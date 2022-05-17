 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   New Johnny Cash cover of 'whizzers in the sky' not a hit with locals   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better article
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Balls-eye
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the immortal words of  Filter...

"Hey man, Nice Shot"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would shoot Johnny Cash in the dick?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That right there is funny's, I don't care who y'arr.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 7 ads on that site, and to watch the video, you have to watch an ad.

Pretty funny prank.  Even though it's going to cost $50k to fix (according to a number I just made up).
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tower was shot May 11 and it is still leaking, as crews work to make repairs.

So it's been leaking for a week as "crews work to make repairs"? How many people and how long does it take to fix a maybe 1/4 inch hole?  Go to Home Depot and get some Flex Tape. There, I just saved the tax payers $50,000
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: There are 7 ads on that site, and to watch the video, you have to watch an ad.

Pretty funny prank.  Even though it's going to cost $50k to fix (according to a number I just made up).


Pihole FTW.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be twice as funny when they plug the hole with a wooden spike.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Who would shoot Johnny Cash in the dick?


One of the daughters he didn't leave any of his estate to?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The tower was shot May 11 and it is still leaking, as crews work to make repairs.

So it's been leaking for a week as "crews work to make repairs"? How many people and how long does it take to fix a maybe 1/4 inch hole?  Go to Home Depot and get some Flex Tape. There, I just saved the tax payers $50,000


$20'll get you a roll of flex tape.  If they want it fixed, they can climb up there and patch that farker.  I think it's more fun this way, personally.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The tower was shot May 11 and it is still leaking, as crews work to make repairs.

So it's been leaking for a week as "crews work to make repairs"? How many people and how long does it take to fix a maybe 1/4 inch hole?  Go to Home Depot and get some Flex Tape. There, I just saved the tax payers $50,000


They will fix it after they stop laughing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I shot a water tower in the Arkansas just to watch it leak...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i had thought that article was fake.  would the bullet not have to have been shot from a height level to the tower?  if it was at a steep upward angle, the Man in Black would only have an elderly trickle.  being a silhouette, who's to say, but that is the stream of a young Johnny Cash.  could the shooter have arced the bullet in?  caught him as it fell back toward earth?  motive is only one of the questions here.
******************
i may have solved this.  some magat saw what he took to be a black guy threatening the town's water supply and acted out of fear for his safety.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The tower was shot May 11 and it is still leaking, as crews work to make repairs.

So it's been leaking for a week as "crews work to make repairs"? How many people and how long does it take to fix a maybe 1/4 inch hole?  Go to Home Depot and get some Flex Tape. There, I just saved the tax payers $50,000


Flex Tape.. 1) Get a bottle of wine 2) Drink wine. 3) Place used cork in bullet hole TADA!
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
rainbowbutter:

I think the pressure of the water is the reason for it not dribbling out, versus the angle of the hole.

Because it is just thin sheet metal, right? The angle isn't really an angle. It would just change the hole from perfectly round to slightly oval.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They probably have to drain most or all of the water to do anything about it. Why exert themselves when Newton will do it for them?
 
