


But do they call me "Juan the Tunnelmaster"?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.


If you watched Better Call Saul last night, Lalo tracked one of those guys down.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: The Cartels run a better subway than the San Diego municipal transit authority.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: The Cartels run a better subway than the San Diego municipal transit authority.


They're more motivated.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say "drugs"...But it might actually be something more sinister.... Mexican Bologna...
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.


Probably German.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.


The wall is to stop people, not necessarily drugs.
Also...narco-subs.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.


Cover it with shiatty mountain bike trails?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.

The wall is to stop people, not necessarily drugs.
Also...narco-subs.


Part of their argument is that Mexicans carry drugs across the border. They don't necessary believe that but anything to sell it.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need taller walls!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys maybe we should end the idiotic, wasteful, pointless (unless you're a cop who has no other transferrable skills, in which case... mmmmmaybegofarkoff the world needs ditch diggers) War on Drugs.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"By federal law, US authorities must fill the US side of tunnels with concrete after they are discovered."


Big Concrete is digging these tunnels obviously.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That's why we need the wall.


I particularly liked this bit:
"The cross-border tunnel was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of Donald Trump's border wall. While considered effective against small, crudely built tunnels called "gopher holes", walls are no match for more sophisticated passages that run deeper underground. "

The Guardian is better than most outlets that will just re-report the AP or Reuters or whomever first breaks the story - sometimes they'll actually remind everyone of the context something happened it - which by extension reminds everyone just how farking stupid the whole "build the wall" thing was.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.


Those both mean nothing to me.  How many rods is that?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Communist Middleschool Student: Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.

Or annex Mexico?


That'd solve the problem of drugs and criminals and human trafficking from Mexico that's for damn sure.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: "By federal law, US authorities must fill the US side of tunnels with concrete after they are discovered."


Big Concrete is digging these tunnels obviously.


60 feet deep...so let's say the down shaft was maybe 30x30....so roughly 6sqft, at 20yds....that's 14yds of concrete right there...600yds long and 4x4? That's another almost 1100 yds of concrete.....that's a happy concrete supplier.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.


The Arkham Redemption | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 138x9MCUjE0
clearly they gots trouble with the math.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't the US get public transportation like this?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: waxbeans: Communist Middleschool Student: Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.

Or annex Mexico?

That'd solve the problem of drugs and criminals and human trafficking from Mexico that's for damn sure.


If times Square can be made family friendly nothing is impossible.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a stupid question, but are there remote seismic sensors capable of detecting tunnelling activity that could be installed along the US border?...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's probably an experienced contractor who specializes in building those tunnels for them.


Protip: don't pad the bill
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: mrparks: For those of you who forgot, a football field is 600 yards.

Those both mean nothing to me.  How many rods is that?


No one uses that. Too archaic.

It is about 4 stone throws.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: Maybe a stupid question, but are there remote seismic sensors capable of detecting tunnelling activity that could be installed along the US border?...


There are, but the prairie dogs create too much background noise for them to really be effective.

/s
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: waxbeans: Communist Middleschool Student: Sleepy Joe needs to get off his gay ass and MOAB the entire southern border.

Or annex Mexico?

That'd solve the problem of drugs and criminals and human trafficking from Mexico that's for damn sure.


NO, NO, NO, NO... if you want to solve the drug problem in Mexico you have to bomb them.  With missle from the U.S.  They will never know.  They will just assume another Cartel did it... or something, and bomb them back... I think.  Look, President Trump (He's your President too!) said it would work. So it will work.  And would have if Sleepy Joe hadn't stolen the election!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunnels are much cooler than above ground in the heat of the desert.  Just saying.  Also, Schultz sees nothing.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Hey guys maybe we should end the idiotic, wasteful, pointless (unless you're a cop who has no other transferrable skills, in which case... mmmmmaybegofarkoff the world needs ditch diggers) War on Drugs.


Hey, I'm not a cop and I love the War On Drugs!

The War on Drugs - Under The Pressure - Live
Youtube Vbj2W6TkO7k

Oh, wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.


Build a catapult, build a ladder, bribe the border guards, etc.

If they found one tunnel, there are a dozen still operating.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ar393: dryknife: "By federal law, US authorities must fill the US side of tunnels with concrete after they are discovered."


Big Concrete is digging these tunnels obviously.

60 feet deep...so let's say the down shaft was maybe 30x30....so roughly 6sqft, at 20yds....that's 14yds of concrete right there...600yds long and 4x4? That's another almost 1100 yds of concrete.....that's a happy concrete supplier.


You actually meant to say "That's a threatened with death unless he supplies the concrete for free and says nothing about it to anyone" Mexican concrete supplier.
 
ar393
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: ar393: dryknife: "By federal law, US authorities must fill the US side of tunnels with concrete after they are discovered."


Big Concrete is digging these tunnels obviously.

60 feet deep...so let's say the down shaft was maybe 30x30....so roughly 6sqft, at 20yds....that's 14yds of concrete right there...600yds long and 4x4? That's another almost 1100 yds of concrete.....that's a happy concrete supplier.

You actually meant to say "That's a threatened with death unless he supplies the concrete for free and says nothing about it to anyone" Mexican concrete supplier.


No I meant the one that probably has a no bid contract with CBP or some other federal agency.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Takin' a ride on the Swayze Train
 
tolallorti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Maybe a stupid question, but are there remote seismic sensors capable of detecting tunnelling activity that could be installed along the US border?...


I don't have the article on hand, but from memory the radars the feds use to detect tunnels are only good to a certain depth, like 10-20ft, which I'm guessing is why the tunnel goes down to 60ft.

Further, the DHS are cops and like most cops are probably kind of dumb, so giving them a high technology thing like GPR or a seismograph would probably confuse them and sit unused except for when they want to impress the media.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fara Clark: damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.

The wall is to stop people, not necessarily drugs.
Also...narco-subs.

Part of their argument is that Mexicans carry drugs across the border. They don't necessary believe that but anything to sell it.


Well it is true. Narcos infiltrate any way they can. Sending human drug mules with the immigrants is just one way. Tunnels, one way. Narco-subs, one way.
The wall was just a bit of frustration to the narcos, like dropping a large stone in a stream. No, the water can not flow there. It just flows around it.
The wall was meant to stop people, not drugs.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ar393: ClavellBCMI: ar393: dryknife: "By federal law, US authorities must fill the US side of tunnels with concrete after they are discovered."


Big Concrete is digging these tunnels obviously.

60 feet deep...so let's say the down shaft was maybe 30x30....so roughly 6sqft, at 20yds....that's 14yds of concrete right there...600yds long and 4x4? That's another almost 1100 yds of concrete.....that's a happy concrete supplier.

You actually meant to say "That's a threatened with death unless he supplies the concrete for free and says nothing about it to anyone" Mexican concrete supplier.

No I meant the one that probably has a no bid contract with CBP or some other federal agency.


The guys on the US side filling those tunnels in? Yeah, they are loving filling in the US side of those tunnels (and are probably seeing just how much overtime they can bill Uncle Sam for). The poor Mexican contractors who are building those tunnels? They probably just want to make it back home alive.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fara Clark: damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.

The wall is to stop people, not necessarily drugs.
Also...narco-subs.

Part of their argument is that Mexicans carry drugs across the border. They don't necessary believe that but anything to sell it.


Well, shiat, Trump knew that, and did he put up a tariff on drugs? No, he did not! Canadian lumber and steel, yes, because those conniving Canadians want to sell legal goods that we intended to use for building houses. For some reason, housing prices went up, which is undoubtedly due to Joe Biden, or maybe Obama.

On the other hand, while Trump has no concern for struggling American dope dealers, at least the price of drugs hasn't gone up. I mean, being unable to afford a house is one thing but, being unable to stupefy yourself so you don't have to think about it, quite another.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Mugato: Fara Clark: damageddude: Trump: Build a wall. Cartel: Build a subway.

The wall is to stop people, not necessarily drugs.
Also...narco-subs.

Part of their argument is that Mexicans carry drugs across the border. They don't necessary believe that but anything to sell it.

Well it is true. Narcos infiltrate any way they can. Sending human drug mules with the immigrants is just one way. Tunnels, one way. Narco-subs, one way.
The wall was just a bit of frustration to the narcos, like dropping a large stone in a stream. No, the water can not flow there. It just flows around it.
The wall was meant to stop people, not drugs.


And it is a failure at stopping people, as well.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Definitely need that wall ASAP
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whenever they find one of these I wonder two things, "How many have the missed?" and "Is this a decoy tunnel to draw attention away from other tunnels?"
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.