Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that he was working a iso-butane system.  And probably miss understood the inflammable gas part.
img.weyesimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Note to self - if building catches fire, don't hide in refrigerator.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
134 A isn't so bad now is it?!?!

And the trades don't often get the best or brightest. I'm half terrified what's gonna happen when they start phasing out 410
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's strange. How did it catch fire when it's unplu...Oh, he's an idiot.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it made by Hotpoint?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We had some family friends who had their house burn down when their propane powered refrigerator caught fire.

/so it's not a new issue, if you are going to use gas be sure to check the condition of your equipment regularly and budget to replace hoses and maybe even the appliances before they fail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Valter: Note to self - if building catches fire, don't hide in refrigerator.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Valter: Note to self - if building catches fire, don't hide in refrigerator.

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Inappropriate use of refrigerator. 30 yard penalty.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 134 A isn't so bad now is it?!?!

And the trades don't often get the best or brightest. I'm half terrified what's gonna happen when they start phasing out 410


R717 is waiting on the sidelines for its glorious comeback.  It is also great at letting folks know when there is a leak.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 425x212]


Damnit
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kb7rky: [Fark user image image 850x478]


When I was about 11 or 12, we got up one morning and the Kenmore "frost-free" refrigerator had gone into hyperdrive. The refrigerator part was at least 80° and the freezer part had got hot enough to melt the plastic interior parts.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinjiin: Axeofjudgement: 134 A isn't so bad now is it?!?!

And the trades don't often get the best or brightest. I'm half terrified what's gonna happen when they start phasing out 410

R717 is waiting on the sidelines for its glorious comeback.  It is also great at letting folks know when there is a leak.


I thought they used that for some commercial applications still?

Mmm asphyxiation from air displacement
 
