(KING 5 News)   Olympia cougar sighting is no cause for alarm, officials say, and simply suggest keeping pets and young males indoors when possible   (king5.com) divider line
17
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What an Olympia cougar might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, as a young male, this wanted me.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's the cougars you don't see that you should be worried about.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

apoptotic: It's the cougars you don't see that you should be worried about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

apoptotic: It's the cougars you don't see that you should be worried about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since the article and subject are pretty boring can we go back to maybe pictures of the more interesting cougars. I'll start with a famous one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The best way to distract a cougar is to give it a cardboard box.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

apoptotic: It's the cougars you don't see that you should be worried about.


I was cougar'd out when I was in my 20's and early 30's.  Loved almost every minute of it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

emonk: apoptotic: It's the cougars you don't see that you should be worried about.

I was cougar'd out when I was in my 20's and early 30's.  Loved almost every minute of it.


I was cougared when I was 27.  Honky honky tonk women. Give me give me give the honky tonk blues.   One night stand, though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Olympia cougar is on the prowl?  I guess that leaves Mr. Olympia available at home, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BIG CATS like boxes too!
Youtube J11uu8L8FTY
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cougars seen in Olympia

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My only take away from this article is that ATV riding is so stupid and annoying.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I lived in Olympia for 10+ years and was fortunate enough to see many cougars in their natural habitat.

/former downtown bartender
//still have some claw marks
///rawr
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: My only take away from this article is that ATV riding is so stupid and annoying.


I bet you're a blast at parties.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: My only take away from this article is that ATV riding is so stupid and annoying.

I bet you're a blast at parties.


Why would I wanna go to any party you're at?
 
