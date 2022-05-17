 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1965, The FBI Laboratory determined the song "Louie Louie" was officially unintelligible, before moving on to find out why Jimi Hendrix wanted to be excused for kissing this guy   (history.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geez, this thread is going to turn into one big list of "On a dark desert highway, Cool Whip in my hair" and "the girl with colitis goes by."

She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean
She was the best damn woman that I ever seen
She had me circumcised, telling me no lies
Knocking me out with those American thighs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down Periscope Louie Louie
Youtube Iys9mNufYpQ
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Geez, this thread is going to turn into one big list of "On a dark desert highway, Cool Whip in my hair" and "the girl with colitis goes by."

She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean
She was the best damn woman that I ever seen
She had me circumcised, telling me no lies
Knocking me out with those American thighs


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

"there's the bathroom on the right"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a bathroom on the right.

Dirty deeds done with sheep.

Stuck in the meadow with you.

Most black sabbath/ozzy songs.

I could go on all night, being hard of hearing gives a unique perspective to some things.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standin' on your mama's corpse
You told me that you'd wait forever
Oh, and when you held my hand
I knew that it was now or never
Those were the best days of my life
Oh, yeah
Back in the summer of '69

I always thought that was a rather dark song until I much later learned it was 'porch'.

/ now you'll hear it too
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and what language does Eddie Vedder sing Yellow Ledbetter in?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Standin' on your mama's corpse
You told me that you'd wait forever
Oh, and when you held my hand
I knew that it was now or never
Those were the best days of my life
Oh, yeah
Back in the summer of '69

I always thought that was a rather dark song until I much later learned it was 'porch'.

/ now you'll hear it too


Oh, and when you held my porch?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Iys9mNufYpQ]


GREAT movie!
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kingsmen's version was based on this one (of course the original was Richard Berry & The Pharaohs)
All the Northwest groups did a version. Wonder if they looked at the sheet music?

Rockin' Robin Roberts & The Wailers - "Louie Louie" (1961)
Youtube ihpGNoCreyg
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to figure out how one gets, "wrecked up like a douche."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Iys9mNufYpQ]

GREAT movie!


Highly underrated.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: There's a bathroom on the right.

Dirty deeds done with sheep.

Stuck in the meadow with you.

Most black sabbath/ozzy songs.

I could go on all night, being hard of hearing gives a unique perspective to some things.


wrecked up like a douche with a roller in the night
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Innie urethra
Innie urethra
Zom beh
Zom beh eh eh eh
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Tommy James' dog Sam really DOES eat purple flowers!
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: ...and what language does Eddie Vedder sing Yellow Ledbetter in?


Makemefries....

MISHEARD LYRICS - Pearl Jam - Yellow Ledbetter
Youtube xLd22ha_-VU
 
lowflite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todd Snider on the topic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: There's a bathroom on the right.

Dirty deeds done with sheep.

Stuck in the meadow with you.

Most black sabbath/ozzy songs.

I could go on all night, being hard of hearing gives a unique perspective to some things.


So does pot
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sloooow walking Walter,
Fire engine guy...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blinded by the light
Wrapped up like a douche
A Nutter Butter in the night
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the Joy Division double album Still, on the live side, they do a cover of Sister Ray by Velvet Underground.  At the end, Ian Curtis makes a rare joke and says, "You should hear our version of Louie Louie".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drummer Lynn Easton later admitted that he yelled "fark" after fumbling a drum fill at 0:54 on the record.

The Kingsmen - Louie Louie
Youtube 1RZJ4ESU52U
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: The Kingsmen's version was based on this one (of course the original was Richard Berry & The Pharaohs)
All the Northwest groups did a version. Wonder if they looked at the sheet music?

[YouTube video: Rockin' Robin Roberts & The Wailers - "Louie Louie" (1961)]


https://www.vh1.com/news/etio66/best-louie-louie-covers
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Geez, this thread is going to turn into one big list of "On a dark desert highway, Cool Whip in my hair" and "the girl with colitis goes by."

She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean
She was the best damn woman that I ever seen
She had me circumcised, telling me no lies
Knocking me out with those American thighs


Sometimes I feel like I missed out being under 50. All the mystery of lyrics was solved by knowing that one guy with every album/cassete on the radio and having the song lyrics on them.

Because I lived in bumfark, and we ain't get no (usebale) electric telephone on the computer until Digg died.

/you had to use the unternet between 4 am and 12 pm before the internet got so bogged down by throttling it took 5 minutes to load a neopets page
//reved up like a douche in the rover of the night
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sea shanty
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's just hilarious that the FBI poured all those resources into trying to decipher sexual messages in this song, and missed the "fark!" that the drummer yells out in the middle of it (0:54 mark):

Louie Louie
Youtube xKt75jUuKJY
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Beatles dropped a "Fark off" in Hey Jude and nobody noticed.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Drummer Lynn Easton later admitted that he yelled "fark" after fumbling a drum fill at 0:54 on the record.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1RZJ4ESU52U]


that is what gets me .. the amount of time the FBI spent analyzing, and they missed THAT?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm blue
yes indeed I've been dyed...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My blood runs cold
My memory has just been sold
Anus is the center hole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Louie Louie is a good cover song because the drunker you are when performing it, the better it sounds.
 
dosver30
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somewhere in the deep recesses of my brain is a vague memory of a friend with a poster-sized version of this comic hanging on his bedroom wall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
louielouie.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big old Jed had a light on.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Louie Louie
Youtube DG1B9jRSnlo
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Big old Jed had a light on.


From the same guys:

Chug-a-lug, it's driving me mad, making me crazy
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And I'm FREEEEEEE-eeeee...Freeee ballllllin yeah....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Trainspotr: Big old Jed had a light on.

From the same guys:

Chug-a-lug, it's driving me mad, making me crazy


but does it make you wanna holler Hiiiiidyho! and Does it burnnnnn the tummy doncha know?

/Chug-a-lug chug-a-lug...
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Outcry of what exactly?

That song was gone long after I was born.

I'm working for the man today.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Misheard Lyrics | Peter Kay: The Tour That Didn't Tour Tour
Youtube 7my5baoCVv8
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Valter: Outcry of what exactly?

That song was gone long after I was born.

I'm working for the man today.


Has it been a hard day's night, working on the chain gang?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Louie Louie, ia ia ia ia-ia-ia-ia, ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn, ia-ia-ia-ia...
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Flipcharts on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube dPb7wvWHTUE
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh oh oh it's my dick,
You know,
Never believe it's not so....
It's my dick.....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Geez, this thread is going to turn into one big list of "On a dark desert highway, Cool Whip in my hair" and "the girl with colitis goes by."

She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean
She was the best damn woman that I ever seen
She had me circumcised, telling me no lies
Knocking me out with those American thighs


If you like penis colonics. 🎶
If you are into real pain. 🎶
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Louie Louie, ia ia ia ia-ia-ia-ia, ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn, ia-ia-ia-ia...


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dirty teeth.....
Thunder chief.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another one bites the dust came on over the shop PA system.
I thought I would have fun with the dopey blonde I worked with.
I said, "Hey, this is Queen"
She said "I know"
I said, "Did you know the lead singer is adopted and he is very proud about that?"
"I did not know that" she said.
"Listen to this part" I said...
🎶 "I'M ADOPTED" 🎶

her eyes got real wide.
 
