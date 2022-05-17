 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   The University of Michigan is #1*   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hail!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh, as an Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.
 
chewd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To me you look more like #2, know what I mean?

/ what does he mean, Miss Skeffington?
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This used to be UVA

:(
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why, when the NCAA falls apart at the end of the Big Ten and SEC TV contracts next decade, the idea that the top football schools turning their teams into pro franchises, licensing out their name, and not requiring players to be students, will fail.  Sure, there will be some schools that will make a move, but Michigan won't for TFA's reason.

Just because a large portion of FBS schools can, doesn't mean they will.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GO BLUE!!!!
 
COVID19
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
UC Irvine is #9... not bad for a bunch of Anteater!
// zot
https://money.com/best-colleges/
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chewd: Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?


Univerisity of Michigan is a great school and you won't owe much more than $130,000 by the time you graduate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: This used to be UVA

:(


I guess their attitude became too cavalier.
 
Blink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that doesn't seem right ...

/Spartan
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: This is why, when the NCAA falls apart at the end of the Big Ten and SEC TV contracts next decade, the idea that the top football schools turning their teams into pro franchises, licensing out their name, and not requiring players to be students, will fail.  Sure, there will be some schools that will make a move, but Michigan won't for TFA's reason.

Just because a large portion of FBS schools can, doesn't mean they will.


That basically makes it minor league pro football.  And you know how good AAA baseball and the g league draws.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Eh, as an Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.


I grew up in Columbus, and it's sad how my first reaction to this article was to get all defensive. I didn't go to Ohio State or Michigan, and I shouldn't have a dog in this race, but I've been brainwashed from childhood.

Fark sportsball. Fark it right in the ear.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: drunk_bouncnbaloruber: This is why, when the NCAA falls apart at the end of the Big Ten and SEC TV contracts next decade, the idea that the top football schools turning their teams into pro franchises, licensing out their name, and not requiring players to be students, will fail.  Sure, there will be some schools that will make a move, but Michigan won't for TFA's reason.

Just because a large portion of FBS schools can, doesn't mean they will.

That basically makes it minor league pro football.  And you know how good AAA baseball and the g league draws.


Exactly.  Some will try (I can think of 10, maybe 12 off the top of my head), but it will fail fast, and fail hard.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lol, good value at even 18,000...nope, pass.
 
dkimball
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chewd: Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?


Something about The Simpsons show ???
 
kukukupo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As someone who lived in the area - the people there are insufferable.

Also - even though they get a good 'value' rating, there are still many programs there not worth attending.  I can't tell you how many teachers I've known who got an education degree there.  What a waste of money.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Obviously not number one when it comes to political science and current events

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Aar1012: Eh, as an Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.

I grew up in Columbus, and it's sad how my first reaction to this article was to get all defensive. I didn't go to Ohio State or Michigan, and I shouldn't have a dog in this race, but I've been brainwashed from childhood.

Fark sportsball. Fark it right in the ear.


I grew up near Toledo so the rivalry wasn't as crazy as near CBus or up North.

But the level of happiness I had since I could type those original sentences you quoted without using a certain letter of the Alphabet is high
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're like Cal-Berkeley -- public school in name, private school admissions standards. Great place to go if you can get accepted; it's not like the other land grant unis that serve their states.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Eh, as an THE Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.


FTFE.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: This used to be UVA

:(


I forgot to mention them (even if they've dipped somewhat the past 25 yrs). Public school in name, private school admissions standards. Great place to attend if you can get it, but they're not like the land grant unis that serve their own states.

/u of wi keeps edging towards that sad goal, shiatting on in-state kids' opportunities by having such ridiculous admissions standards
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Aar1012: Eh, as an THE Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.

FTFE.


FTFtY
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: This used to be UVA

:(


Good heavens. VCU has inched out UVA for decades!
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
293?  Eh, I'll take it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kukukupo: As someone who lived in the area - the people there are insufferable.

Also - even though they get a good 'value' rating, there are still many programs there not worth attending.  I can't tell you how many teachers I've known who got an education degree there.  What a waste of money.


my 89 yr old long-time childhood neighbor (my mom still lives in the same place) grew up in ann arbor. she's been so kind to our family for over four decades but jesus christ she never shuts up about u of mi -- it's an endless barrage. JUST SHUT UP ABOUT ANN ARBOR
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chewd: Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?


Ranked by value
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: They're like Cal-Berkeley -- public school in name, private school admissions standards. Great place to go if you can get accepted; it's not like the other land grant unis that serve their states.


Exactly, my brother went there and he said it seemed like half the students were from NY. It was probably more like 30%, but it just seemed like half to him.   The school likes out of state students for the higher tuition.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: chewd: Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?

Univerisity of Michigan is a great school and you won't owe much more than $130,000 by the time you graduate.


130k isnt bad if you went to U of M and got a useful degree.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Lol, good value at even 18,000...nope, pass.


You can go to MIT for inder 13k/yr if you can make your household income be less than 125k
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: 293?  Eh, I'll take it.


i'm surprised my undergrad showed up at all. serving southwestern wi = no matter how good the uni is, the salaries will get dragged down. only saving grace in that area is that it's an engineering school, but even then a lot of undergrads end up back in the myriad smaller towns, making quite a bit less than their peers. making the top 200 is miraculous, given money magazine's rating system.

/i feel bad for laughing at w. mi's 523 because they're in a similar boat
//except with a kinda sad uni so i guess i can have a sensible chuckle ( ._.)
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Aar1012: Eh, as an Ohio State fan, I'll say that certain university up there does have a fantastic record to uphold and deserve high rankings.

I grew up in Columbus, and it's sad how my first reaction to this article was to get all defensive. I didn't go to Ohio State or Michigan, and I shouldn't have a dog in this race, but I've been brainwashed from childhood.

Fark sportsball. Fark it right in the ear.


My alma mater. I moved to Florida right after graduation for a few years (because if you know MI weather, FL was much better), and almost invariably, when I said I graduated from MI, I'd get a "Go Blue!" or "Wolverines!" I disappointed all of them when I said I didn't give a shiat about their football program; I was there to go to school, not a stadium.

/still like their hockey team
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If Mommy and Daddy are loaded and you don't mind a long history of hiding sexual abuse, sure.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I teach at #20 (Berea College)
We don't charge tuition. At all.
Haven't for over a century.

Instead, we are a work college.
There are 7 of these in the U.S.

All students have a labor position (anything from farm work to teaching assistants) to offset their tuition. 80% of our students come from Appalachia.

They graduate with no debt
and years of job experience.

We even have a student-run investment fund (with REAL money) and they select the stocks on behalf of the College.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well all those douchebags in The Big Chill went there, so it's got that going for it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: chewd: Im not clicking on a fox link... whats the story?

Ranked by value


That, and the school has to have an admission rate of at least 20%.  I was surprised not to see Berkeley or Cooper Union on the list, but I guess that's why.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: gameshowhost: They're like Cal-Berkeley -- public school in name, private school admissions standards. Great place to go if you can get accepted; it's not like the other land grant unis that serve their states.

Exactly, my brother went there and he said it seemed like half the students were from NY. It was probably more like 30%, but it just seemed like half to him.   The school likes out of state students for the higher tuition.


uw-madison is that way too, but more chi dominant, but still nyc.

thing is, we've always had official policy that says no more than x% [x used to be 25% but got bumped to 27.5%] out of state undergrads, and the school continually goes over x% by not-insignificant margins.

i get wanting to be a premier institution. that's great! but there's a more pressing duty to educate our own, and that's being repeatedly shoved to the side way too often.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That ranking was utter garbage. OK, maybe excluding schools like Harvard, Duke, and Stanford was the point of the whole list. But some notable public universities like Berkley and UCLA were absent. (I guess Michigan isn't in the same peer group as the aforementioned schools?) It's almost like declaring Michigan the top school of the second rung, which is a designation I'm sure would chaff many.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: I teach at #20 (Berea College)
We don't charge tuition. At all.
Haven't for over a century.

Instead, we are a work college.
There are 7 of these in the U.S.

All students have a labor position (anything from farm work to teaching assistants) to offset their tuition. 80% of our students come from Appalachia.

They graduate with no debt
and years of job experience.

We even have a student-run investment fund (with REAL money) and they select the stocks on behalf of the College.


that's awesome ... but you only take in wee numbers, so only a select few benefit. it's so much easier to run a tiny institution w/ an amazing 10:1 student:faculty ratio.
 
