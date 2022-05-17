 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The D.C. Metro's GM and COO just resigned for once again overseeing the spread of flagrant safety violations. Don't worry, though, it's not the rail cars, tracks, or escalators this time. Just that almost half their train operators aren't certified   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point in the near future, it may be easier and vastly more efficient to simply acknowledge that the entirety of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is corrupt and/or incompetent beyond repair, fire everyone even loosely associated with its operation, and start over from scratch. Something like the US Gymnastics approach, but taken further than just letting the board resign.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Metro is a clusterf*ck.

The Silver Line Phase 2 line going to Dulles Airport is over 4 years behind schedule with no opening date in sight.

The 7000 series train cars (their newest high tech cars) were pulled from service last year (they were half of Metro's fleet) because of problems and there's no indication when they will return. Long wait times have resulted as you can imagine from half of the train cars being pulled.

Now they announce on a Sunday night less than 12 hours before Monday morning rush hour that 72 train operators who have been noncompliant for more than a year are being pulled from service, resulting in even more delays on top of the 7000 series being pulled delays.

Also Metro always say they need more money, but over 30% of people refuse to pay, and the DC Government even decriminalized fair evasion, saying criminalizing not paying fares is racist.

https://dcist.com/story/19/11/15/metro-still-isnt-ticketing-fare-evaders-in-d-c-amid-ongoing-clash-with-city-lawmakers/
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Metro has been a clusterfark for decades because of their insistence on styling themselves as a commuter rail system instead of a subway.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My living zone has reached FARK! Let's see what they have to say.

Walker: Metro is a clusterf*ck.


You're not wrong.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Marion Barry's coke connections were hired on. They went broke without him as a customer.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, they're hiring?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess the "Stand on the right, walk on the left" escalator signs aren't going to be posted anytime soon either.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So it seems that these drivers were certified at one point, but didn't complete the requirements to get recertified.

They were only MOSTLY uncertified.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drivin' that train

High on cocaine
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At some point in the near future, it may be easier and vastly more efficient to simply acknowledge that the entirety of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is corrupt and/or incompetent beyond repair, fire everyone even loosely associated with its operation, and start over from scratch. Something like the US Gymnastics approach, but taken further than just letting the board resign.


FTFA: "Interim General Manager and CEO Andy Off will take the helm until transit veteran Randy Clarke, who currently heads Austin's transit system, takes over."

Clarke should be ready for anything. He's running away from the Austin Metro Rail project, which was approved by voters to the tune of $8 billion about 2 1/2 years ago. It's already projected to go over budget. So far they've made plans, pretty pictures and videos, and announced that at least one historic business (Dirty Martin's Hamburgers) stands in their way and will have to be destroyed. The project (Project Connect) was promoted as the greatest thing for the people of Austin since the invention of the taco, but the real intent is to enable people to land at the airport, take the train to downtown or to the new soccer field and return to the airport. Those are the endpoints of the first lines to be built.

/The State of Texas has a similar huge expenditure planned for I-35 through Austin, and it likewise is doomed to fail for lack of electricity or some other unforeseen happenstance.
/I suppose I sound cynical because I'm not getting a share of the money...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GM and COO?  This is what happens when you let corporate Amerikkka take over what should be run by the government.  If this were properly regulated and run by the government this would have been fixed decades ago or never even happened.  But gotta go the cheap capitalist route because "Mah feedums!!!"

Enjoy your privatized public transportation and capitalism DC, hope you saved a buck.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Metro is a clusterf*ck.

The Silver Line Phase 2 line going to Dulles Airport is over 4 years behind schedule with no opening date in sight.

...

Also Metro always say they need more money, but over 30% of people refuse to pay, and the DC Government even decriminalized fair evasion, saying criminalizing not paying fares is racist.

https://dcist.com/story/19/11/15/metro-still-isnt-ticketing-fare-evaders-in-d-c-amid-ongoing-clash-with-city-lawmakers/


Metro is a clusterfark of historic proportions, absolutely.

And part of that is the racist ENFORCEMENT of fare evasion. If we could trust DCPD (also PGPD) to not be insane overpolicing (to put it kindly) lunatics, Metro could trust the City Council to have their backs in the fare evasion problem.

The Council is choosing the lesser evil of forcing Metro to find money in the couch cushions than of helping cops brutalize (mostly poorer and younger, to say nothing of the other demographics of those getting overpoliced) people over skipping $4 fares.

// my HS used to be right near the ill-fated Silver Spring Transit Center and Gigantic Waste of Money Because Nobody in the Armies of Lawyers Knows How to Read or Write a FARKING Contract
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's that their certifications have lapsed, not that they never had them.

They still know how to steer the train.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: GM and COO?  This is what happens when you let corporate Amerikkka take over what should be run by the government.  If this were properly regulated and run by the government this would have been fixed decades ago or never even happened.  But gotta go the cheap capitalist route because "Mah feedums!!!"

Enjoy your privatized public transportation and capitalism DC, hope you saved a buck.


It's not privatized.  It's operated by all 3 jurisdictions it goes through:  DC, MD, and VA.  The elected officials and/or their appointees sit on a board and make the ultimate decisions.  All of the jurisdictions contribute yearly to the system.

None of that means the management hasn't been a gigantic cluster as has been previously said - it has been.  But the only reason it's sort of separate from any 1 government, is because all three jurisdictions have pieces of it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At some point in the near future, it may be easier and vastly more efficient to simply acknowledge that the entirety of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is corrupt and/or incompetent beyond repair, fire everyone even loosely associated with its operation, and start over from scratch. Something like the US Gymnastics approach, but taken further than just letting the board resign.


The problem is a shortage of new employees.  If you fire everybody, it is guaranteed to shut down the system completely for weeks if not months.  You'll also probably have to pay the new employees much more, which is normally a good thing, but this is taxpayer dollars which are finite (unless you plan on increasing them via raising taxes).  Also, of course, they would all have to go through the training that is the current issue here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I used to work for the Union Pacific help desk and we could spot the uncertified operators.  Usually, they'd call the help desk and report a theft of equipment in the locomotive.  When asked what they took, they'd reply "The steering wheel!"
 
