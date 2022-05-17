 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Pair steals $36k in merchandise from Missouri Home Depot. Police unsure if all five 2x4's will ever be recovered   (fox4kc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, stop with the exaggeration. It's very likely they could have afforded at least half a sheet of OSB with that, too.
 
MrBallou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was simple to pull off the heist, really. They just stood there looking like they wanted help, and all the employees disappeared.
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: It was simple to pull off the heist, really. They just stood there looking like they wanted help, and all the employees disappeared.


I mean, you were barely over exaggerating:

In some instances, court documents say they would fill carts with items and simply walk out the door.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.
 
OldRod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to do with TFA, but I'm reminded of an old joke

"I'd like to buy some boards"
"OK, what do you need?"
"Some 2x4s"
"OK, how many?"
"About 50"
"How long?"
"Quite a while... I'm building a house."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just 'cos:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.


At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, no: the wood will never be recovered.


Car with wood through windows in Texas hits sign and SUV, keeps going | USA TODAY
Youtube 0ZmWOtc-1zM


:-)

/ people are so farking stupid
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, don't these guys know the correct way to steal from home depot is to go buy some powertools, or maybe some nice tile, be very careful unboxing it, put a brick back in the package, seal it up again all nice, and return it, so when i run out to get a new wet saw just before closing, I get screwed and have to plead my case with their loss prevention team?

Like, literally, at the crappy one by me, i now unbox everything right then and there infront of them.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: MrBallou: It was simple to pull off the heist, really. They just stood there looking like they wanted help, and all the employees disappeared.

I mean, you were barely over exaggerating:

In some instances, court documents say they would fill carts with items and simply walk out the door.


I bought 75 bags of mulch from them like 2 weeks ago. I go to the guy in the garden center, "Hey, if i buy a pallet of this, can you just use the forklift to throw it on the truck? Save both of us from hefting bags?" And the guy was, yeah, no problem.

So i go in, buy a few things, pay for my 75 bags of mulch and come out and am, "all set". Dude grabs the forklift, throws it on, and i drive away. It wasn't until i got home that i realized he never asked to see a receipt or anything.
 
Wrongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36K?  Hope it was for an indoor job - they obviously didn't get pressure treated sticks.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW language

The Wire | Snoop Buys A Nailgun
Youtube JDpvkwBBu6U
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, now you know you can just load up a cart and roll it right out.  Or get creative and put cheaper stickers on the high dollar stuff.  The instructions were right there in the story.

Home Depot Loss Prevention: (reads the article) Gee.  Someone should look in to doing something about this.  Whelp.  Wordl time.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked up a few things at the Depot over the weekend. The security clerk at the self checkout didn't look up from his phone once the whole time we were there. I could have gone "boop beep boop" and walked out the door with everything, no problem.

Also, that kid needed to be spending more time staring at his phone at L.A. Fitness.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.

At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.


Support entrepreneurs!
 
bearded clamorer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Nothing to do with TFA, but I'm reminded of an old joke

"I'd like to buy some boards"
"OK, what do you need?"
"Some 2x4s"
"OK, how many?"
"About 50"
"How long?"
"Quite a while... I'm building a house."

[Fark user image 239x211]


Customer: "I'm building a display case for my wife."
Me: "You must be very proud of her."

/True story
 
That guy on the bike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.

At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.


I was running on a trail near my house that is also near an Ace Hardware store.  Every once in a while I'll find some goodies from the abandoned homeless tents.  One time there was a whole bin of Ryobi power tools, too bad it was also half filled with water

But yeah, totally stolen right from the truck
 
LineNoise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Plus, now you know you can just load up a cart and roll it right out.  Or get creative and put cheaper stickers on the high dollar stuff.  The instructions were right there in the story.

Home Depot Loss Prevention: (reads the article) Gee.  Someone should look in to doing something about this.  Whelp.  Wordl time.


I tell this story every time we have a home depot thread.

I have 2 home depots about the same distance from me. One is, for lack of a better term, the ghetto home depot. The other is what we call the nice home depot.

Nice home depot has helpful people, is clean, well stocked and organized, great garden center, etc. Everything runs in the rental center like a top and is clean.

Ghetto home depot is absolute chaos. I've seen fights in the garden center twice in the last year, with people continuing to shop around them as someone swings a shovel at someone else. every box in that store has been opened and hastily resealed. You consider yourself lucky if you make it through the parking lot without having a bag of cement fall out of an overloaded 80s ford ranger fall in your car (true story). NOTHING works in the rental center.

The problem is the ghetto home depot is better stocked for raw materials. Like you need some obscure junction box or crazy plumbing component, they will have it. Of course that junction box will be laying on a shelf somewhere in the paint section, with a half opened leaking can of turpentine precariously placed on it, and you will have to squeeze around the guy in a wife beater who has 8 sheets of drywall on a shopping cart that you know he is going to somehow try and get home in his corolla, to get to it.

What i'm getting at is i suspect home depot gives a lot of leeway to how individual stores are run.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh and then the best with my pallet of mulch. I come back to return the truck, and pallet, and am, "hey, where do you want the pallet? and he goes, "oh, no you can keep it" "huh, no, i don't need a beat up pallet" "oh...ok.....i dunno, just throw it in the lot somewhere"

So i do just that, i go and kind of place it on the side of the lot, and the cart guy is "hey, you can't leave that there" and i go "the dude in garden told me to" "Oh, Ok, nevermind"
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love how people don't realize it's 2022 and you are likely being surveilled anytime you set foot in a store anywhere. I tell my kids all the time, assume there are cameras. I mean, don't be dicks because that's the right way to live your life, but if you're planning on being a dick odds are good you're being recorded.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I love how people don't realize it's 2022 and you are likely being surveilled anytime you set foot in a store anywhere. I tell my kids all the time, assume there are cameras. I mean, don't be dicks because that's the right way to live your life, but if you're planning on being a dick odds are good you're being recorded.


Its been that way forever. When I worked in retail, it was rare we actually prosecuted someone for shoplifting.

The only times we ever pursued it was for someone who did it multiple times, did some damage in the process, or if it was an inside job kind of thing. Even if we caught you red handed with like 1k worth of stuff, it was, take a picture, and if we see you in the store again the cops are getting called.

It just wasn't worth it, and that was back then, where at least if you did call the cops, you would screw up that persons day with a trip to jail, bail, etc.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.

At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.


Just a few weeks ago I was looking for replacement 20V Dewalt batteries and I found some on eBay, brand new, for $25 apiece. Didn't touch them for that very reason.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my idiotsincars picture
//was just driving down the road.
///only lost 2 bags
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Just 'cos:

[preview.redd.it image 850x1255]


Is that how bosozoku got started?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: JustHereForThePics: AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.

At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.

Just a few weeks ago I was looking for replacement 20V Dewalt batteries and I found some on eBay, brand new, for $25 apiece. Didn't touch them for that very reason.


I found out that DeWalt has 3 year warranties on the 5ah (maybe 4) and above batteries. I found this out when one of mine failed, and they replaced it for free with a 6ah (because they didn't have any more 5ah in their Albany hub). I buy my DeWalt tools from authorized resellers for this reason.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hand tattoo did him in. That's like the neck tattoo of the 2020's. That and the .18 cents, farker got greedy.

People are absolutely looting HD's/Lowe's these days. You see so much shiat for sale online NIB.

/knows responsible tax paying people with hand tats
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Just a few weeks ago I was looking for replacement 20V Dewalt batteries and I found some on eBay, brand new, for $25 apiece. Didn't touch them for that very reason.


Naa they ain't stolen. Chinese counterfeits guaranteed. Some are so good you'd have to weigh them to tell the difference.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ar393: Hey Nurse!: JustHereForThePics: AdmirableSnackbar: Reminder for Farkers out there: if you think you see someone shoplifting, especially from a Home Depot, no you did not.

At this point, I pretty much assume any DeWalt tool I see on Facebook marketplace comes from these shoplifters.

Just a few weeks ago I was looking for replacement 20V Dewalt batteries and I found some on eBay, brand new, for $25 apiece. Didn't touch them for that very reason.

I found out that DeWalt has 3 year warranties on the 5ah (maybe 4) and above batteries. I found this out when one of mine failed, and they replaced it for free with a 6ah (because they didn't have any more 5ah in their Albany hub). I buy my DeWalt tools from authorized resellers for this reason.


That's good to know. I'm back in the market already. I ended up buying some knock offs and I got two for $60. They are supposedly 3 amp hour, yet neither of them lasts more than a few minutes. That was basically just wasted money.
 
ar393
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That's good to know. I'm back in the market already. I ended up buying some knock offs and I got two for $60. They are supposedly 3 amp hour, yet neither of them lasts more than a few minutes. That was basically just wasted money.


Every one in a while Amazon or woot have two 5ah, a charger and a bag for like around 100. I've bought it twice. I still run a lot of 18v tools, luckily I bought a bunch of li-ion 18v batteries when they actually made them (not just the the little adapter things). And those 4 batteries have crushed it for me.
 
offacue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: OldRod: Nothing to do with TFA, but I'm reminded of an old joke

"I'd like to buy some boards"
"OK, what do you need?"
"Some 2x4s"
"OK, how many?"
"About 50"
"How long?"
"Quite a while... I'm building a house."

[Fark user image 239x211]

Customer: "I'm building a display case for my wife."
Me: "You must be very proud of her."

/True story


My son works there.

Customer: What do I need to replace my electric panel?
My son:  An electrician.

/true story
//I could go on and on
///people are truely clueless
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dletter: MrBallou: It was simple to pull off the heist, really. They just stood there looking like they wanted help, and all the employees disappeared.

I mean, you were barely over exaggerating:

In some instances, court documents say they would fill carts with items and simply walk out the door.


Many chains have adopted a "no chase" policy so they're not liable if an employee is hurt while confronting a shoplifter.  The most an employee can do is follow them and note what vehicle and its license plate, and even that is probably frowned upon.
 
