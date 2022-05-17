 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Intercepted calls back home from Russian soldiers fighting near Zaporizhzhia show they are terrified of all the western weapons the Ukrainians are deploying, particularly the Bayraktar drones. Wait until they find out about the Dementors
    Russia, Ukraine, Military, Security, Security Service of Ukraine, Russian soldiers, Ukrainians, Combat  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and they haven't even got to the BRRRRRRRRRRRRRT yet.

These poor bastiches haven't even seen the good stuff yet. The stuff we dreamed up JUST for them. In the regions that they LIVE in. For the conditions that they're used to fighting in.

Seriously. We put guns on an AC-130 that can level an entire tank column. Gatlings, cannons, including a 105 that will blow the socks off entire buildings, and we can park a couple of those bastiches up in a daisy chain that can just call the Hand of God down on targets. That's just what we talk about. What we use to ADVERTISE for volunteers. Volunteer military. Everyone said, "sign me up." And they got trained. Professionally.

These kids are scared of the Ukrainians? To be fair, that's not a bad way to go, considering the history and the fact that you're in the back yard and it's PAST planting season and they've had to deal with your asses, plus...you know...all those war crimes. But your boss wants to expand this mess?

The Ukraine doesn't even have a Navy deployed, and can sink your ships with impressive regularity, and your boss wants to make it open season for Russian vessels? With subs and planes alone your Navy are already sitting ducks, as are all the train tracks and routes into Ukraine and Finland, or anywhere else you might want to adventure to. That's without deploying even ground forces. No reinforcements. No supplies. No way home. That's what your boss is courting. And you are worried about the Ukrainians? We're just giving them the off the shelf stuff.

Seriously. Y'all would be better off surrendering to the closest Ukrainian force, and getting kept in POW holding than what is still on the way. Your boss made a bad call, and it's only going to get worse, because with sanctions, you can kiss replacement vehicles and parts goodbye once you go through the warehouse stock that your bosses have already looted.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long it'll be before Russian soldiers start defecting in large numbers.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you even consider a Bayraktar a "western" weapon?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I wonder how long it'll be before Russian soldiers start defecting in large numbers.


Give it time, couple months.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!

Run home little conscripts. The world is against you. We will be slow to forgive and will never forget.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dementor may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and they haven't even got to the BRRRRRRRRRRRRRT yet.

These poor bastiches haven't even seen the good stuff yet. The stuff we dreamed up JUST for them. In the regions that they LIVE in. For the conditions that they're used to fighting in.

Seriously. We put guns on an AC-130 that can level an entire tank column. Gatlings, cannons, including a 105 that will blow the socks off entire buildings, and we can park a couple of those bastiches up in a daisy chain that can just call the Hand of God down on targets. That's just what we talk about. What we use to ADVERTISE for volunteers. Volunteer military. Everyone said, "sign me up." And they got trained. Professionally.

These kids are scared of the Ukrainians? To be fair, that's not a bad way to go, considering the history and the fact that you're in the back yard and it's PAST planting season and they've had to deal with your asses, plus...you know...all those war crimes. But your boss wants to expand this mess?

The Ukraine doesn't even have a Navy deployed, and can sink your ships with impressive regularity, and your boss wants to make it open season for Russian vessels? With subs and planes alone your Navy are already sitting ducks, as are all the train tracks and routes into Ukraine and Finland, or anywhere else you might want to adventure to. That's without deploying even ground forces. No reinforcements. No supplies. No way home. That's what your boss is courting. And you are worried about the Ukrainians? We're just giving them the off the shelf stuff.

Seriously. Y'all would be better off surrendering to the closest Ukrainian force, and getting kept in POW holding than what is still on the way. Your boss made a bad call, and it's only going to get worse, because with sanctions, you can kiss replacement vehicles and parts goodbye once you go through the warehouse stock that your bosses have already looted.


Why give Putin an easy PR win by putting easy air targets like the A-10 and AC-130 up when what we're doing is working?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to help by sending these new fun weapons. We have to help keep Russia scared.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were feeling pretty good about things while they were raping and pillaging their way across the Kyivan suburbs.  Hope that washing machine was worth it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and they haven't even got to the BRRRRRRRRRRRRRT yet.



*A-10 pilot grinning in anticipation*
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Seriously. We put guns on an AC-130 that can level an entire tank column. Gatlings, cannons, including a 105 that will blow the socks off entire buildings, and we can park a couple of those bastiches up in a daisy chain that can just call the Hand of God down on targets. That's just what we talk about. What we use to ADVERTISE for volunteers. Volunteer military. Everyone said, "sign me up." And they got trained. Professionally.


AC-130 Gunship in Action - Firing All Its Cannons • Exercise Emerald Warrior
Youtube UG8A3FXhZ_c

war porn
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Can you even consider a Bayraktar a "western" weapon?


Considering the OG ones were made with off the shelf parts from western countries, yes. Most of that has been replaced by domestic parts after the civilian aerospace companies balked at having their stuff used on Turkish warplanes but the replacements are functional copies of the originals.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next steps: deserting and fragging the officers who prevent their egress.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.. you know, I find their terror rather easy to bear.
They will make excellent fertilizer for Sunflowers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're foinf now!
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Good!

Run home little conscripts. The world is against you. We will be slow to forgive and will never forget.


________________________________

That running home idea has probably been discouraged via tales of Siberian gulags.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dogdaze: [Fark user image 850x478]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.


i.redd.itView Full Size

"Well....shiat."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Theeng: cyberspacedout: I wonder how long it'll be before Russian soldiers start defecting in large numbers.

Give it time, couple months.


There were a bunch in the first week of the war, but then the Russians sent in their military police to start shooting deserters and the non-compliant.  Fear of getting shot in the back while you head forward to surrender at the front is a powerful motivator.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is Vlad trying to get murdered by his own generals? 🙄🤷‍♀
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."


Oo what game is that? Looks like a top down tactical Battletech game.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And now the world knows why we don't have universal health care. We decided to ARM THE PLANETinstead.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.


You mean a scout lance, right?
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about the berzerker? (NSFW language.)

Clerks (4/12) Movie CLIP - Berserker (1994) HD
Youtube 7gFoHkkCaRE
 
Happy Little Narwhale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.


Hey, have to get those scout lances in early so you get the best intel for the big guns...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

empres77: What about the berzerker? (NSFW language.)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7gFoHkkCaRE]


OK, what the berzerker may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jurodan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Is Vlad trying to get murdered by his own generals? 🙄🤷‍♀


Nope. Cancer. That's what the official autopsy (which will not be performed) will say, and that's what they'll stick to.

Admittedly, I still like my Death of Stalin-esque idea where he legitimately dies of falling down a flight of stairs and infighting winds up getting the rest of the oligarchy killed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."

Oo what game is that? Looks like a top down tactical Battletech game.


Looks like the Battletech turn based game from Paradox that released a couple of years ago.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."

Oo what game is that? Looks like a top down tactical Battletech game.


Literally Battletech.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/637090/BATTLETECH/
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I wonder how long it'll be before Russian soldiers start defecting in large numbers.


Rumor is there is already shooting amongst russian troops. Ask the Tsar how well that ended.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just imagine how they'd feel if they were actually facing the good shiat.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Zeroth Law: MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."

Oo what game is that? Looks like a top down tactical Battletech game.

Literally Battletech.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/637090/BATTLETECH/


Whelp I know what I am doing later this week. I haven't played a Battletech game since Mechcommander 2 and Mechwarrior 4 (in all their FMV corny acting glory)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that i want to see a few BigDogs deployed with sentry guns on their backs?

You send in the Terminators and the Russians will shiat themselves to death.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."


That's just a Steiner scout lance.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

[i.redd.it image 850x463]
"Well....shiat."


You've got 5 pips, you'll be fine.  Lol.  Not.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: And now the world knows why we don't have universal health care. We decided to ARM THE PLANETinstead.


Universal healthcare would actually save us about 7% of GDP freeing up more money for weapons, but there's too many very wealthy entrenched interests to fix the issue so long as we have unlimited money in politics.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These guys are raping and murdering 12 year olds.  No weapon we have is too brutal to use on their ilk.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since we're talking about Steiner scout lances...


STEINER SCOUT SQUAD
Youtube 73zK-PjmyKY
 
Mcavity
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Happy Little Narwhale: Weatherkiss: I'm looking forward to House Steiner deploying their Atlas Assault Mechs.

Hey, have to get those scout lances in early so you get the best intel for the big guns...


Steiner Scouts?
STEINER SCOUT SQUAD (Again)
Youtube dFzVEM8pMrk
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: These guys are raping and murdering 12 year olds.  No weapon we have is too brutal to use on their ilk.


The only rational justification for brutality is to terrify the enemy.  Otherwise what you mostly want is to wound them in ways that weigh down their support systems.

Sure, they have lost the right to humane treatment, but that does not mean you have to indulge for the sake of it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I wonder how long it'll be before Russian soldiers start defecting in large numbers.


Better:  when will they start turning on their commanding officers, going back to Russia and starting up revolutionary actions?
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd think at some point Russian soldiers would be all "Tons of us are dying for no reason. We're being issued Mosin Nagants, steel helmets, and are losing all our vehicles. Meanwhile the Ukranians have drones, Javelins, and are being supplied by nearly every Democracy on Earth. FARK this." and just refuse to fight and/or mutiny.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Is Vlad trying to get murdered by his own generals? 🙄🤷‍♀


Here's hoping.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: empres77: What about the berzerker? (NSFW language.)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7gFoHkkCaRE]

OK, what the berzerker may look like.

[Fark user image 850x601]


Okay, what a REAL berserker may look like.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6Mwxq2auyU
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: They're foinf now!


I see what you did there....
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's got to be some reason why Russia doesn't have complete air superiority over the entire country.  Can they not keep enough planes in the air?
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: You'd think at some point Russian soldiers would be all "Tons of us are dying for no reason. We're being issued Mosin Nagants, steel helmets, and are losing all our vehicles. Meanwhile the Ukranians have drones, Javelins, and are being supplied by nearly every Democracy on Earth. FARK this." and just refuse to fight and/or mutiny.


Nahhh...

This is their dumbass plan:
Enemy at the gate; One out of tow gets a rifle, one without follows him
Youtube KMjYNKED0U0
 
