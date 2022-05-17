 Skip to content
(CNN)   Latest fashion trend: black wedding dresses. Because let's be honest, if they needed to sacrifice a virgin to appease an angry god your fiancé would be safe anyway   (cnn.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents got divorced and my mom remarried when I was 4. She could sew and made a green wedding dress to go with the Scottish theme of the wedding it was awesome.

/black?  Well seems like they are reluctant to get married is there something they want to talk about?
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Superman & Lois had an episode where they showed the history of their mirror selves. Lana and Tal-Ro got married with Lana wearing a black wedding dress. Their Bizarro world's fashion is a goth's dream.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most marriages wind up being tragedies and lord knows I'd rather be at a funeral than a wedding
I'll allow it.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
White has only been a thing since queen Victoria. Wear whatever you want, it really doesn't matter. Spend more time thinking about whether you want to live the rest of your life with that narcissistic d-bag, if you want something to decide about.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Superman & Lois had an episode where they showed the history of their mirror selves. Lana and Tal-Ro got married with Lana wearing a black wedding dress. Their Bizarro world's fashion is a goth's dream.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If your bride shows up wearing this, run fast, run far.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm cool with black"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Black n' white isn't bad.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
in China the traditional color of a wedding dress is scarlet- the same shade of red Europe ascribes to martyrs.  Venn diagram that as you will
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anne Rice used to do book signings wearing a black wedding dress:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

When I brought her a pallet of books at her hotel suite (to sign for the bookstore), though, she was wearing a styling dashiki.  Nice lady.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just...wear what you want?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crzybtch: If your bride shows up wearing this, run fast, run far.

[i1.wp.com image 850x566]


Into her arms?  Yes!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Anne Rice used to do book signings wearing a black wedding dress:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 499x701]
When I brought her a pallet of books at her hotel suite (to sign for the bookstore), though, she was wearing a styling dashiki.  Nice lady.


Miss Havisham meets Stevie Nicks.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as she comes down the aisle to this...

The Hollies - Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress) (Official Audio)
Youtube g8XiNKsKyVk
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or, do what makes you happy instead of toeing the line...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Heamer: Just...wear what you want?


Close.  Wear what 1) Makes you feel special and 2) Makes your incipient spouse feel lucky to be alive.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Heamer: Just...wear what you want?


Wear what you want, when you want. Black wedding dresses, linen after Labor Day....
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Miss Havisham meets Stevie Nicks.


They were standing in a line (standing in a line) all right.

/ Anne was married to Stan Rice
// He was (is?) a decent Poet
/// So the Havisham thing only goes so far.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was Best Man at a wedding where the bride's younger, hotter cousin wore a white dress.  She was SMOKING hot.  She clearly showed up the bride (though I don't think it bothered the bride at all).  It inspired me to put out a clear warning to the women invited to my wedding with Mrs. SLEZE.

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size


/I had several female volunteers that would do red-wine-spill-duty
//everyone got the message
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The concept of the white wedding dress only started with queen Victoria. After her dress was seen, all the brides decided that it was the color to wear. Most brides could not afford a special dress for one day, so they would wear their Sunday best. Simply the dress they wore to church. I wore a white dress, but it wasn't a wedding dress. I just liked it. Of course, my husband and I eloped at the Queens County Court House, with three friends. We have been happily married for forty years. So I guess I didn't need a gown.
 
erktrek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once you go black....
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

erktrek: Once you go black....


Still waiting for the Mythbusters on that one.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well I love goth girls so if God forbid I ever got married, that would be badass. Who cares what other people think.

, linen after Labor Day....

You animal!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know it wasn't exactly a *wedding* gown.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


CSB: My late mother was a great fan of Gone With the Wind. A few years after her second husband died, I was having lunch with her and asked her how she was. "Fine, I'm fine."
"Well, mother, do you need anything."
After a pause, she says "Yes. A boyfriend."

I tried invoking the image of Scarlett O'Hara at the ball.

I affected a more southern accent. "Well, mama, if you'll start going to church on a regular basis, and let be known that you're a (reasonably) well-off widow with a decent dowry, you'll have plenty of suitors."

Mom allowed as to how that was a good idea. She never acted on it, but it got her energy up for a little while.
/End CSB.
//RIP, Mom.
///We miss you.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does it really matter what a bride wears anymore? If pornhub is an indication most brides shag the wedding party, or at least the best man before every wedding anyway...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also:

travsd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I'd marry it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

crzybtch: If your bride shows up wearing this, run fast, run far.

[i1.wp.com image 850x566]


Username checks out...?

/if my bride showed up wearing that, my entire body would become rigid
//starting in one particular area
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Also:

[travsd.files.wordpress.com image 295x350]

I'd marry it.


My wife kind of pulls off that look...

/ So I guess I need to agree with your statement

///dark and slinky is a good look
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

