(CityNews Toronto)   If I had a hammer I'd hammer in the morning I'd hammer in the evening all over this land   (halifax.citynews.ca)
26
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop! Hammer time!
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When hammers are outlawed...
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hammer out a lettuce! I'd hammer out tomato! I'd hammer all the cans to the grocers and the cashiers, all over this store.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect allegedly was too legit to quit.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I'd hammer out a lettuce! I'd hammer out tomato! I'd hammer all the cans to the grocers and the cashiers, all over this store.


When I was in Jr. High I penned this:

If I had a hammer
I'd hammer Peter, Paul, and Mary
I'd hammer Woodie Guthrie
Right in their foreheads
I'd hammer Bob Dylan
And I'd hammer Joan Baez
And I'd hammer every damn folk singer
Chanced to cross my path
All over this land.

/ I did NOT like Folk at the time.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ross McManus - If I Had a Hammer
Youtube az0HdhdqfNs
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a good guy with a sledge to stop a bad guy with a big ball peen. Or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he sang "I'd hammer out danger, I'd hammer out a warning" first, I am okay with that.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UTOPIA - Hammer in My Heart
Youtube Qm4G0fxyN4A
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: chawco: I'd hammer out a lettuce! I'd hammer out tomato! I'd hammer all the cans to the grocers and the cashiers, all over this store.

When I was in Jr. High I penned this:

If I had a hammer
I'd hammer Peter, Paul, and Mary
I'd hammer Woodie Guthrie
Right in their foreheads
I'd hammer Bob Dylan
And I'd hammer Joan Baez
And I'd hammer every damn folk singer
Chanced to cross my path
All over this land.

/ I did NOT like Folk at the time.


I assume you then got old and like it now.

Getting old sucks.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who robs a grocery store? We would have laughed your dumb ass out of that place if you came in with a hammer.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No me digas...

/ If it was this guy, this is all a misunderstanding
// no habla espan~ol
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chawco: TypoFlyspray: chawco: I'd hammer out a lettuce! I'd hammer out tomato! I'd hammer all the cans to the grocers and the cashiers, all over this store.

When I was in Jr. High I penned this:

If I had a hammer
I'd hammer Peter, Paul, and Mary
I'd hammer Woodie Guthrie
Right in their foreheads
I'd hammer Bob Dylan
And I'd hammer Joan Baez
And I'd hammer every damn folk singer
Chanced to cross my path
All over this land.

/ I did NOT like Folk at the time.

I assume you then got old and like it now.

Getting old sucks.


I tolerate some of it.  A Mighty Wind is too funny not to like.

/ Getting old sucks, but it beats the alternative.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Red Dead Redemption 2 ( A Song A Hammer A Nail ........ House Build )
Youtube HZfsf1cHw1A
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)
Youtube OJWJE0x7T4Q
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: chawco: TypoFlyspray: chawco: I'd hammer out a lettuce! I'd hammer out tomato! I'd hammer all the cans to the grocers and the cashiers, all over this store.

When I was in Jr. High I penned this:

If I had a hammer
I'd hammer Peter, Paul, and Mary
I'd hammer Woodie Guthrie
Right in their foreheads
I'd hammer Bob Dylan
And I'd hammer Joan Baez
And I'd hammer every damn folk singer
Chanced to cross my path
All over this land.

/ I did NOT like Folk at the time.

I assume you then got old and like it now.

Getting old sucks.

I tolerate some of it.  A Mighty Wind is too funny not to like.

/ Getting old sucks, but it beats the alternative.


Not if the alternative is a robot body.

I WANT MY ROBO BODY!!
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hammer in the morning, Hammer in the evening, Hammer at supper time.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GLORYHAMMER - Gloryhammer (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube tKlVYJTSzuU
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chawco: / Getting old sucks, but it beats the alternative.

Not if the alternative is a robot body.


When they figure out how to do sensation, particularly touch and temperature, in a robot body, then maybe.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Breeders - Divine Hammer
Youtube F9il_iQ8bDM
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Person of interest being sought:
Gassy Snake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Stop! Hammer time!
He ain't no Wacky D!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
